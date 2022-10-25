ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Highlights: Oct. 25, 2022​

By Ernie Mundell
Cases of infant RSV are swamping hospitals. What are the symptoms, treatments? While respiratory syncytial virus can just mean a common cold in most kids, some will develop very serious breathing problems that require medical attention. Read more

Too often, women aren't told of sexual side effects of cancer treatments. Investigators found 9 in 10 male patients were asked about their sexual health, yet only 1 in 10 women received the same care. Read more

Stay fit and your COVID shot may work even better. In a study, vaccinated folks who clocked high weekly levels of physical activity were nearly three times less likely to land in the hospital with COVID, compared to more sedentary types. Read more

Dry shampoos recalled due to potential carcinogen. Unilever announced that it's recalling popular brands such as Suave, TRESemme and Dove due to the presence of benzene. Read more

Wyoming News

How Healthy Is Horror?

FRIDAY, Oct. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- That intense feeling of fear as you watch Jason Voorhees chase his next victim while wearing a hockey mask in "Friday the 13th" might actually be good for you. It also might not be. Researchers report that horror's impact is really in the eye of the beholder, a little different for everyone but not all bad. "It's called 'the paradox of horror,'" explained...
Wyoming News

Doctors Answer Your Questions About RSV

FRIDAY, Oct. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- While a potential COVID winter surge and the impending flu season get a lot of attention, doctors are worried about another virus. This one is RSV -- short for respiratory syncytial virus -- and hospitals across the country are seeing a surge of cases in infants and young children. The virus can be especially concerning in those who are 6 months and younger. ...
Wyoming News

No Sign That Anesthesia in Pregnancy Affects Child's Later Development

FRIDAY, Oct. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Moms who have had emergency surgery during pregnancy can rest assured that exposure to anesthesia is not linked to developmental issues in their children, a new study reveals. While surgery and anesthesia are typically avoided during pregnancy, up to 1% of pregnant women may require it for unexpected health emergencies, such as appendicitis. “While the results of our study do not change the...
