beckershospitalreview.com
10 hospitals, health systems cutting jobs
Several hospitals and health systems are trimming their workforces or jobs due to financial and operational challenges. Below are workforce reduction efforts or job eliminations that were announced within the past month and/or take effect over the next month. 1. Fayetteville, N.C.-based Cape Fear Valley Health is eliminating 200 positions....
beckershospitalreview.com
11 women making moves in healthcare
The following executive moves made by women have been reported by Becker's since Oct. 21. 1. Helen Boucher, MD, was selected as permanent dean at Boston-based Tufts University School of Medicine and chief academic officer of Burlington, Mass.-based Tufts Medicine, making her the first woman to serve as dean of the medical school in its 129-year history.
beckershospitalreview.com
Texas hospital taps VP of operations
Methodist Mansfield (Texas) Medical Center has named Crystal Brown its vice president of operations. Ms. Brown has more than 21 years' experience in healthcare leadership, according to an Oct. 27 news release shared with Becker's. She most recently served as director of operations for three Baylor Scott & White heart hospitals in Texas.
beckershospitalreview.com
Executive Moves
The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by Becker's Hospital Review since Oct. 21:. 1. Randy Oostra is retiring as CEO of Toledo, Ohio-based ProMedica. 2. Mike Howard was appointed CEO of Southern Tennessee Regional Health System-Lawrenceburg. 3. Brenna Farmer, MD, was appointed chief of the...
beckershospitalreview.com
Mark Premo on his chief data officer role at Providence
Renton, Wash.-based Providence recently promoted Mark Premo to chief data officer and group vice president. Becker's reached out to Mr. Premo to discuss his new role and how data affects healthcare. Question: How is the role of chief data officer unique from other IT leadership positions?. Mark Premo: The chief...
beckershospitalreview.com
Hospitals, health systems among industries with lowest promotion rates
Hospitals and health systems are among the five industries with the lowest promotion rates, according to an Oct. 26 analysis from LinkedIn. LinkedIn's economic graph team identified promotion rates by analyzing more than 140 million active LinkedIn profiles in the United States across 20 industries. The team found that hospitals...
beckershospitalreview.com
Montana State University, hospitals partner on rural cancer care
Bozeman-based Montana State University is partnering with Bozeman Health, Dillon's (Mont.) Barrett Hospital and the American Society of Clinical Oncology in Alexandria, Va., to create a model for delivering rural cancer care throughout Montana, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported Oct. 27. The five-year project launched in June and will first...
beckershospitalreview.com
Why rural hospitals aren't interested in new designation
The Rural Emergency Hospital designation is set to take effect in January, but many hospitals aren't interested in the program, Politico reported Oct. 27. CMS unveiled its proposed rural emergency hospital program in June, which aims to curb rural hospital closures by offering them a chance to shutter infrequently used inpatient beds and focus on providing outpatient and emergency department services.
beckershospitalreview.com
California hospital gifted $1M for new medical equipment
Santa Maria, Calif.-based Marian Regional Medical Center has received $1 million from an anonymous donor, NoozHawk reported Oct. 27. The funding will go toward new equipment for the hospital's heart center, nursing department, surgical services and neonatal intensive care unit. The hospital has already purchased an advanced cardiac ultrasound machine...
beckershospitalreview.com
NewYork-Presbyterian hospital taps Dr. Brenna Farmer as chief of emergency medicine
Brenna Farmer, MD, was appointed chief of the department of emergency medicine at NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in New York City. Dr. Farmer brings a wealth of experience to the role, according to an Oct. 27 news release. Most recently, she was vice chief of clinical services in the department...
beckershospitalreview.com
Hospitals report 300% increase in RSV cases
A surge in respiratory syncytial virus is putting severe strain on children's hospitals nationwide. Hospitals first began seeing the unseasonable RSV rise in August. Now, many are reporting a case increase of over 300 percent compared to last month. On Sept. 8, CDC data shows the nation's RSV positivity rate...
beckershospitalreview.com
New AI precision medicine tool adopted by UCLA, Rush, other health systems
Chicago-based Rush University Medical Center, Cleveland-based University Hospitals, and Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network are among the health systems participating in a precision oncology research platform created by tech company Tempus. Tempus+ was developed to power collaborative research through the use of real-world data. The researchers get access to more than...
beckershospitalreview.com
Ohio probes physician who said COVID-19 shot magnetizes recipients
The State Medical Board of Ohio is considering whether Sherri Tenpenny, DO, a Cleveland-based osteopathic medicine physician known for spreading vaccine misinformation, should lose her license or face other penalties, cleveland.com reported Oct. 27. Dr. Tenpenny drew national attention in June 2021 when she spoke to the Ohio House Health...
beckershospitalreview.com
Innovation
OSF Healthcare and Bradley University, both in Peoria, Ill., are forming the Innovation for Health partnership, which will commit $5 million to innovative healthcare projects. The five-year partnership will award $1 million each year to interdisciplinary projects addressing challenges in healthcare. Bradley is the first private university to enter into a research and innovation partnership with OSF, according to an Oct. 25 OSF news release.
beckershospitalreview.com
Family members essential to care in nursing homes, study says
Limiting or prohibiting visitors at nursing homes caused life-changing challenges for nursing home residents and their loved ones, according to University at Buffalo (N.Y.) researchers. The researchers found family members wanted to actively participate in their loved ones' lives during the pandemic but were not allowed to, which affected nursing...
beckershospitalreview.com
Nurses urge AG to intervene in sale of Louisiana hospitals
Members of the National Nurses United are asking Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry to intervene in New Orleans-based LCMC Health's plans to acquire three Tulane University hospitals from Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare. LCMC Health announced the plans Oct. 10 to acquire New Orleans-based Tulane Medical Center; Covington, La.-based Lakeview Regional...
beckershospitalreview.com
Flu positivity rate, hospitalizations on the rise: 7 FluView notes
More than 2,300 patients with laboratory-confirmed influenza were admitted to a hospital for the week ending Oct. 22, according to the CDC's latest FluView report. That's up from 1,674 patients admitted the previous week, though the CDC emphasizes that data in the reports are preliminary and may change as more reports are received.
beckershospitalreview.com
The 14 fastest-growing healthcare companies
As three of the best-known brands in the world — Amazon, Netflix and Meta — fell off the Fortune 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list for 2022, more than a dozen healthcare companies retained or gained spots on the 37th edition of the annual list. Fourteen healthcare companies made the...
beckershospitalreview.com
Trilogy Health Services breaks ground on Ohio facility
Louisville, Ky.-based Trilogy Health Services leadership joined representatives from the city of Lancaster, Ohio, Lancaster-Fairfield County, and Ohio University to break ground on a new senior living and post-acute campus in Lancaster on Oct. 27. The new facility will feature 113 rooms and offer various care options, including independent and...
beckershospitalreview.com
4 recent Paxlovid updates
From access to testing the drug as a potential long COVID-19 treatment, here are four recent updates on Pfizer's antiviral medication, Paxlovid:. 1. From April through July, Black COVID-19 patients were 36 percent less likely than their white counterparts to receive Pfizer's drug, the CDC said Oct. 28. On the same metric, Hispanic patients were 30 percent less likely than non-Hispanic patients.
