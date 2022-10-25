ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KHQ Right Now

Could Psychedelics Help You Kick the Habit?

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Smoking is an incredibly hard habit to break. Anne Levine of Baltimore can attest to that. But Levine, 58, is getting help from a potential new tool: psychedelics. The four-decade smoker has tried to quit a dozen times. But once she became part...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy