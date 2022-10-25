Read full article on original website
Related
'The worst compensated job in Texas' | Texas is facing a worsening home caregiver shortage
AUSTIN, Texas — For more than two decades, Gene Rodgers has depended on a community-based caregiver to come into his home to help give him life-sustaining care that includes helping him in and out of bed, getting dressed and assisting him with meal preparation. It keeps the 67-year-old as...
Unenforceable Texas constitutional provision prevents atheists from holding public office
TEXAS, USA — Don’t believe in a “Supreme Being?” According to a defunct provision in the Texas Constitution, you shouldn't be able to hold public office. Texas is one of seven states that has a defunct provision in its constitution barring atheists from holding public office.
KVUE
What Gov. Abbott says about calls for DPS director's resignation
KATY, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott made a campaign stop in Katy Thursday afternoon. His speech came hours after some Uvalde families called for Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw to resign. Hundreds of people filled the parking lot outside Fuzzy’s Pizza, where Abbott spoke and took...
Pflugerville man defying all odds by walking in national fashion show
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — 21-year-old Ronnie Brown, of Pflugerville, is continuing to check off his list of accomplishments. Brown has championed against all odds to continue completing his list of accomplishments. This list includes runway modeling, painting, community activism, being an ambassador for the Down Syndrome Association of Central Texas, competing as a Special Olympics athlete, and acting in commercials.
KVUE
Texas This Week: Mike Collier (D), candidate for Texas lieutenant governor
AUSTIN, Texas — With just one week left of early voting, the race to be the State's second-in-command is heating up. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R) released a new political ad making claims about Democrat Mike Collier, and Collier's team responded by sending out a cease and desist order, saying the ad is all lies. The lieutenant governor wasn't available for an interview, but Collier sat down with KVUE's Managing Editor of Political Content, Ashley Goudeau, to discuss the ad, his campaign and his vision for Texas.
KIII TV3
Know your rights as a patient in Texas: 3 questions to ask your surgical team
DALLAS — The storyline involving Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz may lead to questions about your rights as a patient. The Dallas anesthesiologist is accused of tampering with IV bags. In a jailhouse interview with WFAA, Ortiz denied the allegations. Here are three questions you can ask to check the background...
15 Best Places in Texas for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...
Oh No! Central Texas Carnival Is Temporarily Cancelled
I know that we are all excited in Killeen, Texas about the Central Texas Exposition Carnival coming back to the city. Everyone was looking forward to a great time this weekend, especially since it's almost Halloween. WHY IS THE CARNIVAL TEMPORARILY CLOSED?. Unfortunately, the carnival is temporarily canceled due to...
Number of Texans using medical marijuana growing
For the last 18 months, we have seen a significant increase in the growth of patients within the program, approximately averaging about a 10 percent month-over-month growth,” Chief Wayne Mueller of the Texas Department of Public Safety said.
Bernie Sanders making appearances in Austin this weekend
AUSTIN, Texas — Former Democratic presidential candidate and current U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders will be making a couple stops in Austin this weekend. On Saturday, Sanders will be joining Greg Casar, the Democratic nominee for Texas Congressional District 35, and State Rep. Erin Zwiener for a "Get Out The Vote" rally and march at Sewell Park at Texas State University.
Food Stamps Schedule: Texas Lone Star Card November 2022 Benefits and Where To Use SNAP EBT for Discounts
Texas SNAP benefits are administered by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission and distributed once per month to Texas Lone Star Cards, the state's EBT card. Benefits, including November...
Why Is This Land Unique? It’s The Only One Of It’s Kind In Texas.
North of Amarillo, there's a swath of land that is incredibly unique. It sits near the Canadian River. If you've ever driven north on Dumas Road, you've passed by it. So, what makes it so unique?. It's the only one of its kind in the whole state of Texas. Say...
Dallas cookie shop ranked the best in Texas & one of the best in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the best desserts known to mankind is the humble cookie and none other than the globally loved chocolate chip cookie. Chocolate is the key to any one person’s heart no matter the age, gender, or background, chocolate really can bring out the best in people. It’s a good day to celebrate it as Friday, Oct. 28 is National Chocolate Day! Chocolate is the number one component that makes chocolate chip cookies what they are.
Beto O’Rourke Allegedly Broke a Law During Early Election Voting in Texas
Beto O'Rourke campaigning in WacoScreenshot from Twitter. This week, Beto O’Rourke is in a close race against Texas Governor Greg Abbott. Abbott is seeking his third re-election as Texas governor.
Community First! Village expanding to help people experiencing homelessness
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Mobile Loaves and Fishes (MLF) is helping to combat homelessness in northeast Travis County. On Wednesday, the nonprofit organization broke ground on an expansion of its Community First! Village. This expansion will add another 1,400 homes to the already 400-home community. “Building a neighborhood of...
The center of Texas is a town you’ve likely never heard of, Census data shows
When you think of the heart of Texas, maybe you think of Austin, Houston, or Abilene. Surprisingly, the center of Texas' population isn't exactly close to any of these.
CapMetro announces new late-night Courtesy Stop program
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's Capital Metro has announced a new program allowing riders to request a drop-off between regular stops. The new late-night Courtesy Stop can be utilized after 9 p.m. for all bus and Rapid Routes. It's designed to give riders a chance to select safe, well-lit spots to exit the vehicle closer to their destinations.
Mushroom invasion in Central Texas, ‘definitely not just a food fad’
Mushrooms are becoming more popular in Central Texas, with many people turning to them as a hobby.
KVUE
Elon Musk takes control of Twitter, considering big changes
AUSTIN, Texas — Thursday night saw big news in the tech world: Elon Musk officially took over Twitter. Musk's takeover of the company cost upwards of $44 billion. On his own Twitter profile, he called himself "Chief Twit." Musk kept busy tweeting throughout the day Friday with tweets like...
Why is the real estate boom in Austin slowing down?
AUSTIN, Texas — More than two years ago now, 2020 saw what many real estate agents and developers called a gold rush in Austin, with homes being sold in a matter of hours. Now, the market appears to be slowing down. "It's brought a lot of people here and...
Comments / 0