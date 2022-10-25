ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KVUE

What Gov. Abbott says about calls for DPS director's resignation

KATY, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott made a campaign stop in Katy Thursday afternoon. His speech came hours after some Uvalde families called for Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw to resign. Hundreds of people filled the parking lot outside Fuzzy’s Pizza, where Abbott spoke and took...
KVUE

Pflugerville man defying all odds by walking in national fashion show

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — 21-year-old Ronnie Brown, of Pflugerville, is continuing to check off his list of accomplishments. Brown has championed against all odds to continue completing his list of accomplishments. This list includes runway modeling, painting, community activism, being an ambassador for the Down Syndrome Association of Central Texas, competing as a Special Olympics athlete, and acting in commercials.
KVUE

Texas This Week: Mike Collier (D), candidate for Texas lieutenant governor

AUSTIN, Texas — With just one week left of early voting, the race to be the State's second-in-command is heating up. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R) released a new political ad making claims about Democrat Mike Collier, and Collier's team responded by sending out a cease and desist order, saying the ad is all lies. The lieutenant governor wasn't available for an interview, but Collier sat down with KVUE's Managing Editor of Political Content, Ashley Goudeau, to discuss the ad, his campaign and his vision for Texas.
Kiss 103.1 FM

Oh No! Central Texas Carnival Is Temporarily Cancelled

I know that we are all excited in Killeen, Texas about the Central Texas Exposition Carnival coming back to the city. Everyone was looking forward to a great time this weekend, especially since it's almost Halloween. WHY IS THE CARNIVAL TEMPORARILY CLOSED?. Unfortunately, the carnival is temporarily canceled due to...
KXAN

Number of Texans using medical marijuana growing

For the last 18 months, we have seen a significant increase in the growth of patients within the program, approximately averaging about a 10 percent month-over-month growth,” Chief Wayne Mueller of the Texas Department of Public Safety said.
KVUE

Bernie Sanders making appearances in Austin this weekend

AUSTIN, Texas — Former Democratic presidential candidate and current U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders will be making a couple stops in Austin this weekend. On Saturday, Sanders will be joining Greg Casar, the Democratic nominee for Texas Congressional District 35, and State Rep. Erin Zwiener for a "Get Out The Vote" rally and march at Sewell Park at Texas State University.
CW33

Dallas cookie shop ranked the best in Texas & one of the best in the country: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the best desserts known to mankind is the humble cookie and none other than the globally loved chocolate chip cookie. Chocolate is the key to any one person’s heart no matter the age, gender, or background, chocolate really can bring out the best in people. It’s a good day to celebrate it as Friday, Oct. 28 is National Chocolate Day! Chocolate is the number one component that makes chocolate chip cookies what they are.
KVUE

CapMetro announces new late-night Courtesy Stop program

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's Capital Metro has announced a new program allowing riders to request a drop-off between regular stops. The new late-night Courtesy Stop can be utilized after 9 p.m. for all bus and Rapid Routes. It's designed to give riders a chance to select safe, well-lit spots to exit the vehicle closer to their destinations.
KVUE

Elon Musk takes control of Twitter, considering big changes

AUSTIN, Texas — Thursday night saw big news in the tech world: Elon Musk officially took over Twitter. Musk's takeover of the company cost upwards of $44 billion. On his own Twitter profile, he called himself "Chief Twit." Musk kept busy tweeting throughout the day Friday with tweets like...
KVUE

Why is the real estate boom in Austin slowing down?

AUSTIN, Texas — More than two years ago now, 2020 saw what many real estate agents and developers called a gold rush in Austin, with homes being sold in a matter of hours. Now, the market appears to be slowing down. "It's brought a lot of people here and...
