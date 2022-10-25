Read full article on original website
32 Years of Great German Food & Beer on Dubuque’s North End
The restaurant scene in Dubuque has expanded in recent years, with fantastic new spots like L. May, Brazen, and Pete's Thai Kitchen bringing fresh new flavors to town. No doubt that new options are always excellent, but the longtime authentic well-worn local joints remain enjoyable too. Thankfully, Dubuque has a...
Howling Ghoul Time at Wild West Wednesday
What a Fang-tastic time everyone had at The Annual Wild West Wednesday Night Halloween Dance. The large crowd, great music provided by Ken Peiffer, and good food made available by the Dubuque County Fairgrounds. Thanks to everyone who stopped on out, especially those who were in costume. There were some very clever costumes this year. Thanks to the Dubuque County Fairgrounds for providing prizes for our costume winners.
Dubuque’s “Trunk or Treat” Was a Sugar Rush of Fun, Frights, and More!
The Dubuque County Fairgrounds' annual "Trunk or Treat" was held in the Fairgrounds' parking lot on Thursday, October 20th. For the unbeatable admission price of $1, kids and their parents got to dress up and get candy from a variety of Dubuque/Tri-State businesses, residents, and even radio stations!. Y105 and...
Frights at the Fort Scares Up Fun In Elizabeth Saturday(10/22)
Our Midwest area is saturated with historical landmarks, features, and stories. So why not add a little spooky to the already interesting!. Visit the Apple River Fort in Elizabeth, Illinois for an evening of eerie fun with a little excitement during Frights at the Fort! The Apple River Fort State Historic Site is nestled in the rolling hills of northwest Illinois, and the Apple River Fort stands tall, telling the epic historic tale of the 1832 Black Hawk War.
“Dubuque’s Next Great Beer Festival” is Happening This Saturday (10/22)
Fall is in the air, spooky season is nigh, and seasonal activities such as Halloween parades and festivities are all underway. Five Flags Center is hopping on-board with the Julien Dubuque International Film Festival (JDIFF) in order to capitalize on the return of a beer festival to the Dubuque area!
Dubuque’s Legendary Beer Is On Tap to Pour Once More
Dubuque Star Beer will be flowing once more from taps from 6 pm - 8 pm, Thursday, October 20th, in the taproom at Stone Cliff Winery, located in the historic Dubuque Star Brewery building at 600 Star Brewery Drive.
Iowa Drummer is Also the Host of a Hugely Popular Movie Podcast
This Saturday, October 22nd, Iowa's very own Pork Tornadoes will be back at the Q Casino's Q Showroom. They'll be playing five decades worth of music from four different genres, creating an electrifying atmosphere, and having fun on stage like they always do. While many Iowans know and love The...
Tips & Tricks For Cold Weather Trips; Slippery Road Conditions Here To Stay
On Monday (10/24) outside Galena, slippery road conditions likely played a part in a one-vehicle rollover crash in which the driver was seriously injured. That's according to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department. Unfortunately, it’s that time of year when more and more of these stories will begin to show up.
DRA Grants $685K To Five Local Projects
According to the DRA and a report from the Telegraph Herald, the nonprofit license holder for Dubuque's casinos awarded $685,000 in grants to five area projects. DRA Board members voted unanimously to approve the funding at their monthly meeting yesterday (10/25) at Q Casino. The money is the remainder of the organization's funds for mission grants, which address requests of anywhere from $50,000 to $500,000. So far this year, the DRA has given $3.13 million in awards to recipients; both requests of up to $50,000 and the larger mission grants.
A Pizza Deal Too Good to Pass Up
Pizza is a popular food choice in America. It's right up there with potato chips, ice cream, chicken tenders, and donuts. Typically how much pizza does the average American eat in a year? We break it down as follows:. The Top 5 Pizza Toppings. Pepperoni. Mushroom. Extra cheese. Sausage. Onion.
A Dubuque Resident is Funding and Filming a New Horror Movie
From the moment I saw the poster for a horror movie called Are You Dead Yet? on display at Phoenix Theaters, I was intrigued. It's not often you see a poster claiming the film is "NOW IN PRODUCTION" (as opposed to "COMING SOON") while bearing a QR code. I couldn't scan it fast enough to find out more.
Police Sting Catches 8 Dubuque Area Business Selling Alcohol to a Minor
Dubuque Police project used a 19-year-old and a 20-year-old to check for establishment compliance with Iowa's underage alcohol Laws. During the project earlier this month, all but 1 sold alcohol to a minor. According to the Telegraph Herald, Dubuque police said eight businesses sold alcohol to minors during a recent...
Carnegie-Stout Public Library Is Bringing The Noise To Dubuque November 4th!
Growing up, the best my library had was story time for little kids and an old lady that would berate you with shushes for being too loud. Oh, how times have changed... According to a press release from the Carnegie Stout Public Library in Dubuque, November’s music at your library act will be local musician Ty Bailey. Music at the Library is a “First Friday’s” concert series that features local and regional musicians.
Construction Continues on New “Auto Spa” on Dubuque’s West End
As somebody who frequents Asbury Plaza quite frequently, be it for a Hy-Vee grocery shopping trip or another delicious meal at Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, I've been able to see progress being made on a new business on Dubuque's West End. Back when it was nothing more than foundation, I was as mystified as everyone else on what it could be.
This Vet Owned Record Store Is Rock-n-Rollin from Town to Town
The Freedom Flea Market was this past weekend in Hazel Green, Wisconsin. I had time, so I decided to check out the annual three-day event. Although it was a little chillier than many anticipated, vendors lined Main Street for several blocks. There was plenty of Flea Market flare and friendly purveyors of coffee and other food items.
Art of the Indigenous People of the Pacific NW Featured at UD
One of the most remarkable aspects of relocating back to my hometown of Dubuque and the Tri-States is discovering the packed calendar of fun and exciting events. Whether it's as simple as a visit to a Saturday morning farmer's market or a live music venue, one seeks. Or perhaps it's festivals or small-town street fairs; you don't have to look or travel far for an enjoyable experience.
13th Annual Driftless Film Festival in Historic Mineral Point, WI
Spend a little time in the upper Mississippi River valley, and one cannot help but become inspired by the distinct landscape. Today, seeing the region promoted and widely recognized as the Driftless Area is especially fun.
URGENT: Fill It For Florida Is Trucking Supplies to Ian Survivors
Jared Levy of Exit Realty Unlimited of Dubuque paid a visit to the Good Morning Rodeo to share about the Hurrican Ian Relief effort dubbed Fill It For Florida. Exit Realty team with trucking company Hirschbach to collect donations and deliver much-needed items directly to individuals and families suffering in Fort Myers, Florida.
Dubuque Parade to Impact Motorists This Saturday
The Annual Dubuque Halloween Parade is back this year, and it's happening this Saturday. - Motorists Are Encouraged to Avoid Area. The Dubuque Halloween Parade will take place on Saturday, October 22nd starting at W Sixteenth St. and will follow Main St. to W Ninth St. It will then proceed west on W Ninth St. to Locust St., turning south on Locust St. and end at Washington Park.
2nd Dubuque Middle School Information Meeting set for Nov 1st
Residents of Dubuque have known since April that the School District is planning to consolidate the current 3 Middle Schools to just 2. If you want to learn more, the second information meeting has been scheduled. The Dubuque Community School District will host a second informational meeting on the district’s...
