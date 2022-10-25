Read full article on original website
A Brambleton Dog is Posing at Halloween Decorative Lawns Throughout the Month of OctoberUplift LoudounBrambleton, VA
Still looking for the great pumpkin? Check out these favorite Maryland pumpkin patchesHeather JauquetMaryland State
Trick or treating for a cureHeather JauquetDarnestown, MD
Washington, D.C.'s Most Dangerous StreetsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
Washington Post Journalist Dead at 35News Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
WTOP
Owner of Blues Alley speaks out after fire at club
After a fire at Blues Alley in Georgetown shut the jazz club down temporarily on Tuesday, the owner of the famed venue is giving an update. “The majority of the firefighting work was to contain any type of fire that might spread to alternative properties,” said Harry Schnipper, executive director and owner of Blues Alley Jazz Club in Georgetown.
Carousel Comes To An End Popular Waldorf Clothing Store Closing After 45 Years
They say that every great ride must come to an end. A popular clothing store in Maryland announced that it will be permanently shuttering its doors after 45 years of serving its Charles County community. Citing supply chain issues, the owners of Carousel Clothing on Festival Way in Waldorf announced...
WTOP
Smithsonian narrows down sites for 2 new museums
The Smithsonian has narrowed down sites for its next two museums in D.C. The board of regents picked two “optimal” sites for the National Museum of the American Latino and the Smithsonian American Women’s History Museum, the Smithsonian said in a statement Thursday. They are:. The “South...
WTOP
Employee shot at Lake Ridge Dunkin’ Donuts as robbers hit two stores
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, InsideNoVa.com, and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Police were already investigating a break-in just after 3:30 a.m. at the Dunkin’ Donuts & Baskin Robbins at 13585 Minnieville Road in Woodbridge when the shooting call came in.
3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
If you love eating seafood and you also happen to live in Virginia then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
WTOP
Why is Northern Va. the world’s data center capital?
Most people don’t give data centers a second thought — or even know what they are — until one affects their lives. In Northern Virginia, though, a lot of people do a lot of thinking about data centers. “It is true Northern Virginia is the data center...
WUSA
VIDEO: Shootout in Silver Spring Maryland
Police are searching for two men who got into a shootout in Silver Spring. The shooting was this morning in Downtown Silver Spring, on Fenton Street and Ellsworth Dr.
WTOP
Fairfax Co. chief: ‘No way on God’s green earth’ school bus driver in crash should have been behind wheel
The man charged with driving while intoxicated after crashing a school bus full of D.C. students in Fairfax County, Virginia, Thursday shouldn’t have been behind the wheel of any vehicle, much less a school bus, the police chief said Friday. In a conference call Friday afternoon, D.C. Public Schools...
WTOP
Boy, 15, shot while on Green Line in DC
A 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg during a fight on a Green Line train in D.C. Friday morning, Metro said. The shooting happened around 8:40 a.m. at the Petworth station. “Preliminarily, it appears an altercation between a group of juveniles aboard the train preceded the shooting. MTPD (Metro Transit Police Department) is currently canvassing for a suspect,” Metro spokesman Ian Jannetta said in an email.
WTOP
Dozens of car windows shot out with BB gun in Arlington
The question about her car from a police officer came as a shock to Arlington, Virginia, resident Ellen Bartlett: “Did you know the window’s been smashed in?”. Clearly, Bartlett didn’t. Arlington County police say between Tuesday night and Thursday morning, 54 vehicles have been damaged by someone shooting a BB gun.
Vanilla Beane, D.C.’s ‘Hat Lady,’ Dies At 103
Vanilla Beane, 90, is seen in her shop, Bene’, in Washington Saturday, May 29, 2010. Vanilla Beane, a milliner whose hats topped the heads of poet Maya Angelou, civil rights activist Dorothy Height, and countless numbers of Black women in the District over the past several decades, has died at age 103.
WTOP
Booz Allen Hamilton headcount grows by hundreds on acquisition, strong backlog
McLean, Virginia-based Booz Allen Hamilton, the largest government IT contractor and one of the largest Washington-area employers, has added almost 800 new workers in the past year, and ended its most recent quarter with a backlog of future contracting work of $31.8 billion. The company’s contracting backlog was 9.8% more...
franchising.com
Roy Rogers Restaurants Brings Back Limited Time Favorite For The Holiday Season
Western-Theme QSR Announces Return of Steak and Cheese Sandwich and Introduces Mozzarella Sticks. October 26, 2022 // Franchising.com // Frederick, MD - Roy Rogers Restaurants, the western-themed quick-service restaurant chain based in Frederick, Md., is announcing the return of a highly-anticipated limited-time menu offering, introducing a new side and launching its gift card promotion just in time for the holidays. Starting October 24, the restaurant’s popular Steak and Cheese Sandwich will return to the menu and Mozzarella Sticks will make their debut.
WTOP
Bicyclist, 19, hit by car in Georgia Avenue hit and run dies
The 19-year-old bicyclist who was hit by a car Sunday on Georgia Avenue in Wheaton, Maryland, has died, and Montgomery County police are reiterating their plea for people to keep an eye out for the car that hit him before fleeing the scene. William Villavicencio was struck Oct. 23 at...
This Abandoned Virginia Village was Once a Popular Tourist Destination
Virginia is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest places you'll find within the entire state.
WTOP
2 teenagers arrested in DC carjacking case
D.C. police have arrested two teenage boys in a carjacking case that occurred Friday afternoon. The incident happened around 4:50 p.m. Friday in the 4000 block of Clay Place NE in D.C. According to police, the suspects approached a vehicle and brandished a firearm before demanding the victim’s vehicle.
WTOP
School bus driver charged with DWI while transporting kids from a Va. pumpkin patch
A school bus driver who crashed while driving dozens of D.C. students back to school after a field trip to a Fairfax County, Virginia, farm Thursday has been charged with driving while intoxicated, police said. Fairfax County Police said 44 students and four adults from Ben Murch Elementary in D.C.,...
Stimulus update: Applications for $500 in monthly payments for two years to open in five days
Applications are only five days away from opening for a pilot guaranteed income program in Alexandria, Virginia, featuring $500-a-month payments for two years.
Lucky Numbers Lead To $1M Maryland Lottery Win On 21 Tickets In One Day
It turns out that 21 isn’t only a lucky number for gamblers playing blackjack. A Prince George's County man played the same number on 21 “Pick 5” Maryland Lottery tickets and hit big, cashing in to the tune of $1 million. The newly minted millionaire bought 21...
cbs19news
Distribution facility expanding in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A publishing company will be investing millions of dollars into its existing operation in Orange County. According to a release, MPS will be investing more than $26 million over the next three years to expand its distribution operation. MPS is a division of Macmillan...
