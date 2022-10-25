ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reston, VA

WTOP

Owner of Blues Alley speaks out after fire at club

After a fire at Blues Alley in Georgetown shut the jazz club down temporarily on Tuesday, the owner of the famed venue is giving an update. “The majority of the firefighting work was to contain any type of fire that might spread to alternative properties,” said Harry Schnipper, executive director and owner of Blues Alley Jazz Club in Georgetown.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Smithsonian narrows down sites for 2 new museums

The Smithsonian has narrowed down sites for its next two museums in D.C. The board of regents picked two “optimal” sites for the National Museum of the American Latino and the Smithsonian American Women’s History Museum, the Smithsonian said in a statement Thursday. They are:. The “South...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Employee shot at Lake Ridge Dunkin’ Donuts as robbers hit two stores

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, InsideNoVa.com, and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Police were already investigating a break-in just after 3:30 a.m. at the Dunkin’ Donuts & Baskin Robbins at 13585 Minnieville Road in Woodbridge when the shooting call came in.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

If you love eating seafood and you also happen to live in Virginia then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

Boy, 15, shot while on Green Line in DC

A 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg during a fight on a Green Line train in D.C. Friday morning, Metro said. The shooting happened around 8:40 a.m. at the Petworth station. “Preliminarily, it appears an altercation between a group of juveniles aboard the train preceded the shooting. MTPD (Metro Transit Police Department) is currently canvassing for a suspect,” Metro spokesman Ian Jannetta said in an email.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Dozens of car windows shot out with BB gun in Arlington

The question about her car from a police officer came as a shock to Arlington, Virginia, resident Ellen Bartlett: “Did you know the window’s been smashed in?”. Clearly, Bartlett didn’t. Arlington County police say between Tuesday night and Thursday morning, 54 vehicles have been damaged by someone shooting a BB gun.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
DCist

Vanilla Beane, D.C.’s ‘Hat Lady,’ Dies At 103

Vanilla Beane, 90, is seen in her shop, Bene’, in Washington Saturday, May 29, 2010. Vanilla Beane, a milliner whose hats topped the heads of poet Maya Angelou, civil rights activist Dorothy Height, and countless numbers of Black women in the District over the past several decades, has died at age 103.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Booz Allen Hamilton headcount grows by hundreds on acquisition, strong backlog

McLean, Virginia-based Booz Allen Hamilton, the largest government IT contractor and one of the largest Washington-area employers, has added almost 800 new workers in the past year, and ended its most recent quarter with a backlog of future contracting work of $31.8 billion. The company’s contracting backlog was 9.8% more...
MCLEAN, VA
franchising.com

Roy Rogers Restaurants Brings Back Limited Time Favorite For The Holiday Season

Western-Theme QSR Announces Return of Steak and Cheese Sandwich and Introduces Mozzarella Sticks. October 26, 2022 // Franchising.com // Frederick, MD - Roy Rogers Restaurants, the western-themed quick-service restaurant chain based in Frederick, Md., is announcing the return of a highly-anticipated limited-time menu offering, introducing a new side and launching its gift card promotion just in time for the holidays. Starting October 24, the restaurant’s popular Steak and Cheese Sandwich will return to the menu and Mozzarella Sticks will make their debut.
FREDERICK, MD
WTOP

Bicyclist, 19, hit by car in Georgia Avenue hit and run dies

The 19-year-old bicyclist who was hit by a car Sunday on Georgia Avenue in Wheaton, Maryland, has died, and Montgomery County police are reiterating their plea for people to keep an eye out for the car that hit him before fleeing the scene. William Villavicencio was struck Oct. 23 at...
WHEATON, MD
WTOP

2 teenagers arrested in DC carjacking case

D.C. police have arrested two teenage boys in a carjacking case that occurred Friday afternoon. The incident happened around 4:50 p.m. Friday in the 4000 block of Clay Place NE in D.C. According to police, the suspects approached a vehicle and brandished a firearm before demanding the victim’s vehicle.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
cbs19news

Distribution facility expanding in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A publishing company will be investing millions of dollars into its existing operation in Orange County. According to a release, MPS will be investing more than $26 million over the next three years to expand its distribution operation. MPS is a division of Macmillan...
ORANGE COUNTY, VA

