The recent announcement by Trinity Health, the parent company of St. Francis Hospital Trenton, that they were leaving the state, and the hospital would merge with Capital Health, Helene Fuld Hospital, causes uncertainty in health care for the capital city region. I appreciate that Trentonians born at St. Francis or receiving care there through the years are connected to this revered institution that has become a valued part of the city’s legacy.

TRENTON, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO