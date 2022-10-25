ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ Spotlight

Not one, but two birthing centers in the works for Trenton

The Greater Mount Zion AME maternal health center now under development in Trenton could advance New Jersey’s push to improve birth outcomes and reduce New Jersey’s significant racial disparities in maternal- and child-mortality rates. But it is not the same as the Maternal and Infant Health Innovation Center...
TRENTON, NJ
NJ Spotlight

Location set, NJ maternal health center eyes future

New Jersey’s new maternal health center is starting to take shape, with significant funding in place, a location in Trenton identified, an architect drafting preliminary plans and backing from a powerful local church active in the community. Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin (D-Middlesex) joined Assemblywoman Verlina Reynolds-Jackson (D-Mercer), Rev. Charles...
TRENTON, NJ
NJ Spotlight

Will new center transform maternal health in Trenton?

Youth mentorship and violence prevention programs will also be provided. Leaders in Trenton are hoping to provide more access to maternal care by way of a new maternal health center at the Greater Mount Zion AME Church. Some $2 million in state funding will go toward helping the center provide various maternal health resources, including birthing services.
TRENTON, NJ
trentonnj.org

Route 29 Boulevard Planning Application Submitted

TRENTON, NJ – Mayor W. Reed Gusciora applauded planners and advocates for submission of the Route 29 Boulevard project grant application. The project would overhaul Trenton’s waterfront to ensure residential access and more equitable use of land and resources. “Route 29 was built in the ‘50s and ‘60s...
TRENTON, NJ
trentondaily.com

Warren Street Multiservices Announces 2022 Coat Drive

With the falling leaves and dropping temperatures, there’s no doubt that winter’s on its way. If you want to help keep your community warm during the colder months, one way you can pitch in is by participating in the upcoming coat drive at Warren Street Multiservices. The drive...
TRENTON, NJ
roi-nj.com

TCNJ to offer Master of Public Policy degree, starting in fall 2023

Playing off its proximity to the New Jersey State House and numerous state agencies and policy organizations in the Trenton-Ewing area, The College of New Jersey announced Tuesday that it will begin offering a master’s degree in public policy, starting in the fall of 2023. The 36-credit program, which...
The Associated Press

New Jersey's First Black-and-Female-Led Affordable Housing Development Proposed in Newark's South Ward

NEWARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- A joint-venture between New Jersey developer and entrepreneur Adenah Bayoh and community organizer Octavia Frazier-Porter, has applied for a nine-percent Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) for the affordable housing community, Southside View. The 40-unit property will be located at 654-668 South 11th Street in Newark’s South Ward. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005195/en/ Adenah Bayoh, co-owner of Southside View LLC. (Photo: Business Wire)
NEWARK, NJ
NJ Spotlight

Trenton at a crossroads heading into municipal election

The level of discourse among city leaders is at an all-time low. Trenton has surely seen better days. The level of discourse among city leaders is at an all-time low, matching the spirit of many Trentonians, who have seen crime, unemployment and poverty rise, year upon year. As he approaches...
TRENTON, NJ
Trentonian

ELECTION NOTEBOOK: Guest oped – Mayor Reed Gusciora speaks on Saint Francis closure

The recent announcement by Trinity Health, the parent company of St. Francis Hospital Trenton, that they were leaving the state, and the hospital would merge with Capital Health, Helene Fuld Hospital, causes uncertainty in health care for the capital city region. I appreciate that Trentonians born at St. Francis or receiving care there through the years are connected to this revered institution that has become a valued part of the city’s legacy.
TRENTON, NJ
trentondaily.com

East Trenton Collaborative to Host East Trenton Halloween Event

Looking for some Halloween fun for the whole family?. East Trenton Collaborative and the East Trenton Committee recently announced that they will be hosting their second annual East Trenton Halloween event. The fall festivities, located at the East Trenton Center (601 N Clinton Ave.), will begin at 2 pm on Sunday, October 30th. Attendees can look forward to a haunted house, trunk or treat, and much more.
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ police net 41 fugitives, including 5 accused of murder

A sweep of individuals wanted on outstanding warrants has netted 41 fugitives, including five accused of murder, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Monday. The arrests range in age from 18 to 72 and included both men and women — a dozen of them have alleged gang affiliations, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens said.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Princetonian

‘A bubbly ball of energy beyond belief’: Forbes’ Brenda O’Hara reflects on 16 years at Princeton

It takes a village to raise a child, and it takes several thousand employees to educate and care for Princeton undergraduate students. Brenda “Bee” Loretta O’Hara, known around Forbes College for enthusiastically greeting students as they enter the dining hall, is one such employee. Since she arrived at Princeton in 2006, Brenda has worked at Frist Campus Center, Whitman College, and Forbes College.
PRINCETON, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Trenton Water Works Employee Arrested For Stealing Water Meters

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) A Trenton Water employee Richard Warren (Age 46) was taken into Police custody on October 15, 2022,. and charged with theft. Warren allegedly removed several water meters from a scrap. dumpster at the Trenton Water Works property on Courtland Street Detective Lieutenant Bethesda Stokes said in a...
TRENTON, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy