Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Bar and Restaurant Concept Coming to Reimagined Fort MonmouthMarilyn JohnsonOceanport, NJ
Chick'nCone Opens on North Broad Street in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Burlington To Vote For a $165 Million Bond For a New High School And Technical CenterAbdul GhaniBurlington, NJ
Christmas Village in Philadelphia Returns to Love Park and City Hall for 2022 SeasonMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Murder-for-hire scheme in New Jersey while awaiting trial for killing co-workerBLOCK WORK MEDIAPlainsboro Township, NJ
Related
Not one, but two birthing centers in the works for Trenton
The Greater Mount Zion AME maternal health center now under development in Trenton could advance New Jersey’s push to improve birth outcomes and reduce New Jersey’s significant racial disparities in maternal- and child-mortality rates. But it is not the same as the Maternal and Infant Health Innovation Center...
Location set, NJ maternal health center eyes future
New Jersey’s new maternal health center is starting to take shape, with significant funding in place, a location in Trenton identified, an architect drafting preliminary plans and backing from a powerful local church active in the community. Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin (D-Middlesex) joined Assemblywoman Verlina Reynolds-Jackson (D-Mercer), Rev. Charles...
Will new center transform maternal health in Trenton?
Youth mentorship and violence prevention programs will also be provided. Leaders in Trenton are hoping to provide more access to maternal care by way of a new maternal health center at the Greater Mount Zion AME Church. Some $2 million in state funding will go toward helping the center provide various maternal health resources, including birthing services.
trentonnj.org
Route 29 Boulevard Planning Application Submitted
TRENTON, NJ – Mayor W. Reed Gusciora applauded planners and advocates for submission of the Route 29 Boulevard project grant application. The project would overhaul Trenton’s waterfront to ensure residential access and more equitable use of land and resources. “Route 29 was built in the ‘50s and ‘60s...
trentondaily.com
Warren Street Multiservices Announces 2022 Coat Drive
With the falling leaves and dropping temperatures, there’s no doubt that winter’s on its way. If you want to help keep your community warm during the colder months, one way you can pitch in is by participating in the upcoming coat drive at Warren Street Multiservices. The drive...
roi-nj.com
TCNJ to offer Master of Public Policy degree, starting in fall 2023
Playing off its proximity to the New Jersey State House and numerous state agencies and policy organizations in the Trenton-Ewing area, The College of New Jersey announced Tuesday that it will begin offering a master’s degree in public policy, starting in the fall of 2023. The 36-credit program, which...
New Jersey's First Black-and-Female-Led Affordable Housing Development Proposed in Newark's South Ward
NEWARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- A joint-venture between New Jersey developer and entrepreneur Adenah Bayoh and community organizer Octavia Frazier-Porter, has applied for a nine-percent Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) for the affordable housing community, Southside View. The 40-unit property will be located at 654-668 South 11th Street in Newark’s South Ward. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005195/en/ Adenah Bayoh, co-owner of Southside View LLC. (Photo: Business Wire)
Trenton at a crossroads heading into municipal election
The level of discourse among city leaders is at an all-time low. Trenton has surely seen better days. The level of discourse among city leaders is at an all-time low, matching the spirit of many Trentonians, who have seen crime, unemployment and poverty rise, year upon year. As he approaches...
trentondaily.com
HAPPENING TODAY: Trenton Area Soup Kitchen Hosts Job Fair and Career Expo
On Friday, October 28, from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm, the Trenton Area Soup Kitchen (TASK) will be hosting a massive job fair and career expo. This marks the second of its kind within the last month. TASK invites interested participants to visit 72 ½ Escher Street to apply for...
Trentonian
ELECTION NOTEBOOK: Guest oped – Mayor Reed Gusciora speaks on Saint Francis closure
The recent announcement by Trinity Health, the parent company of St. Francis Hospital Trenton, that they were leaving the state, and the hospital would merge with Capital Health, Helene Fuld Hospital, causes uncertainty in health care for the capital city region. I appreciate that Trentonians born at St. Francis or receiving care there through the years are connected to this revered institution that has become a valued part of the city’s legacy.
trentondaily.com
East Trenton Collaborative to Host East Trenton Halloween Event
Looking for some Halloween fun for the whole family?. East Trenton Collaborative and the East Trenton Committee recently announced that they will be hosting their second annual East Trenton Halloween event. The fall festivities, located at the East Trenton Center (601 N Clinton Ave.), will begin at 2 pm on Sunday, October 30th. Attendees can look forward to a haunted house, trunk or treat, and much more.
New Jersey Route 70 to get $151M in enhancements
New Jersey Route 70 is getting a major upgrade from the Route 73 ramp in Pennsauken, Camden County to Evesham in Burlington County. The 9-mile section of Route 70 through Cherry Hill is one of the most congested roads in the area.
roi-nj.com
Middlesex County sets up online tool to help residents apply for ANCHOR program
New Jersey homeowners and renters are eligible for up to $1,500 in property tax relief through the ANCHOR program. You just have to figure out how to apply. Middlesex County has created an online tool to help its residents do so. (Click here for the online portal.) Middlesex County Commissioner...
Newark, NJ teen missing for a week: Police seeking public’s help
NEWARK — Police are asking the public to help them find a teenager who has been missing for a week. Breanna Santoro, 17, was last seen on Thursday, Oct. 20 in the 100 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Frage via Facebook.
NJ police net 41 fugitives, including 5 accused of murder
A sweep of individuals wanted on outstanding warrants has netted 41 fugitives, including five accused of murder, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Monday. The arrests range in age from 18 to 72 and included both men and women — a dozen of them have alleged gang affiliations, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens said.
Daily Princetonian
‘A bubbly ball of energy beyond belief’: Forbes’ Brenda O’Hara reflects on 16 years at Princeton
It takes a village to raise a child, and it takes several thousand employees to educate and care for Princeton undergraduate students. Brenda “Bee” Loretta O’Hara, known around Forbes College for enthusiastically greeting students as they enter the dining hall, is one such employee. Since she arrived at Princeton in 2006, Brenda has worked at Frist Campus Center, Whitman College, and Forbes College.
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Trenton Water Works Employee Arrested For Stealing Water Meters
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) A Trenton Water employee Richard Warren (Age 46) was taken into Police custody on October 15, 2022,. and charged with theft. Warren allegedly removed several water meters from a scrap. dumpster at the Trenton Water Works property on Courtland Street Detective Lieutenant Bethesda Stokes said in a...
Beach Haven NJ Lottery Player Scores $200,000 Winning Ticket
As the Powerball game jackpot continues to grow in New Jersey and elsewhere - it's currently at $700 Million - there's a very happy lottery player who bought a winning ticket in Ocean County. New Jersey Lottery officials say a winning ticket from the Monday, October 24 drawing is worth...
Middlesex County Prosecutor: Monroe District No. 2 fire chief purchased personal items with department funds
MONROE – The chief of Monroe Township Fire District No. 2, who has been on administrative leave since April, has been charged with theft after allegedly purchasing personal items with fire department funds, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone. In February 2022, Fire Commissioners of Monroe Fire District...
Bye Bye: Another Big Chain Store is Closing One of its NJ Locations
It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in New Jersey over the past couple of years. Within the past several months, shoppers in New Jersey have seen one of the last Kmart stores in existence close, a few supermarkets have shut down, and countless mom-and-pop stores have ended their runs.
Comments / 0