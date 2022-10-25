ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monica and Kodak Black Spark Dating Rumors and We Are Here For It!

By Xara Aziz
 5 days ago
It’s reportedly going to be a “hot girl fall” for singing sensation Monica after rumors have hit the internet suggesting she is dating ex-convict Kodak Black.

A video, which recently surfaced on social media shows the two artists in Black’s car singing Daniel Caesar’s hit song, Get You. Monica can be seen in the backseat of the car while Black is driving and recording her. They both look infatuated with each other while they sing and smile at the phone’s camera.

Black Twitter immediately reacted. And oooh chile, it was a field day.

“Monica and Kodak Black in a real deal relationship y’all. I’m an advocate for Love.. but damn. Of all the hood rap dudes tho.”

“Idk what nobody say Monica hanging with Kodak Black is weird as fuck. Girl don’t leave him round yo kids !”

“Somebody said that Monica and Kodak Black are probably just going gun shopping and I…”

“Y’all gasping at Monica riding around with Kodak Black like she ain’t in love with fucki*g C-Murder. She ain’t new to this, she true to them type of nigg*s.”

“Monica really is dating Kodak Black and im absolutely disgusted. She is LOST.”

Neither the No Flockin rapper nor the Don’t Take it Personal (Just One of Dem Days) star has confirmed the dating rumors, but sometimes, actions speak louder than words, especially considering the 42-year-old singer recently received a beautiful bouquet of flowers from Black while performing on stage during her R&B Music Experience concert in Miami.

“We read to step ‘bout Mo @leoshimmy” Black wrote after re-posting Monica’s video of the two men entering the stage.

Black also accompanied Monica on her latest TikTok showing them dancing to Black’s new song Spin.

Born Monica Denise Arnold, the Atlanta-born singer rose to prominence in the 90s after her debut album Miss Thing climbed the charts. She further cemented her singing career after the hit single The Boy is Mine featuring megastar Brandy gave her global recognition.

Meanwhile, Kodak Black, born Bill Kahan Kapri, gained recognition with his hit singles No Flockin and Tunnel Vision. His second album, Dying to Live peaked at number one on the Billboard 200.

Yvonne Harvey
5d ago

💁🏿‍♀️ She must be going through a MID LIFE crisis 🤦🏿‍♀️ or INSANITY kicked in 🤷🏿‍♀️ #MONICAYOUCANDOBETTER

ABOUT

ShineMyCrown.com is a Black-owned digital platform aiming to represent the Black and Brown experience across the world. Covering entertainment, news, lifestyle, health fashion, beauty, politics, and everything in between, we strive to create a platform that entertains, educates, and inspires.

 https://www.ShineMyCrown.com

