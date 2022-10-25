Read full article on original website
Related
A key US inflation gauge stayed at a high 6.2% in September
WASHINGTON — A measure of inflation that is closely monitored by the Federal Reserve remained painfully high last month, the latest sign that prices for most goods and services in the United States are still rising steadily. Friday's report from the Commerce Department showed that prices rose 6.2% in...
Wall Street rally marks first weekly win streak since summer
Technology stocks led a broad rally on Wall Street Friday, capping another strong week for the market, as investors welcomed solid profits from Apple and other companies. The S&P 500 rose 2.5% and posted its first back-to-back weekly gains since August. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.6% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite climbed 2.9%. Smaller company stocks also gained ground, lifting the Russell 2000 index by 2.3%.
Airbus 3rd-quarter earnings grow despite supply chain woes
TOULOUSE, FRANCE — Airbus reported Friday that earnings grew in the third quarter and revenue rose through the first nine months of 2022 as it benefited from a strong U.S. dollar despite supply chain issues. The Toulouse, France-based company said it has delivered 437 commercial aircraft so far this...
Biden to head to Cambodia, Egypt, Indonesia for summits
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will make a week-long, three country trip next month for a quartet of summits—including one that could potentially put him in the same room as China's Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced Friday that Biden will...
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
67K+
Followers
73K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0