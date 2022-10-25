ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Wall Street rally marks first weekly win streak since summer

Technology stocks led a broad rally on Wall Street Friday, capping another strong week for the market, as investors welcomed solid profits from Apple and other companies. The S&P 500 rose 2.5% and posted its first back-to-back weekly gains since August. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.6% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite climbed 2.9%. Smaller company stocks also gained ground, lifting the Russell 2000 index by 2.3%.
Airbus 3rd-quarter earnings grow despite supply chain woes

TOULOUSE, FRANCE — Airbus reported Friday that earnings grew in the third quarter and revenue rose through the first nine months of 2022 as it benefited from a strong U.S. dollar despite supply chain issues. The Toulouse, France-based company said it has delivered 437 commercial aircraft so far this...
Biden to head to Cambodia, Egypt, Indonesia for summits

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will make a week-long, three country trip next month for a quartet of summits—including one that could potentially put him in the same room as China's Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced Friday that Biden will...
