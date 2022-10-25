Read full article on original website
Mt. Pleasant MSP Asks for Help in Identifying Theft Suspect
Michigan State Police in Mt. Pleasant are asking for help in identifying this man. He is a suspect in a theft investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the MSP Mt. Pleasant division at 989-773-5951.
Family of 4 escapes Saginaw house fire
SAGINAW, MI-- A family of four is unharmed after a second-floor fire in their Saginaw home. More than a half-dozen firefighters arrived at the home at 2619 E. Genesee Ave. around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, after receiving a call about a fire in the second story of the home.
Standoff in Bay City After Notice of Eviction
6:00 p.m. UPDATE: The Bay City Department of Public Safety has announced that the suspect was taken into custody around 5:00 p.m. Police say no officers were injured in the arrest, but the suspect received minor injuries from continued resistance. Police are in a standoff at a Bay City apartment...
Police in standoff in Uptown Bay City after truck crashes into townhome
BAY CITY, MI — Police are on the scene of a standoff in Uptown Bay City, after a person of interest in an earlier stabbing crashed into a townhome. The incident began about 6:25 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, when Bay County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a stabbing in the parking lot of the Marathon gas station at 991 W. Midland Road in Auburn, according to Sheriff Troy R. Cunningham. A woman suffered at least one stab wound and was taken to an area hospital for surgery, the sheriff said.
Stabbing suspect hospitalized after crashing into Uptown Bay City townhome
BAY CITY, MI — A Bay County man is hospitalized after allegedly publicly stabbing a woman, then leading police on a high-speed chase that ended with him crashing into an Uptown Bay City townhome. His alleged victim is also hospitalized with numerous stab wounds. Bay County Sheriff’s deputies around...
Stabbing Victim, Suspect Both In Critical Condition in Bay County Assault, Police Chase
A woman is fighting for her life and her assailant is in critical condition after a domestic assault on Tuesday that landed both in the hospital. The woman is clinging to life after being stabbed multiple times in the parking lot of the Marathon gas station on West Midland Road in Auburn at about 6:15 on Tuesday. The suspect then fled the scene leading police on a chase leading into Saginaw County and back into Bay County, ending when the suspect crashed his pick-up truck into a townhome in Bay City’s Uptown. The suspect was arrested shortly after midnight and taken to an area hospital where he is reportedly in critical condition.
17-Year-Old Boy Died After A Motor Vehicle Crash In Ogemaw County (Ogemaw County, MI)
The Ogemaw County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a motor vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on Rau Road near Stillwagon Road southwest of West Brand around 12:50 p.m.
Teen Charged As Adult in Bay City Shooting
A 15-year-old Bay City girl remains hospitalized in critical condition after being shot on October 22. The shooting occurred around 10:20 A.M. at a home in the 200 block of South Sherman Street. Police say a 15-year-old Saginaw teen, Ernest Olivo, had confessed to stealing a gun from a vehicle and had pointed it at the girl, with whom he had previously been in a relationship. Olivo claimed the gun went off accidentally. The girl was rushed to a local hospital.
Swarm of police after car crashes into townhome in Bay City
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Multiple police agencies are surrounding a vehicle that crashed into a townhome in Uptown Bay City. A TV5 journalist on scene Tuesday a little before 9:30 p.m. reported there are at least a dozen cruisers, including those from the city, state and county. At one point, police were surrounding the vehicle with guns drawn.
Midland Sewer Cleaning and Lining to Commence Monday
Crews in Midland will begin cleaning city sewer lines beginning Monday, October 31st in preparation for a citywide sewer lining project. The work being done is part of Midland’s Concept 5 Sewer Improvement Plan, which aims to improve wastewater infrastructure in response to historic flooding. The cleaning will begin...
Lake man headed to trial on charges he molested relative
A Lake man charged with molesting a child relative is headed to trial. William Gabriel Calkins, Jr., 18, waived a hearing to determine whether sufficient evidence exists to bind him over for trial. The hearing was scheduled to take place Thursday. Calkins was charged Oct. 11 with two counts of...
Remus man sentenced to jail for drunken driving death
A Remus man will spend a year in the Isabella County Jail for being drunk when he caused a traffic accident that killed a Big Rapids man on a motorcycle. Kevin Glenn Sellers, 59, was sentenced to 12 months in jail Thursday morning for driving while intoxicated causing death. Sellers pleaded guilty on Sept. 1 to being intoxicated at approximately 11 a.m. on May 27 when he pulled his GMC Sierra into the intersection of South Rolland and Drew roads near Weidman.
Flint Police looking for parents of child found this morning
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Police Department is searching for the parents of a little girl who was found Wednesday morning. She was found just before 6 a.m. in the 2500 block of Paducah Street in Flint. If you have any information, please call the Flint Police Department at...
Teen Victim Identified in Sunday Saginaw Shooting
Saginaw Police and Michigan Michigan State Police were called to the scene of a shooting on Sunday at about 1:20 p.m. for people in two vehicles shooting at each other. Police say when they arrived at the intersection of Veterans Memorial Parkway and Lapeer Streets where they found one of the vehicles with five people inside. 16-year-old Emari Doss-Collins and a 23-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds. Doss-Collins was transported to a local hospital by ambulance where she succumbed to her injuries. The male passenger’s injuries were not life-threatening and he sought medical treatment on his own. Two other males and another female were not injured.
Woman pleads to assaulting man in Saginaw County road rage incident
SAGINAW, MI — Last fall, a Lansing woman allegedly conspired with her brother to shoot at a motorist in an act of road rage in Carrollton Township. While she has accepted a plea deal that may keep her from having a felony on her record, her brother — who allegedly was the one to open fire on the man — remains at large.
1 Person Died After A Single-Car Crash In Deerfield Township (Isabella County, MI)
Deputies are investigating a single-car crash that claimed a life. The crash happened at River Road between Gilmore and Littlefield in Deerfield Township on Oct. 23 around 5:30 p.m.
Suspect in fatal hit-and-run of Saginaw man pulled over in van with ‘completely caved in’ side
SAGINAW, MI — Responding to a hit-and-run on Saginaw’s West Side early one summer morning, police arrived to find a deceased man in a driveway. Hours later, one of the first officers on the scene spotted the vehicle allegedly used to kill the man, still containing the suspect prosecutors say perpetrated the killing.
Saginaw County woman died of asphyxiation, though the manner of death is ‘indeterminate’
CARROLLTON TWP, MI — Closing in on a year since a woman was found dead in her Carrollton Township home, details of what caused her death have been released. What’s still unknown is the manner in which she died, though police say they are treating the death as a homicide.
Two Chemical Leaks on Same Day in Midland
Authorities in Midland are investigating a potential chemical spill into the Tittabawassee River. Around 6:45 P.M. yesterday, a bright green substance was discovered flowing from a storm sewer pipe on Main Street near State Street. A boom has been placed in the river near the spill location. City officials say...
Traffic alert: Major road closure in Bay Co.
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Starting Thursday, Oct. 27, the Wilder Road railroad crossing near Shrestha Drive will be closed in Bay County. This is about a quarter mile from Euclid and Wilder Road. The Bay County Road Commission advises motorists to plan accordingly. The closure will add time to commutes as motorists will have to follow the detours posted.
