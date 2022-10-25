ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinconning, MI

Comments / 0

Related
MLive

Family of 4 escapes Saginaw house fire

SAGINAW, MI-- A family of four is unharmed after a second-floor fire in their Saginaw home. More than a half-dozen firefighters arrived at the home at 2619 E. Genesee Ave. around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, after receiving a call about a fire in the second story of the home.
SAGINAW, MI
wsgw.com

Standoff in Bay City After Notice of Eviction

6:00 p.m. UPDATE: The Bay City Department of Public Safety has announced that the suspect was taken into custody around 5:00 p.m. Police say no officers were injured in the arrest, but the suspect received minor injuries from continued resistance. Police are in a standoff at a Bay City apartment...
BAY CITY, MI
MLive

Police in standoff in Uptown Bay City after truck crashes into townhome

BAY CITY, MI — Police are on the scene of a standoff in Uptown Bay City, after a person of interest in an earlier stabbing crashed into a townhome. The incident began about 6:25 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, when Bay County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a stabbing in the parking lot of the Marathon gas station at 991 W. Midland Road in Auburn, according to Sheriff Troy R. Cunningham. A woman suffered at least one stab wound and was taken to an area hospital for surgery, the sheriff said.
BAY CITY, MI
wsgw.com

Stabbing Victim, Suspect Both In Critical Condition in Bay County Assault, Police Chase

A woman is fighting for her life and her assailant is in critical condition after a domestic assault on Tuesday that landed both in the hospital. The woman is clinging to life after being stabbed multiple times in the parking lot of the Marathon gas station on West Midland Road in Auburn at about 6:15 on Tuesday. The suspect then fled the scene leading police on a chase leading into Saginaw County and back into Bay County, ending when the suspect crashed his pick-up truck into a townhome in Bay City’s Uptown. The suspect was arrested shortly after midnight and taken to an area hospital where he is reportedly in critical condition.
BAY COUNTY, MI
kisswtlz.com

Teen Charged As Adult in Bay City Shooting

A 15-year-old Bay City girl remains hospitalized in critical condition after being shot on October 22. The shooting occurred around 10:20 A.M. at a home in the 200 block of South Sherman Street. Police say a 15-year-old Saginaw teen, Ernest Olivo, had confessed to stealing a gun from a vehicle and had pointed it at the girl, with whom he had previously been in a relationship. Olivo claimed the gun went off accidentally. The girl was rushed to a local hospital.
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Swarm of police after car crashes into townhome in Bay City

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Multiple police agencies are surrounding a vehicle that crashed into a townhome in Uptown Bay City. A TV5 journalist on scene Tuesday a little before 9:30 p.m. reported there are at least a dozen cruisers, including those from the city, state and county. At one point, police were surrounding the vehicle with guns drawn.
BAY CITY, MI
kisswtlz.com

Midland Sewer Cleaning and Lining to Commence Monday

Crews in Midland will begin cleaning city sewer lines beginning Monday, October 31st in preparation for a citywide sewer lining project. The work being done is part of Midland’s Concept 5 Sewer Improvement Plan, which aims to improve wastewater infrastructure in response to historic flooding. The cleaning will begin...
Morning Sun

Lake man headed to trial on charges he molested relative

A Lake man charged with molesting a child relative is headed to trial. William Gabriel Calkins, Jr., 18, waived a hearing to determine whether sufficient evidence exists to bind him over for trial. The hearing was scheduled to take place Thursday. Calkins was charged Oct. 11 with two counts of...
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
Morning Sun

Remus man sentenced to jail for drunken driving death

A Remus man will spend a year in the Isabella County Jail for being drunk when he caused a traffic accident that killed a Big Rapids man on a motorcycle. Kevin Glenn Sellers, 59, was sentenced to 12 months in jail Thursday morning for driving while intoxicated causing death. Sellers pleaded guilty on Sept. 1 to being intoxicated at approximately 11 a.m. on May 27 when he pulled his GMC Sierra into the intersection of South Rolland and Drew roads near Weidman.
REMUS, MI
WNEM

Flint Police looking for parents of child found this morning

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Police Department is searching for the parents of a little girl who was found Wednesday morning. She was found just before 6 a.m. in the 2500 block of Paducah Street in Flint. If you have any information, please call the Flint Police Department at...
FLINT, MI
wsgw.com

Teen Victim Identified in Sunday Saginaw Shooting

Saginaw Police and Michigan Michigan State Police were called to the scene of a shooting on Sunday at about 1:20 p.m. for people in two vehicles shooting at each other. Police say when they arrived at the intersection of Veterans Memorial Parkway and Lapeer Streets where they found one of the vehicles with five people inside. 16-year-old Emari Doss-Collins and a 23-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds. Doss-Collins was transported to a local hospital by ambulance where she succumbed to her injuries. The male passenger’s injuries were not life-threatening and he sought medical treatment on his own. Two other males and another female were not injured.
SAGINAW, MI
wsgw.com

Two Chemical Leaks on Same Day in Midland

Authorities in Midland are investigating a potential chemical spill into the Tittabawassee River. Around 6:45 P.M. yesterday, a bright green substance was discovered flowing from a storm sewer pipe on Main Street near State Street. A boom has been placed in the river near the spill location. City officials say...
MIDLAND, MI
WNEM

Traffic alert: Major road closure in Bay Co.

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Starting Thursday, Oct. 27, the Wilder Road railroad crossing near Shrestha Drive will be closed in Bay County. This is about a quarter mile from Euclid and Wilder Road. The Bay County Road Commission advises motorists to plan accordingly. The closure will add time to commutes as motorists will have to follow the detours posted.
BAY COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy