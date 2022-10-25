ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Zulu coronation: Crowds gather in South Africa for king Misuzulu coronation

Celebratory songs, chants and dance have filled the main stadium in South Africa's coastal city of Durban ahead of the historic coronation of the Zulu king. King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini, 49, will be formally acknowledged as a monarch. It will be the first Zulu coronation since South Africa became a...
Probe launched after LATAM plane's nose destroyed in storm

An investigation has been launched after a LATAM Airlines plane's nose was destroyed and the plane was forced to make an emergency landing at its destination in Paraguay. Flight LA1325 was flying between Santiago de Chile and Asunción on Wednesday when it got caught in a storm. Photos posted...

