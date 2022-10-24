Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Plum girls soccer team cruises past Kiski Area in first-round playoff game
The Plum girls soccer team left no doubt in its WPIAL Class 3A first-round playoff game with Kiski Area on Monday at Mustangs Stadium. The No. 3 Mustangs led 4-0 at halftime and added five more goals in the second half to post an 9-0 victory over the 14th-seeded Cavaliers.
Longtime Coach of Girl’s Soccer Team in Warminster Remembered for Winning Over 300 Games
The coach was known for his love of the sport and for his players.Image via iStock. The coach of a major girl’s soccer team in Bucks County is being remembered for his love of the sport and for his players. Rick Woelfel wrote about the coach for the Bucks County Courier Times.
thesportspage.blog
Position switch pays off big for G-A girls soccer
GREENCASTLE — Underdog Manheim Central had just scored a goal with 5:46 left before halftime to tie Greencastle-Antrim. It appeared the Barons had turned the momentum around in the District 3 Class 3A first-round girls soccer playoff game. Not so fast. Blue Devils coach Chris Noblit decided right then...
WFMZ-TV Online
District III-4A/3A girls volleyball opening round
Wilson WL sweep South Western, Berks Catholic ousted from District play. District III girls volleyball tournament tipped off on Tuesday night. The BCIAA champs, Wilson West Lawn advancing to the next round, while Berks Catholic saw their season come to an end.
