SAN JOSE – Police in San Jose responded to two separate shootings overnight Saturday that left three victims injured, one critically. The first shooting involved two victims and was reported at 11:26 p.m. Saturday on the 700-block of Kaufmann Court, according to the police department. Both were taken to local hospitals. There was no word from authorities regarding their condition.In another shooting reported at 12:45 a.m. Sunday, a man suffered life-threatening gunshot wounds on 500-block of Madera Avenue. The scene remains under active investigation and police are asking drivers to avoid the area in anticipation of road closures. Police later reported that officers were also investigating a double stabbing on the 400 block of S. 1st St. The time of that call was 1:17 a.m.Arriving officers found two adult male victims injured in the stabbing attack. Both were transported to local hospitals. Police said one victim remains in critical condition, while the other was stabilized. Police have not reported any arrests in the three separate and unrelated incidents. Investigations are ongoing.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO