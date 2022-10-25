Read full article on original website
5 injured in separate overnight shootings, double stabbing in San Jose
SAN JOSE – Police in San Jose responded to two separate shootings overnight Saturday that left three victims injured, one critically. The first shooting involved two victims and was reported at 11:26 p.m. Saturday on the 700-block of Kaufmann Court, according to the police department. Both were taken to local hospitals. There was no word from authorities regarding their condition.In another shooting reported at 12:45 a.m. Sunday, a man suffered life-threatening gunshot wounds on 500-block of Madera Avenue. The scene remains under active investigation and police are asking drivers to avoid the area in anticipation of road closures. Police later reported that officers were also investigating a double stabbing on the 400 block of S. 1st St. The time of that call was 1:17 a.m.Arriving officers found two adult male victims injured in the stabbing attack. Both were transported to local hospitals. Police said one victim remains in critical condition, while the other was stabilized. Police have not reported any arrests in the three separate and unrelated incidents. Investigations are ongoing.
KTVU FOX 2
Woman stabbed in San Jose, suspect at large
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police are investigating a woman who was stabbed Friday night. The incident happened on the 300 block of S. 22nd Street at 8:24 p.m., police said. The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police on social media said the suspect...
Four arrested on suspicion of robbery at Bay Area bakery, grocery store
A 21-year-old man and three minors, ages 14 to 17, were arrested Tuesday.
South San Francisco Police halt catalytic converter theft in progress
Police stopped an alleged catalytic converter thief in his tracks on Friday night, according to a statement from the South San Francisco Police Department.
KTVU FOX 2
Early Halloween festivities in San Jose end in violence
San Jose police responded to two separate fatal shootings and a stabbing on Saturday and Sunday. According to police, the crimes happened within two hours of each other as Halloween weekend festivities turned violent. One man was killed and another was injured in a shooting on Saturday in San Jose....
Video shows driver hitting grandma, toddler in SJ; neighbors worry about speeding cars on Halloween
Miraculously, the 3-year-old only suffered a bump and a scratch, while the 68-year-old grandmother suffered broken ribs and shoulders. With that shocking surveillance footage, neighbors are concerned about those who will be out and about, trick-or-treating and celebrating Halloween.
Person attempts suicide on BART tracks in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — BART’s Balboa Park Station was briefly closed Friday evening due to a medical emergency, according to the transit station. Train control reported a man underneath the train at the station. Sergeants, firefighters and multiple police officers arrived on scene to search for the victim. Witnesses reported seeing the man jumping down […]
SFist
Sunday Links: Mountain Lion Takes Stroll Through San Mateo Neighborhood in Broad Daylight
An adult mountain lion was spotted roaming around a San Mateo neighborhood Friday morning. The big cat was captured on security cameras casually exploring an area off Dalehurst Court before jumping into a nearby backyard around 10 a.m. Friday; no other sightings of the big cat have since been reported in the area. [NBC Bay Area]
4 Bay Area men arrested in SLO after officer spots burglary tools, gun in car, police say
The SLO police officer also reportedly saw “equipment used to remove and steal catalytic converters.”
calcoastnews.com
San Luis Obispo officers nab 4 alleged thieves from the bay area
San Luis Obispo police officers arrested four men from the Bay Area, one of whom had an outstanding FBI warrant, after they were allegedly caught early Friday morning with tools used for stealing catalytic converters. Shortly before 4 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Phillips...
Update: Boyfriend arrested in murder-for-hire slaying of Oakland dentist Lili Xu kills self in jail
OAKLAND -- Law enforcement sources have confirmed that Nelson Chia, the boyfriend arrested in the August murder-for-hire slaying of Dr. Lili Xu in Oakland's Little Saigon neighborhood, fatally hanged himself at Santa Rita Jail Friday afternoon.The source told KPIX 5 that Chia hung himself in his cell at around 2 p.m. on Friday. There was no word whether authorities had the suspect under a suicide watch.In a press release issued by the Alameda County Sheriff's Office Friday evening, authorities said Chia was being booked into Santa Rita for the murder of Xu Friday afternoon. Chia had been assigned to a...
sftimes.com
Catalytic converter thieves caught in San Ramon traffic stop
Three suspects in a van with burglary tools and a cut catalytic converter were arrested in a routine traffic stop in San Ramon Thursday morning. According to San Ramon Police Department, officers pulled a van over at around 3:15 a.m. on Thursday for expired tags. Officers found a jack, a...
Stabbing turned homicide being investigated by San Jose PD
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose police officers are investigating a stabbing incident that’s been classified as a homicide, according to a tweet from San Jose Police Media Relations. Units were dispatched to the 900 block of Daffodil Way on Wednesday night at approximately 7 p.m. At the scene, officers found an adult female […]
thesfnews.com
Suspects Arrested In Violent Mission District Robbery
SAN FRANCISCO—Two suspects have been arrested by the San Francisco Police Department in connection to a robbery that occurred on October 5. The SFPD reported at approximately 2:47 a.m., officers assigned to the Mission Station responded to the area of 26th and Folsom Streets for a report of a robbery. Officers arrived on scene and met with a 48-year-old male victim who stated that he was attempting to enter a business on the 2900 block of Folsom Street when two individuals blocked the victim’s access.
Arrests made in robbery of San Jose bakery; 1 suspect still at large
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Four of the five suspects involved in an armed robbery at Peters’ Bakery have been arrested, but one of the suspects is still at large as of Wednesday according to the San Jose Police Department. The robbery happened on Aug. 17. San Jose resident Brayan Perez Macias, 19, is the […]
CHP asks for help identifying driver that hit 6-year-old in East Bay
CHP is calling on the public to help identify a driver who hit and injured a 6-year-old boy Tuesday evening.
L.A. Weekly
Man Dies in Bicycle Collision on Senter Road [San Jose, CA]
Cyclist Fatally Struck in Deadly Hit-and-Run Crash on Story Road. Police responded to the scene around 12:50 a.m., near Story Road on October 9th near Happy Hollow Park and Zoo. Investigators say the driver of a passing vehicle struck the cyclist and immediately fled the scene. Shortly after, the victim...
San Jose baby kidnapper’s jail calls may impact sentence
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Two kidnappers who snatched a baby from his grandmother’s home in San Jose were poised to be sentenced to prison on Friday. One of the kidnapper’s jail phone calls, however, caused the sentencing hearing to be pushed back until January. Prosecutors said Yesenia Guadalupe Ramirez made 300 jail calls while […]
Update: Oakland police say 73-year-old hired gunman in Little Saigon slaying of dentist Lili Xu
OAKLAND -- Oakland Police Chief LaRonne Armstrong on Friday afternoon announced that the August fatal shooting of Lili Xu was a case of murder for hire that lead to the arrest of her reported boyfriend and the gunman he paid to kill her."This is not a case about race. This is a case about greed," Armstrong said at one point during the press conference.He identified the two suspects arrested as 73-year-old Oakland resident Nelson Chia, reportedly Xu's longtime boyfriend, for orchestrating the slaying and 33-year-old Stockton resident Hasheem Bason, who was the gunman in the fatal shooting. Police had announced the...
NBC Bay Area
San Jose School Principal Saves Student Apparently Overdosing on Fentanyl
A South Bay high school principal is being hailed as a hero after saving a student who was apparently overdosing on fentanyl in the school office. San Jose police said the incident is not necessarily a local school crisis, but rather a community crisis that sometimes trickles onto school campuses.
