ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Nonprofit Brings Businesses to Life in the Classroom — to the Tune of 400G

By Tim Newcomb
The 74
The 74
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HlVFD_0iluj5Wf00

Correction appended Oct. 26

Not much entices a second grader to skip out on recess to get back to schoolwork. But excitement around a classroom-run business can do just that, especially when it means creating candles out of crayons and selling them in the local community.

That’s just one of the businesses Real World Scholars has helped schools around the country set up, empowering teachers to spark their students’ entrepreneurial energy — whether it’s elementary school kids building birdhouses or high schoolers welding furniture. The nonprofit offers logistics and curriculum toolkits that give teachers a framework for getting a classroom-based business running and keeping it operating.

“I think student engagement and development of the entrepreneurial mindset has such big implications for everything else,” says Elyse Burden, co-founder and executive director. “When students want to come to class, it is a lot easier to teach them math. We are seeing improvement in the classroom culture, with impacts on learning, and workforce skills are being developed.”

No paywall. No pop-up ads. Keep The 74 free for everyone with a generous donation .

Since starting in 2015, Real World Scholars has reached over 50,000 students from kindergarten through high school with roughly 600 student-led businesses in 34 states. Most sell to the local community, with students learning the art of setting prices and marketing along the way. Collectively, kids have made nearly $400,000, with much of it supporting local nonprofit organizations or being reinvested into the business. Some classes may make hundreds of dollars; others, thousands.

Each business supported by the program is directed by a teacher. Some teachers join the effort to give more direction to an already burgeoning idea, while others use it to get students excited about projects that incorporate an array of skills. Burden did not originally intend to create curriculum, but teachers appreciated having a basic toolkit to lead students toward identifying goals, learning business basics and walking through next steps. Teachers can follow the program — or not.

Once started, Burden says, successful classes break away from curriculum and let the unpredictable nature of entrepreneurship take its course, with motivated students helping to lead. “The experience explodes from there,” she says. “Students are connecting outside of school, and parents can get involved. It gives us an amazing opportunity to learn in a community based in a real-world way.”

The concept started in 2014, with Burden and co-founder John Cahalin looking to create a way to promote entrepreneurship inside core classrooms. “New legislation was talking about 21st century skills, with a lot of emphasis on soft skills, but teachers had no direction or support,” Burden says. “They were excited, but there was no mechanism.”

The first attempt to embrace that excitement, a press release offering half a million dollars to teachers wanting to run a business out of the classroom, was met with no takers — and questions about it being a scam. Burden says they realized that handling money in the classroom setting could be a “terrifying” proposition. Real World Scholars needed to provide infrastructure just to help give money away.

From there, they built a platform. It launched in the San Diego area with a chemistry class making and selling soap. The first year, they grew from 10 classes to 40. By the following year, more than 200 classes had participated. Today, the list of alumni includes a third-grade class in San Diego that built a “feel-good box” that acts as a care package, with chocolate, candles and more; a Wyoming woodworking and metalworks classroom creating art and furniture; and a Pennsylvania junior and senior high school that makes jewelry and floral arrangements.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00FxRP_0iluj5Wf00
Sugar Kids Beauty, operated by first graders from Elm Street Elementary in Rome, Georgia, made over $40,000 in their first year and have since rebranded as Elm Street Kids Enterprises. (Cameron Flaisch)

Aaron Grable, digital arts media teacher and career and technical education department head at El Camino High School in Oceanside, California, has been on board from the start and says working with Real World Scholars provides the final link in the chain for his graphic and web design classes that double as businesses.

“Students don’t come into my class expecting just another hour-a-day, five-days-a-week class where they’re forced to memorize things and take tests,” he says. “They are alive and engaged, not only while they are in my class but after and before class and on weekends. They are constantly trying to figure out new and exciting ways to make our business larger and more productive.”

As the school year moves along, Grable says, his role becomes more managerial, with students running the class and the business. “They foresee and prevent problems, they manage their time and their customers and they determine where the money goes after they’ve earned it,” he says. “They’ve created the class website, the class logo, the prices that we charge, the services that we provide, our client list, all our paperwork in the process through which we get and keep clients.”

Whether it’s a smoothly operating high school class, such as Grable’s, or a novice class with a teacher new to the concept, Burden says Real World Scholars aims to take the scary out of the entrepreneurial process.

Originally, Real World Scholars helped match classrooms with grants (Harbor Freight Tools for Schools is the largest sponsor, although a variety of business-based and private foundations take part, especially to generate regional funding). But as more teachers became interested in the program, demand outpaced the grant funding. When the pandemic hit, Real World Scholars retooled its dashboard to craft a more digital-friendly environment. The pandemic reduced donations, so it built a license model that lets classrooms pay for the service rather than waiting for contributions.

Grable says he enjoys watching students grow in different areas and work together to help one another and lean on the strengths of classmates in a class that is about more than just learning how to design websites. “It teaches them social and civic awareness,” he says, “effective and persuasive writing, personal conduct, professional demeanor, math and finance and something they don’t feature in a textbook: confidence and pride in yourself.”

Correction: Harbor Freight Tools for Schools is the largest sponsor of Real World Scholars

Comments / 0

Related
The 74

Sioux Falls Leaders Bring Students to Workforce Event, Aiming to Stem ‘Brain Drain’

High-schoolers received special focus at a day-long workforce summit Wednesday at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. The Sioux Falls Development Foundation hosted the WIN Summit. The event featured guest speakers and community business leaders sharing insights, and opportunities for young people to build relationships with those leaders. Approximately 70% of in-state students graduating from a […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
The 74

Replay: School Leaders Debate How Education Politics Will Shape ‘22 Midterms

Across America, education will be on the ballot this fall. What are the stakes for students, teachers, parents and educational equity? How has the pandemic shifted the mindsets of voters regarding issues of learning loss, family engagement and school choice?  Today we partnered with the Progressive Policy Institute’s Reinventing America’s Schools Project to organize a […]
GEORGIA STATE
The 74

Pandemic Widened Ohio Achievement Gaps, Leaving ‘Vulnerable’ Students Further Behind

White, affluent and suburban students escaped serious learning damage from the pandemic, but low income, Black, Hispanic and special education students fell even further behind, new Ohio test scores show. Though test scores in 2022 improved statewide compared to those from a chaotic 2020-21 year of shuttered schools, online classes and scarce vaccines, those historically […]
OHIO STATE
The 74

LA Parents Sound Off After Cyberattack Leaves Students Vulnerable

For Christie Pesicka, the Los Angeles Unified School District cyberattack hits home. During “The Interview” hack in 2014, Pesicka was one of thousands of Sony Pictures employees that had their private information exposed in the midst of aggressive attacks by a North Korean hacker group. Now, as a mom, Pesicka worries about protecting her son […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
The 74

Amid Regional Shortages, US Schools Employing 160,000 ‘Underqualified’ Teachers

For two years, Annette Anderson, an education professor and mother of three attending Baltimore City Schools, saw a “coming storm” of teacher shortages across the country and the desperation to fill them. A scholar on education leadership at John Hopkins University, Anderson grew frustrated as district officials stayed quiet about mounting vacancies. Meanwhile, in Maryland, the […]
BALTIMORE, MD
The 74

Opinion: Youth Sports Teach Valuable Skills But Robotics Helps Every Kid Go Pro

The pandemic has cast a spotlight on students’ need for greater experiential learning opportunities both inside and outside the classroom. It has also demonstrated the importance of preparing students to be adept in handling the unexpected — and to feel empowered to tackle an uncertain future.  Many parents have long seen youth sports as a […]
The 74

The $1.1B Math Solution? Gates Foundation Makes Math Its Top K-12 Priority

As the nation witnesses unprecedented declines in academic achievement, one of the largest education philanthropies has announced it will fund $1.1 billion in K-12 math initiatives over the next four years.  The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s investment marks the beginning of a decade-long strategy to prioritize math gains, particularly for Black, Latino and low-income […]
FLORIDA STATE
The 74

LISTEN — Class Disrupted S4 E1: The Disruptive Journey Ahead

Class Disrupted is a bi-weekly education podcast featuring author Michael Horn and Summit Public Schools’ Diane Tavenner in conversation with educators, school leaders, students and other members of school communities as they investigate the challenges facing the education system amid this pandemic — and where we should go from here. Find every episode by bookmarking […]
MAINE STATE
The 74

Poll: Half of Americans Know Little About CRT, What’s Actually Taught in Schools

Almost half of Americans have never heard of critical race theory, or say they don’t know anything about it, according to a poll administered by a group of researchers at the University of Southern California. Nearly all of those surveyed scored poorly when quizzed about the central tenets of CRT, as the graduate school-level theoretical […]
The 74

The 74

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
552K+
Views
ABOUT

News, original reporting and insight about U.S. education and the 74 million children whose lives depend on it.

 https://www.the74million.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy