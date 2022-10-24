Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The history and transformations of the Eloise AsylumAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
CBS Sports
Delonte West, former NBA player, arrested, booked on multiple charges over vehicle trespassing incident
Former NBA player Delonte West was arrested and booked on multiple charges in Fairfax County, Va., earlier this month. According to TMZ Sports, the police received a call around 5:53 p.m. on Oct. 15 after witnesses said they saw West trying to get inside a vehicle that didn't belong to him.
Yardbarker
Key Points: Kuzma, Porzingis Have Big Nights, Lead Wizards Past Pistons in D.C.
The Washington Wizards earned a 120-99 victory over the Detroit Pistons in D.C. The Wizards Superstar, Bradley Beal was limited to just 21 minutes of playing time due to tightness in his back. He was able to come back and play in the third quarter after missing the whole second quarter. This did not affect the Wizards negatively and they were able to roll to victory.
Jaden Ivey's Status For Hawks-Pistons Game
Jaden Ivey has been ruled out for Wednesday’s game between the Atlanta Hawks and Detroit Pistons.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Klay Thompson fires back at Charles Barkley after critical comments: 'It just hurt my heart'
SAN FRANCISCO -- Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson scorched the nets with four 3-pointers in the second half of Thursday night's 123-110 win over the Miami Heat, but after the game he set his sights on a different target. Before leaving the podium after fielding questions from the media,...
CBS Sports
Pacers' Myles Turner: On track to debut Wednesday
Turner (ankle) is on track to make his season debut Wednesday against Chicago, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports. Turner suffered a sprained ankle during pregame warmups ahead of the Pacers' season opener and was expected to miss at least a week. He appears to be a bit ahead of schedule and is currently on track to make his season debut in Chicago. Regardless, fantasy managers are still encouraged to confirm Turner's status ahead of Wednesday's 8:00 PM ET tip before locking the talented big man into lineups.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Limited by back problem
Beal totaled 13 points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and six assists over 22 minutes during Tuesday's 120-99 victory over Detroit. Beal dealt with a back injury throughout the game, and that should explain his low minute count, but the fact that he returned to action should quiet any concern with his health moving forward. This was not his best fantasy output, but his return to Wednesday's game signals that he's unlikely to have restrictions when the Wizards take on the Pacers on Friday.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Rudy Gay: Absent from Thursday's practice
Gay didn't practice Thursday since he was feeling under the weather, Sarah Todd of The Deseret News reports. Both Gay and Walker Kessler were unable to participate in Thursday morning's practice session due to illnesses. It's unclear whether either will be unavailable for Friday's game against the Nuggets. If Gay is held out against Denver, Talen Horton-Tucker is a strong candidate to see increased minutes.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Questionable Friday
McCollum (finger) is questionable for Friday's game against the Suns. McCollum seemed to have picked up the injury in Tuesday's win over the Mavericks, where he tallied 14 points and 11 assists in the absence of Brandon Ingram (concussion), Zion Williamson (hip) and Herbert Jones (knee). With Ingram ruled out, Williamson and Jones listed as questionable and the addition of Jose Alvarado (back) and Dyson Daniels (ankle) to the injury report, McCollum could see yet another massive workload Friday if he's active.
CBS Sports
Neiman Marcus is selling a two-on-two game against Scottie Pippen, Scotty Pippen Jr. in Christmas catalog
The chance to live out any basketball fan's fantasy can be yours this holiday season for the low price of $333,333. That is what Neiman Marcus is charging for the opportunity to play a game of two-on-two with Scottie Pippen and Scotty Pippen Jr. In the 2022 Neiman Marcus Christmas...
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Davis Bertans: Closing in on return
Bertans (knee) will remain out for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans but is close to making his season debut, Eddie Sefko of the Mavericks' official site reports. Once cleared for action, Bertans should play a bench role in his first full season in Dallas. After being acquired from the Wizards midway through last season, Bertans made 22 appearances and averaged 5.3 points and 2.5 rebounds in 13.9 minutes per game.
Yardbarker
Wizards' Delon Wright out indefinitely with hamstring strain
The Washington Wizards will face its first significant hurdle just as they have caught some momentum to start the season. Backup point guard Delon Wright will be out indefinitely with a Grade 2 strain of his right hamstring, the team announced Thursday. Wright’s injury occurred in the fourth quarter of...
CBS Sports
Wizards' Will Barton: Puts up 16 points in win
Barton produced 16 points (6-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt), two rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals across 29 minutes during Tuesday's 120-99 win over the Pistons. Barton was the biggest beneficiary of Bradley Beal's back problem, and he took advantage of the opportunity to deliver his best scoring output of the campaign. Beal is healthy and will likely be available Friday against the Pacers, which means Barton's minutes will regress a bit, but he's still a decent flyer in some formats due to his scoring ability and three-point shooting. The fact that he's played at least 25 minutes in all but one game suggests he has a stable role off the bench for Washington.
CBS Sports
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Late scratch Tuesday
Leonard is out Tuesday against the Thunder due to right knee injury management, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports. There was no indication Leonard would be sitting Tuesday, so his late-day scratch comes as a surprise. With Paul George (illness) also out, the Clippers will presumably lean more on Norman Powell, Luke Kennard, Nicolas Batum and Robert Covington.
NBA
Following Win Over Pacers, 76ers Begin Road Trip in Toronto | Gameday Report 5/82
The next game for the 76ers (1-3) is Wednesday against the Raptors (2-2) in Toronto, kickstarting a four-game road trip to close out the first month of the new season. The second game will also be played in Toronto (Friday), followed by stops in Chicago (Saturday) and Washington (Monday). The...
Knicks Close First Homestand vs. Hornets: How & Who to Watch
The New York Knicks have a prime opportunity to sweep an early homestand against the Charlotte Hornets.
CBS Sports
Concerns starting to mount for Joel Embiid, struggling 76ers after 1-4 start to 2022-23 season
When the Philadelphia 76ers dropped their first two games of the 2022-23 season to two legitimate contenders in the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks, the concern level was pretty low. It was the beginning of the season, and the Sixers were trying to incorporate several new pieces while those teams had the advantage of continuity. When the Sixers lost their third game of the season to the rebuilding San Antonio Spurs, eyebrows were raised, but the team then got the first win of the season over the upstart Indiana Pacers, and there was a sense of relief.
saturdaytradition.com
Jaden Ivey joins elite company with hot start to Detroit Pistons career
Jaden Ivey is off to a hot start in his NBA career, which comes as no surprise to Purdue basketball fans. Ivey, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, is already averaging 17.7 points per game. In his first 3 games as a Piston, he scored 53 points, while logging 15 rebounds and 18 assists. Those numbers put him in the company of NBA great Grant Hill as a Detroit rookie.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Limited in practice
Waddle (shoulder) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. It's the same injury that had Waddle listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's 16-10 win over Pittsburgh, in which he caught four of five targets for 88 yards while playing 79 percent of snaps on offense. He'll likely play through the injury again Sunday in Detroit, though Tyreek Hill has seen far more targets than Waddle ever since the 23-year-old started making regular appearances on the injury report (first with a groin injury and now the ailing shoulder).
CBS Sports
How to watch Jazz vs. Rockets: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time
The Houston Rockets will face off against the Utah Jazz on the road at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at Vivint Arena. Houston might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that. The Jazz are out to make up for...
CBS Sports
Bruins' David Krejci: Suffers upper-body injury
Krejci suffered an upper-body injury and won't return to Thursday's game against Detroit. Krejci appeared to be hurt when he was hit by Detroit's Michael Rasmussen, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports. Rasmussen was consequently charged with high-sticking at 8:30 of the second period as a result of the incident. Krejci logged just 6:53 of ice time before leaving the game. He's gotten off to an amazing start this season, scoring two goals and eight points in seven games prior to Thursday's contest.
Comments / 0