Devin Booker Reveals What Klay Thompson Repeatedly Told Him During Their Altercation: "They Have Four Rings"
Devin Booker revealed that Klay Thompson repeatedly told him that the Warriors have 4 rings during their altercation on the court.
Klay Thompson unhappy with Warriors over their handling of him?
After already paying visits to the NBA 75 selection committee and to “2K” heaadquarters, Klay Thompson’s Misery Tour is making another stop. Speaking with reporters after Tuesday’s loss to the Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr revealed that Thompson has grown frustrated with the minutes restriction that the team has imposed on him.
Draymond Green Calls Out His Teammates And Himself After The Warriors Lose To The Suns: "The Commitment To Defense Isn’t There. That’s Something We Have To Be Better At, And It Starts With Me."
Draymond Green called out his teammates and himself after their loss to the Suns as he claimed that the commitment to defense just isn't there.
NBC Sports
Watch Klay Thompson get ejected after words with Booker, ref, Suns’ bench
For the first time in his 651-game career, Klay Thompson has been ejected from an NBA game. Thomson and Devin Booker were going back and forth in a showdown of two of the top teams in the West — a game that was within 10 points midway through the third quarter — and those words continued after a mini-Suns run put them up by eight. Both got a technical for the jawing and coming chest-to-chest, but the usually easy-going Thompson lost his cool, kept barking at the Suns and referee Ed Malloy, and earned a second T and an ejection.
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
NBA Fans And Experts Can't Believe Devin Booker And Klay Thompson's Mid-Game Altercation: "Look At Them Light Skin Boys Acting Like They Want Some Smoke"
NBA fans and experts like Kendrick Perkins were shocked to see the altercation between Devin Booker and Klay Thompson.
CBS Sports
Pacers' Myles Turner: On track to debut Wednesday
Turner (ankle) is on track to make his season debut Wednesday against Chicago, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports. Turner suffered a sprained ankle during pregame warmups ahead of the Pacers' season opener and was expected to miss at least a week. He appears to be a bit ahead of schedule and is currently on track to make his season debut in Chicago. Regardless, fantasy managers are still encouraged to confirm Turner's status ahead of Wednesday's 8:00 PM ET tip before locking the talented big man into lineups.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Stifled by Blazers in loss
Jokic finished with nine points (3-4 FG, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds and nine assists over 27 minutes during Monday's 135-110 loss to the Trail Blazers. This was easily Jokic's worst offensive performance of the campaign, as he finished with a season-low point total. Incredibly, he attempted only four shots, but he still flirted with a triple-double with a 9/9/9 line. The big man was impacted by foul trouble in the contest and played a season-low 27 minutes, but this was really just an aberration for a dominant player who has more than proven his ability to score proficiently. Jokic averaged 27.1 points per game last season and will likely come closer to that total in his next game against the Lakers on Wednesday.
Yardbarker
Klay Thompson Ejected After Arguing with Suns Players
While the Phoenix Suns were making sure to keep their composure against the Golden State Warriors, Klay Thompson couldn’t do the same. As time time reached slightly beyond the halfway point of the third quarter, Thompson received his first career ejection. In what started as a simple argument between Devin Booker and Thompson, both players received a technical foul.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Continues scorching start
Lillard totaled 31 points (10-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Monday's 135-110 win over the Nuggets. Though Lillard's 31 points led all scorers in Monday's contest, it was actually his second-lowest scoring output of the campaign. The superstar point guard has been a juggernaut on the offensive end thus far, tying for third in the league with 33.3 points per contest while shooting 50.0 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from three-point range. With the Blazers off to 4-0 start, Lillard has emerged as a very early MVP candidate.
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Davis Bertans: Closing in on return
Bertans (knee) will remain out for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans but is close to making his season debut, Eddie Sefko of the Mavericks' official site reports. Once cleared for action, Bertans should play a bench role in his first full season in Dallas. After being acquired from the Wizards midway through last season, Bertans made 22 appearances and averaged 5.3 points and 2.5 rebounds in 13.9 minutes per game.
CBS Sports
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Late scratch Tuesday
Leonard is out Tuesday against the Thunder due to right knee injury management, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports. There was no indication Leonard would be sitting Tuesday, so his late-day scratch comes as a surprise. With Paul George (illness) also out, the Clippers will presumably lean more on Norman Powell, Luke Kennard, Nicolas Batum and Robert Covington.
The Worst Draft Mistakes In Golden State Warriors History: Kobe Bryant Was Almost A Warrior
Golden State Warriors made a huge mistake when they didn't draft Kobe Bryant.
Andrew Wiggins Reveals He Wants To Be A Golden State Warriors Legend Like Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, And Andre Iguodala
Andrew Wiggins has revealed that his goal on the Warriors is to become a legend like Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andre Iguodala.
Yardbarker
Suns Victorious in Scrappy Showdown With Warriors
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns hosted a 90's night, and it sure felt like it once action began. In front of a sell-out crowd in the Footprint Center, Phoenix's 134-105 win against the defending champion Golden State Warriors featured plenty of physical play. Technical fouls were thrown left and right to players and coaches, and even Klay Thompson was ejected with 6:31 in the third.
NBC Sports
Ayton: Suns got physical to 'legal limit' against Warriors
The Warriors fizzled out in the second half of their 134-105 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday at Footprint Center. Golden State only scored 39 points in the second half, and Suns big man Deandre Ayton might have revealed the reason for the Warriors losing gas in the last 24 minutes of the game.
ng-sportingnews.com
Get To Know: Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry
Stephen Curry is off to another hot start in his 13th year in the NBA. Curry is averaging 30.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists while shooting 45.8 percent from the field and 44.4 percent from three in his first four games. It's a continuation of a great playoff run...
Marconews.com
Klay Thompson ejected for first time in his career in Warriors' loss to Suns
Although it’s only the fourth game of the 2022-23 season, Tuesday’s contest between the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns brought playoff intensity. With each team trading buckets, tempers began to flare in the third quarter. Seven total technical fouls were assessed in the third quarter alone, including a pair to one member of the Warriors, resulting in an ejection.
Suns SG Devin Booker Speaks on Trash Talk With Klay Thompson
Phoenix Suns SG Devin Booker opened up on the words exchanged with Golden State Warriors SG Klay Thompson.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Limited in practice
Waddle (shoulder) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. It's the same injury that had Waddle listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's 16-10 win over Pittsburgh, in which he caught four of five targets for 88 yards while playing 79 percent of snaps on offense. He'll likely play through the injury again Sunday in Detroit, though Tyreek Hill has seen far more targets than Waddle ever since the 23-year-old started making regular appearances on the injury report (first with a groin injury and now the ailing shoulder).
