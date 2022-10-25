Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The haunted hotel that inspired Stephen King´s, The ShiningSara BEstes Park, CO
Freddy's Frozen Custard breaks ground!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO citiesMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Fort Collins industrial property sells for $12.9 millionMargaret JacksonFort Collins, CO
The elk are mating in Colorado, and it’s a sight to seeClaire ClevelandEstes Park, CO
Related
weather5280.com
Denver may see first snowfall as cold front hits Colorado
There's a cold front on the way that will deliver cold, wind, and chances for rain and snow across the state. For Denver, temperatures will be 'on the border of' cold enough for any rain to turn to snow in the city overnight into Thursday morning. As far as impact,...
6 Fun Facts About Colorado’s Horsetooth Reservoir
Most of us have spent at least a little bit of time at Horsetooth Reservoir in Fort Collins. If you haven't had the opportunity to do so yet, I am telling you right now, you are missing out. Even if it is just a nice afternoon drive, you need to visit Horsetooth.
5 things to know for rain, snow in Denver metro Thursday morning
Snow and rain are expected in the Denver metro area and across Colorado on Thursday morning. The Pinpoint Weather team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day.
Snow and cold set to quickly return, First Alert Weather Day coming soon
A storm system located near Seattle on Tuesday morning will race toward Colorado in the coming days bringing rain, snow, and the coldest air of the season so far.Prior to the storm arriving, most of Colorado will be dry and a bit warmer on Tuesday compared to Monday. Mountain areas north of Interstate 70 have a small chance for snow with no accumulation.Denver and the Front Range will reach the lower 60s Tuesday afternoon which is near normal for the final week in October. Although it will be warmer than Monday, less sunshine in the afternoon could make it feel...
Another One: New Colorado City Makes List of Most Expensive Places to Rent
Last month, a report from Dwellsy put four Colorado cities on a list of the most expensive places for renters. Now, the company has released updated data from September — and another Centennial State city is on the list. Let's review. Which Colorado cities are still the most expensive...
Do You “Thrift?” A Colorado City Is Top 25 In The Country For Thrifting
The art of "thrifting" is alive and well in Colorado. A recent survey named one Colorado city as a Top 25 place to thrift in the entire country. Back when I was a kid, you didn't really talk about shopping at the thrift store. It was the absolute opposite of cool and could get you seriously bullied or even beat up. Maybe not in all people's situations, but I grew up with some pretty rough and mean kids. We'll save that story for another day though...
Here’s how much snow fell in the mountains this weekend
The first significant snowfall of the season for Colorado happened over the weekend.
Here's The Best Suburb To Live In Colorado
Niche has the scoop on the best suburb in every state.
Did You Know the First U.S. Thai Restaurant Was in Colorado?
Colorado is known for inventing cheeseburgers and honing the craft of green chile, but it's also famous for another type of food: Thai. That's right — Thai food's introduction to America happened right here in the Centennial State. Read on to find out more. The first U.S. Thai restaurant...
Popular Denver restaurant opens second location in Boulder
Boulder Social opened in central Boulder this fall.Tim Romano Photography / Boulder Social. (Denver, CO) Stout Street Social has been catering to theater-goers and convention attendees in Denver since late 2014 when it opened. Now, the restaurant has expanded its social circle with a second location in Boulder that’s serving shucked oysters, and hand-tossed pizzas and will soon be brewing its own craft beer, too.
Voodoo Doughnut Opens at DIA on Friday
Looking to get your carb load and a sugar fix before you take off from Denver International Airport? Look no further than Voodoo Doughnut. The Portland, Oregon-based doughnut chain will be opening in Concourse B on Friday, October 28. The opening of the airport location will mark the 15th location...
25 years later: Monster snow totals in Colorado blizzard of 1997
On October 24-26 of 1997 a major blizzard arrived in Colorado and buried the Denver metro area in 14 to 31 inches of snowfall, caused power outages, stranded thousands of people, cost millions of dollars in lost sales and production.
Pregnant Horses Saved From Kill Pen Now In Colorado
A seemingly horrible story has now turned into something really positive and heartwarming thanks to some pretty awesome women in Weld County. Morgan Ryan, creator of MoJo Acres Horse Rescue saved three pregnant horses from the death penalty in Oklahoma where they are now resting comfortably out in Ault. Morgan...
The Best Steak In Colorado Can Be Found In Fort Collins
One of the finer things in life, unless you're a vegetarian then you have other ideas but I'm not so for me, it's enjoying a delicious, mouth watering steak and that's exactly what I found at Sonny Lubick Steakhouse in Fort Collins. Lubick, who was the head football coach at...
Here's The Most Haunted Restaurant In Colorado
Food Network crafted a list for those wanting thrills and chills for their dining experience.
Will Fort Collins Embrace These Dutch-Inspired Roundabouts in the ‘Montava’ Area?
A new community development is getting off the ground in northeast Fort Collins, and they will be installing "new to us" intersections in two places. How do they work?. Roundabouts, roundabouts, roundabouts. If you want to get people fired up, start talking about roundabouts. "There are too many," "Nobody knows how to use them," are the most common "beefs" about them. These roundabouts will be about making things safer for bikes and pedestrians. Will it mean, "easier?"
A Once-Legendary Colorado Music Venue is Now a Gentlemen’s Club
Back in the 1960s, the hippie movement was in full swing, and at the center of the summer of love in Denver, Colorado, for two remarkable years, was a music venue known as The Family Dog. History of Colorado's Family Dog. The Family Dog first opened its doors in September...
Gas line break in Greeley contained, evacuations lifted
The Greeley Fire Department said a gas line has broken at 45th Avenue and 16th Street.
Traffic Trouble: Busy Stretch of Mulberry Street to Be Closed Oct 28-31
Road closures don't often make for "hot news," but when it comes to a pretty important stretch of a major artery in Fort Collins, an exception is made. The City of Fort Collins put out a release on the day before the closure, which doesn't give travelers a lot of notice, especially with Halloween festivities happening during the timeframe.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
PHOTOS: Steamboat football battles Berthoud in nail-biter, ending regular season
A winning season was on the line as the Steamboat Springs football team hosted Berthoud on Saturday, Oct. 29. The teams were tied at 21 going into the half, but Berthoud kept Steamboat off the board in the second half to win 38-21. To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email...
K99
Windsor, CO
13K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
K99 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://k99.com/
Comments / 0