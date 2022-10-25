ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

weather5280.com

Denver may see first snowfall as cold front hits Colorado

There's a cold front on the way that will deliver cold, wind, and chances for rain and snow across the state. For Denver, temperatures will be 'on the border of' cold enough for any rain to turn to snow in the city overnight into Thursday morning. As far as impact,...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Snow and cold set to quickly return, First Alert Weather Day coming soon

A storm system located near Seattle on Tuesday morning will race toward Colorado in the coming days bringing rain, snow, and the coldest air of the season so far.Prior to the storm arriving, most of Colorado will be dry and a bit warmer on Tuesday compared to Monday. Mountain areas north of Interstate 70 have a small chance for snow with no accumulation.Denver and the Front Range will reach the lower 60s Tuesday afternoon which is near normal for the final week in October. Although it will be warmer than Monday, less sunshine in the afternoon could make it feel...
DENVER, CO
Power 102.9 NoCo

Do You “Thrift?” A Colorado City Is Top 25 In The Country For Thrifting

The art of "thrifting" is alive and well in Colorado. A recent survey named one Colorado city as a Top 25 place to thrift in the entire country. Back when I was a kid, you didn't really talk about shopping at the thrift store. It was the absolute opposite of cool and could get you seriously bullied or even beat up. Maybe not in all people's situations, but I grew up with some pretty rough and mean kids. We'll save that story for another day though...
COLORADO STATE
Brittany Anas

Popular Denver restaurant opens second location in Boulder

Boulder Social opened in central Boulder this fall.Tim Romano Photography / Boulder Social. (Denver, CO) Stout Street Social has been catering to theater-goers and convention attendees in Denver since late 2014 when it opened. Now, the restaurant has expanded its social circle with a second location in Boulder that’s serving shucked oysters, and hand-tossed pizzas and will soon be brewing its own craft beer, too.
BOULDER, CO
K99

Voodoo Doughnut Opens at DIA on Friday

Looking to get your carb load and a sugar fix before you take off from Denver International Airport? Look no further than Voodoo Doughnut. The Portland, Oregon-based doughnut chain will be opening in Concourse B on Friday, October 28. The opening of the airport location will mark the 15th location...
DENVER, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Pregnant Horses Saved From Kill Pen Now In Colorado

A seemingly horrible story has now turned into something really positive and heartwarming thanks to some pretty awesome women in Weld County. Morgan Ryan, creator of MoJo Acres Horse Rescue saved three pregnant horses from the death penalty in Oklahoma where they are now resting comfortably out in Ault. Morgan...
WELD COUNTY, CO
K99

The Best Steak In Colorado Can Be Found In Fort Collins

One of the finer things in life, unless you're a vegetarian then you have other ideas but I'm not so for me, it's enjoying a delicious, mouth watering steak and that's exactly what I found at Sonny Lubick Steakhouse in Fort Collins. Lubick, who was the head football coach at...
FORT COLLINS, CO
K99

Will Fort Collins Embrace These Dutch-Inspired Roundabouts in the ‘Montava’ Area?

A new community development is getting off the ground in northeast Fort Collins, and they will be installing "new to us" intersections in two places. How do they work?. Roundabouts, roundabouts, roundabouts. If you want to get people fired up, start talking about roundabouts. "There are too many," "Nobody knows how to use them," are the most common "beefs" about them. These roundabouts will be about making things safer for bikes and pedestrians. Will it mean, "easier?"
FORT COLLINS, CO
K99

Traffic Trouble: Busy Stretch of Mulberry Street to Be Closed Oct 28-31

Road closures don't often make for "hot news," but when it comes to a pretty important stretch of a major artery in Fort Collins, an exception is made. The City of Fort Collins put out a release on the day before the closure, which doesn't give travelers a lot of notice, especially with Halloween festivities happening during the timeframe.
FORT COLLINS, CO
K99

K99

Windsor, CO
