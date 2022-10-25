ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

epicstream.com

Is Lupin on Netflix Canceled?

Arsene Lupin has lived beyond the pages of the books as a classic aspirational character. The French Netflix series action thriller stars Omar Sy, who has become synonymous with the character thanks to his excellent portrayal of Assane Diop aka Lupin. The first season of the series premiered on January...
epicstream.com

Shadow and Bone Star Ben Barnes Teases Awesome Update on Season 2

There is little doubt that people are already looking forward to Shadow and Bone Season 2. But what exactly can we expect when the fantasy series returns on Netflix? Ben Barnes has shared an interesting update on the second season and is hyping up General Kirigan's return. Ben Barnes is...
epicstream.com

The School For Good and Evil Ending Explained

WARNING: If you haven't watched The School for Good and Evil on Netflix, this article contains MAJOR SPOILERS. Read at your own risk!. Netflix has released a film adaptation of Soman Chainani’s book series called The School for Good and Evil on October 19, 2022, and is bound to work on its sequel and franchise soon with its film director Paul Fieg. Here is what happened in the ending and how it will set up its future films.

