House Of The Dragon season two release date leaves fans furious
After that finale, House Of The Dragon won't be returning to the small screen until 2024. While I have heard that good things come to those who wait, fans aren't overly enamoured with the fact that there's a two year pause before we see what happens next in one of the most epic wars in the A Song of Ice and Fire universe.
Modern Warfare 2 Zombies teaser has already been found
Funnily enough, it looks like Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II will feature a Zombies mode in spite of Infinity Ward being firm on the fact that the iconic monsters will be loafing off this year. There was no ability to misinterpret the PR's statement in the Modern Warfare II...
PlayStation fan archives every PS2 manual online, preserving them forever
A PlayStation mega fan and video game preservationist has scanned every single US manual for PlayStation 2 in 4K resolution, and it only took a sum of $40,000 to do it. I didn't have a PlayStation 2, in fact, the first console that we got was the Nintendo Wii. We did have the family computer though and the novelty of Windows XP allowed us to have a profile for my mum, my dad, and us lot with our own democratically chosen desktop wallpaper. While we waited for games to install, we would leaf through the manuals, filled with greyscale promise of the game's potential. That same shot of nostalgia motivated Kirkland to restore all 1,902 manuals to the glory of full 4K resolution in an entry to Archive.org and allow other players to sift through the memories they stir up.
Assassin’s Creed's 'worst' protagonist doesn't deserve the hate
Today, Assassin’s Creed III is 10 years old. The habitat of Twitter notwithstanding, I’m sure the replies under Ubisoft’s celebratory Tweets will be a mixed bag of nostalgia-tinged praise, insistent questions about Assassin’s Creed Codename Red, and criticisms of III’s protagonist. Oh, God, the protagonist. Right? I don’t even need to say it. Because I know we’re on the same page and all. One of the strongest characters in the whole series.
Rockstar's GTA 6 teaser leaves fans feeling heartbroken
The Grand Theft Auto community are somewhat agitated over a simple retweet from Rockstar Games that was mistakenly assumed to be an announcement about the next game. In fact, they're so annoyed that a dw of them reckon that the developer is definitely doing this on purpose. Personally speaking, I'm...
Pioneering SEGA developer Rieko Kodama has died
Rieko Kodama, SEGA video game producer, director and artist best known for her work on Skies of Arcadia and the Phantasy Star series, has died at the age of 58, IGN reports. Creative producer for SEGA, Yosuke Okunari, confirmed the news on Twitter after rumours began to circulate due to a tribute being spotted in the Mega Drive Mini 2 credits.
The Witcher is completely free to download right now
The Witcher: Enhanced Edition is free to grab for PC now, and this is a wonderful time to dive into the start of CD Projekt Red's adaptations, as the original game is getting a remake. The Enhanced Edition packs a proper punch, featuring significant NPC improvements, expanded and corrected translations,...
Fallout 4 is getting a free PS5/Xbox Series update
Earlier this month, the Fallout franchise celebrated its 25th birthday, and today, the celebrations came to a close with a very exciting announcement. In a blog post on Bethesda’s Fallout site, it’s been confirmed that a new-gen update is coming soon for Fallout 4. That’s right - juicer frame rates and shiny new graphics options are on their way, and what’s more, the update is releasing at the low, low price of absolutely nothing.
Cyberpunk 2077 Steam reviews are 90% positive since new update
Cyberpunk 2077’s entire existence has been a rollercoaster. From promising way too much in the time leading up to its release to being wholly underwhelming and notoriously buggy when it came out, the title really didn’t have the best start. However, two years on and a number of updates later (not to mention a genuinely great anime series on Netflix), opinions of CD Projekt Red’s futuristic action RPG have changed significantly. You only need to look at the excited responses to the sequel being announced to tell you that.
Henry Cavill's latest video game obsession is a good one
It’s no secret that Henry Cavill is a massive nerd. The guy spent his lockdown painting mini Warhammer figurines, previously took to Instagram to share his PC build, and earlier this year, spent time hanging out with fans at Warhammer World in Nottingham, because, if you’d not guessed already, he absolutely loves Warhammer.
PlayStation 5 players think games should be 'at least' 60fps
There’s been a lot of talk about frame rates in games lately. For anyone blissfully unaware, right before the release of the Batman-without-Batman game Gotham Knights earlier this month, it was confirmed that the title would be locked to 30fps on Xbox Series X/S and PS5, with no option to choose between performance and visuals to crank up the smoothness. This was very disappointing to a lot of people, and prompted many to cancel their preorders entirely.
Sonic Frontiers preview: the best 3D Sonic game in over a decade
It’s fair to say modern Sonic games haven’t really been massive hits. The speedy blue boy has his fans of course, but they’ve been longing for the glory days of the ‘90s for some time now. Sonic Frontiers is SEGA’s latest attempt at bringing their mascot to the modern market. After around seven hours of playtime, I’m pleasantly surprised to tell you that it is a good game. Perhaps nothing groundbreaking and it certainly has its flaws, but Frontiers is definitely the best new 3D Sonic game in well over a decade.
PS Plus games for November confirmed by Sony
It’s official - Sony has now confirmed the lineup of games making their way to PlayStation Plus’ Essential tier next month and they’re… exactly what we expected. Confirming yesterday’s leak, we now know that Nioh 2, the LEGO Harry Potter Collection, and Heavenly Bodies will be free to download and keep for anyone subscribed to PS Plus from Tuesday 1 November.
Overwatch 2 chat is so toxic, players are disabling it
Earlier this month, the sequel to Overwatch finally landed, and yup, it sure is Overwatch again. But no, really, the new-and-improved title can be a lot of fun - assuming you’re not stuck in the role queue forever, begging and praying for someone else to play a support hero.
25 years later, Crash Bandicoot 2 is still an all-time great platformer
When I think back to my earliest days of gaming, I think of Crash Bandicoot. This month, Naughty Dog’s Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back turns 25 years old which is rather fitting as so do I. With that fact in mind, I can’t claim to have played Cortex Strikes Back on release day but as soon as I knew how to turn on a PlayStation, you best bet that that was the game I loaded up. When I claim that Cortex Strikes Back is one of the all-time best platformers, I do say that with the rose-tinted lenses of childhood, but there’s unbiased truth in it too. Cortex Strikes Back embodies the very best of the platforming genre.
Hogwarts Legacy rating mentions in-game purchases and online
After facing yet another delay, Hogwarts Legacy is set to hit PC and consoles early next year - 10 February, to be exact. The open-world action RPG is set well before the events of the main Harry Potter series, and will allow players to grow into whatever kind of witch or wizard they aspire to be. And yes, that means you can use the dark arts if you want to choose chaos.
Cutscenes are getting longer, but that's not always a bad thing
The other day, a debate arose at GAMINGbible HQ: Are cutscenes a blessing or a curse? It took me by surprise because I’ve never seen cutscenes as anything other than the former. Don’t get me wrong, I appreciate games that keep things short and to the point but there’s also scope in the industry for examples that fall on the opposite end of the spectrum. As narrative-driven games continue to prove their popularity, lengthy cutscenes are popping up in almost every major franchise. I’ll admit, not every game needs to pull a Kojima (See: Metal Gear Solid 4 and Death Stranding) but there’s a case to be argued that lengthy cutscenes are actually good for games - and shouldn’t just be dreaded or skipped.
Uncharted 5 looking very likely following new PlayStation job listing
It’s no secret over here at GAMINGbible that I’m a huge Naughty Dog fan so naturally, I loved this year’s The Last Of Us Part I. That being said, I’m looking forward to the studio immersing in a new story seeing as we haven’t been since The Last of Us Part II landed in 2020. Beyond that, our last original story outside of the TLOU universe came in 2017 with the release of Uncharted: The Lost Legacy.
The Witcher Remake announced, rebuilt using Unreal Engine 5
CD Projekt has officially announced a remake of The Witcher, rebuilt from the ground up using Unreal Engine 5. Developed by CD Projekt RED, the original Witcher game released for PC way back in 2009. While this first game obviously has its fans, most of you will be aware that The Witcher video games didn't really take off until The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Needless to say, The Witcher does not feel anything like Wild Hunt. It's a more than a little rough around the edges, and in desperate need of a remake.
God Of War Ragnarök dev says more enemy variety was a big priority
The combat team behind God of War Ragnarök has gone the extra mile to make sure the enemies in the new game are as formidable, exciting and faithful to the foundations of Norse mythology to put players through their paces. Of course, God of War Ragnarök is now in...
