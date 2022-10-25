Read full article on original website
Doctor Who: fans flood back to show following David Tennant return
One of the most wonderful things about Doctor Who is that it's always changing. One moment it's about a mysterious old man and his granddaughter learning all about the Aztecs, the next it's following a bow tie-wearing maniac as he sprints through the wreckage of a ship pursued by stone statues.
Doctor Who: David Tennant is the 14th Doctor, and fans have gone wild
Well, it's official. Jodie Whittaker's 13th Doctor bowed out in a blaze of glory in last night's feature length episode of Doctor Who. But instead of regenerating into the previously announced Ncuti Gatwa as expected, we were left with a very confused-looking David Tennant back as the 10th Doctor - or so it seemed.
House Of The Dragon season two release date leaves fans furious
After that finale, House Of The Dragon won't be returning to the small screen until 2024. While I have heard that good things come to those who wait, fans aren't overly enamoured with the fact that there's a two year pause before we see what happens next in one of the most epic wars in the A Song of Ice and Fire universe.
‘The White Lotus Sicily’: Season 2 Character Guide
Meet the new characters (and some familiar faces) who appear in 'The White Lotus Sicily.'
Netflix's The Witcher writers didn't like the books or games
Beau DeMayo, the writer of The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, recently revealed that a few of the writers on Netflix's The Witcher "actively disliked" the books and CD Projekt Red's series of games. Speaking about the upcoming X-Men '97, a reboot of X-Men: The Animated Series, on his Instagram...
The Last of Us Part 2 Abby actor wants to reprise her role
The Last of Us Part II is a brilliant game, and it’s kind of hard to argue otherwise. Naughty Dog’s 2020 action-adventure title took home seven awards at The Game Awards in the year it released, including the prestigious Game of the Year award, which basically speaks for itself.
Steam smashes past 30 million concurrent users for first time ever
Gaming is very much in fashion right now, it seems. So much so that in the last 24 hours, Steam broke its concurrent player record - smashing through into the 30 million mark (thanks, GameLuster). According to Steam stats tracking site SteamDB, the record was broken at around 3pm UK...
Twitter, Under Musk, to Start Charging Verified Users Monthly Fees: Report
How much do you value a blue check-mark? Would you pay $4.99 to remain a verified Twitter user? How about $19.99? That’s the price being weighed in a new plan being hashed out at new platform owner Elon Musk’s request, according to a Sunday night report from tech outlet The Verge. The option to go Twitter Blue already formally exists, with a $4.99 monthly plan in place that allows users to unlock additional features; the revamped, more expensive version must be delivered by next Monday, with the team behind it being told they’ll be fired otherwise, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke to The Verge, which also obtained internal correspondence to that effect. The outlet’s report follows a report by tech newsletter Platformer, published hours earlier, that Twitter was “strongly considering” implementing a forcible pay-to-play verification feature. About an hour after Platformer went to press, Musk tweeted, seemingly in reference to an unrelated subject: “The whole verification process is being revamped right now.”Read it at The Verge
Gotham Knights 5/10 review score modded into Marvel's Spider-Man
The internet can be a truly baffling place sometimes. When you mix talented people with the power of memes, you can end up with all sorts of both brilliant and bizarre creations being thrown into the world - one modder recently got DOOM running on a tractor, of all things. Because having it on a McDonald’s cash register and a calculator powered by potatoes wasn’t enough, apparently.
The Devil In Me preview: deadly ambition teeters on a knife edge
Pitting an already stressed out TV crew against a wannabe serial killer, The Devil In Me shares its ambition with its antagonist and it might be a fitting finale for the first season of the series. That being said, there's a possibility for this lofty goal to be its undoing.
Game of Thrones star says show "fell off" at the end
The first season of the Game of Thrones spinoff, House of the Dragon, came to a close earlier this week after 10 explosive episodes. It’s far from over though, as A Song of Fire and Ice author George R.R. Martin has stated that it’ll take four full 10-episode seasons to do the spinoff justice, so get ready for that.
Fans campaign to put Henry Cavill in House Of The Dragon
As mixed as the reception to Game of Thrones’ final season was, it’s fair to say that we were all excited for the premiere of House Of The Dragon. Early reviews likened the show to Thrones’ very best middle seasons and needless to say, our expectations have been met. House Of The Dragon was renewed for a second season after just a handful of episodes and if you’re not Team Black, what are you doing?
Henry Cavill officially returns as Superman in new teaser
Everyone's favourite PC gamer Henry Cavill has an announcement to make: he's Superman once again. Considering his casting was maybe the only smart call Zack Snyder made (come at me) this is very, very good news. As you're probably already aware at this point (because it's been leaked everywhere), Cavill...
Resident Evil 4 remake is fixing the original's biggest issue
Who’s excited for the Resident Evil 4 remake? Last week, a bunch more gameplay footage was revealed, and if you weren’t already sold on the new-gen version of the 2005 classic, I’d be willing to bet you probably are now purely based on how good it looks.
Red Dead Redemption 3 should star Charles Smith as protagonist, fans say
The next Red Dead Redemption title won't be on its way for a long while yet, however, that does offer fans a little creative licence with what they want to see. This time, they're sure that this character should step into the spotlight as the playable protagonist. Charles is actor...
Silent Hill: Townfall is follow-up to P.T, says insider
Last week’s Silent Hill Transmission has given fans a lot to be excited about. Having gone over a decade without any full game releases, even one new title would have been thrilling, but Konami had a lot more up their sleeves than that. As well as Silent Hill f...
Henry Cavill's latest video game obsession is a good one
It’s no secret that Henry Cavill is a massive nerd. The guy spent his lockdown painting mini Warhammer figurines, previously took to Instagram to share his PC build, and earlier this year, spent time hanging out with fans at Warhammer World in Nottingham, because, if you’d not guessed already, he absolutely loves Warhammer.
Gamer meets best friends for first time at his wedding
Ryan George, a 28-year-old gamer from Cardiff, Wales, invited his four friends to his wedding. The twist in the tale? He'd never met them before. Since he was 11 years old, Ryan had been part of a professional FIFA club online which introduced him to fellow players with a passion for the beautiful simulated game. Of course, while the years marched onwards, their little group got closer as they grew up together and shared life milestones over the Internet. The pandemic also saw their friendships strengthen outside of the video game with group chats and video calls.
Overwatch 2 chat is so toxic, players are disabling it
Earlier this month, the sequel to Overwatch finally landed, and yup, it sure is Overwatch again. But no, really, the new-and-improved title can be a lot of fun - assuming you’re not stuck in the role queue forever, begging and praying for someone else to play a support hero.
Modern Warfare 2 fans beg Activision to release future COD campaigns early
It’s only a few days to go until the full release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. It genuinely feels a bit odd saying that, as it seems that wherever you go online, you’ll be greeted with waves upon waves of people already playing it. Anyone who...
