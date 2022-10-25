Read full article on original website
Related
Call of Duty's graphics are so realistic its hard to tell what's real and what's not
Call of Duty Modern Warfare II is the latest Call of Duty title from Activision and Infinity Ward and fans of the series can’t believe how “realistic” one of the new levels looks. Warning: Minor Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II spoilers aheadTwitter user @juanbis reshared a video taken from a portion of the game’s campaign that’s set in the idyllic city of Amsterdam. “Oh my god Amsterdam looks *incredibly* realistic in the new Call of Duty”, Juan said of the footage that sees the player’s character walking through crowds of tourists as Captain Price speaks to him through an...
Modern Warfare 2 Zombies teaser has already been found
Funnily enough, it looks like Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II will feature a Zombies mode in spite of Infinity Ward being firm on the fact that the iconic monsters will be loafing off this year. There was no ability to misinterpret the PR's statement in the Modern Warfare II...
dotesports.com
CoD fans buying physical editions of Modern Warfare 2 have to jump through hoops just to play
Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer is on the brink of release, with the campaign dropping a week ago. Activision’s pride and joy raked in the players during the open beta and the tactics around the campaign’s release saw a lot of positive feedback from fans. But with a...
Polygon
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2’s physical disc isn’t actually big enough to hold Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
In classic Call of Duty fashion, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will require a ton of storage space. However, the physical disc may not even carry the game’s data, and is almost completely useless. How useless? It only comes with 72 MB worth of data printed on it.
TechRadar
One of the best Modern Warfare 2 maps has been cut a day before launch
Fans of Call of Duty savored all the detail given in the progression overview, and that’s just a taster of what’s to come on release day. Even though the CoD series ranks high on most lists of the best FPS games, they had a lot to prove. Call Of Duty: Vanguard made a relatively tepid splash in 2021, and players had high hopes for this new game which, well, has the same name as an older game. Modern Warfare 2 brings with it a lot of expectations, but it seems we’re in for a satisfying blend of familiar and novel when the game drops – with a few rumored, hopefully temporary changes that might make fans of 10v10 maps balk.
dotesports.com
Modern Warfare 2’s Gunsmith weapon attachment tuning feature looks like it offers a stressful amount of customization
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer endgame is becoming clearer by the day. Activision has revealed the weapon camo challenges for Mastery camos, and a new feature called Advanced Gunsmith Customization looks like it will keep players busy for months. Through MW2’s new weapon platform system, players will...
As The Player Progresses Through The Campaign Of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, They Eliminate A Sniper In The Course Of The Cartel Protection Mission
Somehow, the sniper in the Cartel Protection mission of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 got eliminated. Players have been able to pull off spectacular kills in shooters for a long time. Many gamers have experienced memorable moments in Call of Duty, thanks to the game’s emphasis on competitive gaming.
Modern Warfare 2 'photorealistic' campaign level leaves fans stunned
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is almost here. In fact, it sort of already is - players who preordered the game got access to the campaign last week, and they’ve been getting well and truly stuck into it. Not all of the title's praise has been directed towards...
Modern Warfare 2 tactical nuke is back, and fans are delighted
A happy Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II day to all who celebrate. In case you’ve been sleeping under a rock, Infinity Ward’s highly-anticipated title has finally been released out into the world today. Already, fans are hailing the campaign as “incredible,” with one particularly photorealistic level leaving many stunned.
dotesports.com
Fastest ways to level up your Modern Warfare 2 rank
In Call of Duty, your profile rank is the progression path you must follow to unlock all the perks, equipment, class features, killstreaks, and weapons you’ll need to make up your custom classes. In Modern Warfare 2, players can level up all the way up to rank 55, which...
Polygon
Modern Warfare 2’s campaign is a masterpiece, in the worst way
I feel like it’s in the spirit of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 to try to be as dispassionate and schematic as possible, so to begin with, let me outline that there are 17 missions in this campaign. Six of them are good. Five of them are what we might conversationally describe as “OK.” Three of them are bad. And the other three are some of the worst that the creators of Call of Duty, be they Infinity Ward, Treyarch, Sledgehammer Games, or others, have ever produced.
Best M4 loadout in Modern Warfare 2 to help you dominate online
The best M4 loadout and class to help you dominate with this popular Modern Warfare 2 weapon
Gotham Knights 5/10 review score modded into Marvel's Spider-Man
The internet can be a truly baffling place sometimes. When you mix talented people with the power of memes, you can end up with all sorts of both brilliant and bizarre creations being thrown into the world - one modder recently got DOOM running on a tractor, of all things. Because having it on a McDonald’s cash register and a calculator powered by potatoes wasn’t enough, apparently.
Rockstar's GTA 6 teaser leaves fans feeling heartbroken
The Grand Theft Auto community are somewhat agitated over a simple retweet from Rockstar Games that was mistakenly assumed to be an announcement about the next game. In fact, they're so annoyed that a dw of them reckon that the developer is definitely doing this on purpose. Personally speaking, I'm...
knowtechie.com
Microsoft says Xbox prices are going up soon
Xbox head Phil Spencer says Xbox product and services prices will likely increase soon. At the Wall Street Journal Live conference this week, Phil Spencer told Xbox gamers to prepare for prices to go up. The Verge’s Tom Warren shared Spencer’s quote:. “I do think at some point...
Modern Warfare 2 Graphics Settings: Best for FPS and Quality
Looking to get the most out of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2? Here are the best graphic settings for FPS and quality. Making a new game look and run as best as it possibly can usually take a bit of trial and error, constantly toggling options on and off for what seems like a marginal difference. But when it comes to FPS games like Modern Warfare 2, that slight change can have a significant effect.
PlayStation fan archives every PS2 manual online, preserving them forever
A PlayStation mega fan and video game preservationist has scanned every single US manual for PlayStation 2 in 4K resolution, and it only took a sum of $40,000 to do it. I didn't have a PlayStation 2, in fact, the first console that we got was the Nintendo Wii. We did have the family computer though and the novelty of Windows XP allowed us to have a profile for my mum, my dad, and us lot with our own democratically chosen desktop wallpaper. While we waited for games to install, we would leaf through the manuals, filled with greyscale promise of the game's potential. That same shot of nostalgia motivated Kirkland to restore all 1,902 manuals to the glory of full 4K resolution in an entry to Archive.org and allow other players to sift through the memories they stir up.
The Xbox Series S is doing exactly what Microsoft wanted
The Game Pass machine is bringing new people into the Xbox ecosystem
The Witcher is completely free to download right now
The Witcher: Enhanced Edition is free to grab for PC now, and this is a wonderful time to dive into the start of CD Projekt Red's adaptations, as the original game is getting a remake. The Enhanced Edition packs a proper punch, featuring significant NPC improvements, expanded and corrected translations,...
ComicBook
Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles
Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
GAMINGbible
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.https://www.gamingbible.co.uk
Comments / 1