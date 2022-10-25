ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

alexandrialivingmagazine.com

School Safety Is 'Top Priority,' ACPS Officials Say

School safety has been a concern for parents of ACPS students since long before the recent, high-profile incidents involving ACPS students, including the off-campus stabbing death of Alexandria City High School student, Luis Mejia Hernandez, on May 24. Wednesday evening, the Alexandria Council of PTAs (PTAC), Alexandria City Public Schools...
Fairfax Times

Angry parents say the only ‘R’ word they want to hear from board members is ‘resign’

Soon after Fairfax County the school board passed a resolution at its regular meeting last week for “inclusive” learning, board chair Rachna Sizemore-Heizer struggled with a parliamentary question when school board member Karen Keys-Gamarra blurted out, “We cannot be this retarded,” resorting to a pejorative that children are now reprimanded for using on the playground and, one week later, sparking local parents to call for her resignation.
arlnow.com

A rash of chases by Fairfax and state police have sped through Arlington

A number of police chases initiated outside the county have careened through Arlington this month. An armed robbery last Tuesday at the Home Depot in Seven Corners resulted in a police chase up I-395 before the driver got stuck in traffic approaching the 14th Street Bridge and tried to escape on foot at the exit for the GW Parkway.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WUSA

DC public school teachers rally for better wages, working conditions

WASHINGTON — Instead of Thursday morning announcements, people at the Anacostia Metro stop got a morning message from D.C. public school teachers. “What do we want? New contracts! When do we want them? Now!” the chant rang above the morning commute. The Washington Teacher’s Union rallied before the...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Prince William County schools report reveals troubling data

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. New numbers from Prince William County Public Schools show a mixed bag of academic progress during the 2021-2022 school year and persistent racial gaps in dropout, graduation and discipline rates.
fox5dc.com

Bowser shares safety concerns with updated criminal code

WASHINGTON - At the first Mayor-Council breakfast held in person since the pandemic, Mayor Muriel Bowser and D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee III waived a red flag on some of the changes to the D.C. Criminal Code overhaul the council is expected to take up on Wednesday. The city’s leaders...
WASHINGTON, DC
mymcmedia.org

Remembering Chief Charles Moose

During the Beltway Sniper Siege, now twenty years ago, few personalities burned themselves into our collective memory like Montgomery County Police Chief Charles Moose. As Moose led every press conference, his mood served as a barometer of the intensive manhunt, the largest in U.S. history. In the days following the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

