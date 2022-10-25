Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
School Safety Is 'Top Priority,' ACPS Officials Say
School safety has been a concern for parents of ACPS students since long before the recent, high-profile incidents involving ACPS students, including the off-campus stabbing death of Alexandria City High School student, Luis Mejia Hernandez, on May 24. Wednesday evening, the Alexandria Council of PTAs (PTAC), Alexandria City Public Schools...
Fairfax Times
Angry parents say the only ‘R’ word they want to hear from board members is ‘resign’
Soon after Fairfax County the school board passed a resolution at its regular meeting last week for “inclusive” learning, board chair Rachna Sizemore-Heizer struggled with a parliamentary question when school board member Karen Keys-Gamarra blurted out, “We cannot be this retarded,” resorting to a pejorative that children are now reprimanded for using on the playground and, one week later, sparking local parents to call for her resignation.
fox5dc.com
7 Fairfax Co. middle school students report feeling ill after principal says they ate THC gummies
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - The principal of a Fairfax County middle school says seven students reported feeling ill Thursday after eating what they believe were THC gummies. In a message to families, Adam Erbrecht said the students ingested Delta 8 gummies and experienced symptoms that included vomiting, dizziness and slurred speech.
NBC12
Several Virginia middle school students sick after eating Delta-8 THC gummies
FAIRFAX, Va. (WWBT) - At least seven middle school students in northern Virginia got sick after officials say they ate Delta-8 THC gummies Thursday. NBC4 reports, the students at Liberty Middle School in Fairfax County were having symptoms like vomiting, dizziness, and slurred speech. The school’s principal says three students...
Fairfax Co. Board of Supervisors Chair asks for investigation into why thousands of residents were sent the wrong voting locations
FAIRFAX, Va. — The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chair Jeffrey McKay has requested a full investigation into what led to the mailing of around 60,000 state issued notices with the wrong voting locations across Virginia. The Virginia Election Department says that 31,000 notices were sent out to registered...
WTOP
Enrollment up in Fairfax Co. schools, but not back to pre-pandemic levels
Enrollment in Virginia’s largest school system has increased for the first time since the pandemic, but the number of students attending classes still isn’t back to pre-pandemic levels. As of Sept. 30, Fairfax County Public Schools had 180,109 students enrolled, according to school system data. Enrollment data is...
arlnow.com
A rash of chases by Fairfax and state police have sped through Arlington
A number of police chases initiated outside the county have careened through Arlington this month. An armed robbery last Tuesday at the Home Depot in Seven Corners resulted in a police chase up I-395 before the driver got stuck in traffic approaching the 14th Street Bridge and tried to escape on foot at the exit for the GW Parkway.
WUSA
DC public school teachers rally for better wages, working conditions
WASHINGTON — Instead of Thursday morning announcements, people at the Anacostia Metro stop got a morning message from D.C. public school teachers. “What do we want? New contracts! When do we want them? Now!” the chant rang above the morning commute. The Washington Teacher’s Union rallied before the...
alxnow.com
Alexandria mayor to present multi-year plan to rename streets named after Confederate soldiers
Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson says that he wants to reignite the conversation over renaming streets named after Confederate heroes of the Civil War. There are dozens of Alexandria streets named after Confederate soldiers, and Wilson says that it will take a multi-year process to rename the streets. “Yes, multi-year, to...
WJLA
New reaction as Gov. Youngkin tells Va. schools to 'get moving' on COVID relief spending
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Following Monday's release of the 'Nation's Report Card' that found declining student test scores nationwide post-pandemic, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said school systems must 'get moving' on unspent federal COVID relief funding to help address learning loss. "I'm calling on local school divisions to...
Takoma Park Accepting Applications for $1,000 in Cash Assistance
Takoma Park residents can now apply for one-time lump-sum payments of $1,000 as part of the city’s direct cash assistance program, city officials announced. The city has partnered with LiveStories (FORWARD) to distribute $2.1 million in state and local recovery funds it received under the American Rescue Plan Act.
"These kids are not getting what they need to be safe" | DC community concerned after a 13-year-old was shot in Ledroit Park
WASHINGTON — The 13-year-old boy shot twice in the leg on Monday is recovering while his neighbors fear for his life and other young people in the area. The shooting happened at 5th and Elm Streets, NW just outside Howard University Hospital’s emergency room, however, the boy ran a few blocks away to Ledroit Market for help.
Speed limit to decrease for these 5 streets in Alexandria, Virginia
Five streets in Alexandria, Virginia will see lower speed limits later this year. According to the City of Alexandria, the new speed limits were unanimously recommended by the City’s Traffic and Parking Board before it was approved by City Manager Jim Parajon. The roads impacted include:. North Beauregard Street:...
WTOP
Prince William County schools report reveals troubling data
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. New numbers from Prince William County Public Schools show a mixed bag of academic progress during the 2021-2022 school year and persistent racial gaps in dropout, graduation and discipline rates.
fox5dc.com
Bowser shares safety concerns with updated criminal code
WASHINGTON - At the first Mayor-Council breakfast held in person since the pandemic, Mayor Muriel Bowser and D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee III waived a red flag on some of the changes to the D.C. Criminal Code overhaul the council is expected to take up on Wednesday. The city’s leaders...
alxnow.com
Alexandria City Council hires auditor to review allegations of police misconduct
The Alexandria City Council, on Tuesday (October 25), hired its first-ever auditor to independently review allegations of police misconduct. Kim Neal, the first-ever director of police oversight for the City of Fort Worth, Texas, beat out three other top candidates chosen after an eight-month national search. Neal is tasked with...
WJLA
More than 80 cars vandalized, shot up in Arlington Co. -- what police are now doing
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Arlington County Police say someone has been smashing and shooting car windows out with BB guns across the county. It happened to Ellen Bartlett, who has been taking care of her daughter with disabilities. “I didn’t know about it until a police knocked at the...
ffxnow.com
Fairfax County Board formally opposes Youngkin’s policy on transgender students
The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors is formally opposing Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed model policies that would limit the rights of transgender and other gender-nonconforming students. In a letter approved at a board meeting today (Tuesday), board chairman Jeff McKay said that the policies would have a negative effect...
WJLA
Alexandria girl with kidney disease, honored for raising $27,000 for American Kidney Fund
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — A Fairfax County teen, Ellie Hanley, is being called a hero of hope by the American Kidney Fund after she ran a marathon and raised tens of thousands of dollars to give back to kidney disease research. “I was diagnosed with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS),...
mymcmedia.org
Remembering Chief Charles Moose
During the Beltway Sniper Siege, now twenty years ago, few personalities burned themselves into our collective memory like Montgomery County Police Chief Charles Moose. As Moose led every press conference, his mood served as a barometer of the intensive manhunt, the largest in U.S. history. In the days following the...
