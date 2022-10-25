ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Highlights: Oct. 25, 2022​

By Ernie Mundell
 3 days ago

Cases of infant RSV are swamping hospitals. What are the symptoms, treatments? While respiratory syncytial virus can just mean a common cold in most kids, some will develop very serious breathing problems that require medical attention. Read more

Too often, women aren't told of sexual side effects of cancer treatments. Investigators found 9 in 10 male patients were asked about their sexual health, yet only 1 in 10 women received the same care. Read more

Stay fit and your COVID shot may work even better. In a study, vaccinated folks who clocked high weekly levels of physical activity were nearly three times less likely to land in the hospital with COVID, compared to more sedentary types. Read more

Dry shampoos recalled due to potential carcinogen. Unilever announced that it's recalling popular brands such as Suave, TRESemme and Dove due to the presence of benzene. Read more

States with the highest cancer rates

An estimated 38% of adults will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetimes, according to the National Cancer Institute, making cancer a top medical priority. The National Center for Health Statistics reports that cancer is the most-researched disease in the U.S. The National Institutes of Health dedicated more than $6 billion to cancer research in 2020, and the estimated funding spend for 2022 is expected to reach $12.7 billion. While this research has led to new treatments contributing to a consistent decrease in cancer mortality...
Keeping Blood Pressure in Check Could Cut Your Odds for Dementia

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Controlling high blood pressure in older adults may be one of the "best bets" for reducing the risk of developing dementia, Australian researchers report. "Given population aging and the substantial costs of caring for people with dementia, even a small reduction could have...
Doctors Answer Your Questions About RSV

FRIDAY, Oct. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- While a potential COVID winter surge and the impending flu season get a lot of attention, doctors are worried about another virus. This one is RSV -- short for respiratory syncytial virus -- and hospitals across the country are seeing a surge of cases in infants and young children. The virus can be especially concerning in those who are 6 months and younger. ...
Vaping Might Trigger Irregular Heartbeat, Animal Studies Show

FRIDAY, Oct. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- In another strike against electronic cigarettes, a new mouse study has found that they can cause an irregular heartbeat, also called a cardiac arrhythmia. Researchers from the University of Louisville's Christina Lee Brown Envirome Institute, in Kentucky, found that exposure to the aerosols from e-cigarettes could cause heart arrhythmias in animals. These included both premature and skipped heartbeats. “Our findings demonstrate that short-term...
AHA News: Black Licorice Is a Candy That Should Inspire Caution

FRIDAY, Oct. 28, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- "How do you feel about black licorice?" sounds like a question for starting a simple chat at a Halloween party – or a silly internet fight. It's a love-it-or-hate-it candy that inspires intense opinions. But if you ask a health expert, expect a serious conversation – because eating lots of black licorice can cause complications that are "acutely life-threatening," said Dr. Christopher Newton-Cheh, a cardiologist at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School in Boston. ...
#45. Linda Rendle

- Company: Clorox - 2022 Fortune 500 rank: #459 Linda Rendle became the CEO of Clorox in 2020 after nearly 20 years with the company. She previously worked for the Procter & Gamble Company and started at Clorox as a senior sales analyst in its charcoal and insecticides businesses. Rendle, who has a bachelor's degree in economics from Harvard University, describes herself as an introvert who did not envision herself as a CEO early in her career but rose to meet the demands of the position during the coronavirus pandemic when the company's disinfectant products were in high demand.
No Sign That Anesthesia in Pregnancy Affects Child's Later Development

FRIDAY, Oct. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Moms who have had emergency surgery during pregnancy can rest assured that exposure to anesthesia is not linked to developmental issues in their children, a new study reveals. While surgery and anesthesia are typically avoided during pregnancy, up to 1% of pregnant women may require it for unexpected health emergencies, such as appendicitis. “While the results of our study do not change the...
