Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Brady has more than Ravens to worry about Thursday after reported ultimatum from Giselle
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are slated to take on the Baltimore Ravens Thursday, and they haven’t been playing their best ball heading in. In fact, the Buccaneers have been pretty bad, losing back-to-back games to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Carolina Panthers. This is the type of...
Lamar Jackson Wears Affordable Nikes Before Ravens Game
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson wore cheap Nike Blazer shoes before Thursday night's NFL game.
What did Bob Huggins think of the super secret scrimmage performance?
West Virginia's men's basketball team took part in their annual 'secret' scrimmage last week, playing against the University of Dayton. By all reports - meaning Mike's report - the Mountaineers won the game. On Thursday afternoon, Head Coach Bob Huggins was asked for his take on the game, and he was pretty blunt about his team's performance. Check out what he had to say in the video above.
Vikings-Cardinals: 5 things you can count on
Will the Vikings answer the call of duty when they take on Kyler Murray and the Cardinals?
College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 poll for Week 10
College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 poll for Week 10ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance. Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a ...
Five-star point guard Elliot Cadeau announces his top six schools
Elliot Cadeau, the No. 8 overall prospect in the class of 2024, has announced his top six schools. The 6-foot-1 point guard from West Orange, N.J. who attends Link Academy (Mo.) is down to Kansas, Louisville, North Carolina, Syracuse, Texas and Texas Tech -- with no timetable for a decision.
'It made my day': Vols' Jalin Hyatt meets former NFL star Chad Johnson
Former NFL star wide receiver Chad Johnson traveled to Tennessee this weekend for his daughter’s official visit with the Lady Vols’ track program. But he arrived in Knoxville with a mission that went beyond his daughter’s recruitment. He wanted to meet Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt. Johnson...
247Sports
On a jubilant night for Miami, coach Mario Cristobal reiterates the Hurricanes 'need to be the gold standard'
Miami pulled off the stunner of the 2023 cycle on Thursday night, landing 5-star cornerback Cormani McClain over in-state foe Florida and Alabama in an absolute shocker. The Gators were the unanimous favorite in the 247Sports Crystal Ball and all the pre-announcement tea leaves were coming up orange and blue. It's not too different from when Arik Gilbert chose LSU, which caught even the LSU staff by surprise.
2022 Coaching Carousel: Ranking coaches on the hot seat
It’s hot seat season in college football and changes are coming. Five Power Five schools have already fired coaches and the Group of Five joined the fracas when Charlotte fired Will Healy this week. How fast the coaching carousel spins in this offseason remains to be seen. We had...
Cormani McClain commitment preview: Nation's No. 1 CB to decide Thursday between three finalists
It’s decision day for Lakeland (Fla.) High five-star cornerback Cormani McClain, who will announce his college decision at approximately 7 p.m. (ET) during a live ceremony at the RP Funding Center, broadcast simultaneously by CBS Sports HQ and the 247Sports YouTube page. Finalists for the Top247’s No. 4 overall prospect are Alabama, Florida and Miami.
AdWeek
Veteran WBAL Anchor Stan Stovall to Retire at End of November
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WBAL veteran news anchor Stan Stovall said he is retiring at the end November. “Stovall is one of the most well-known and...
Jim Harbaugh in search for his QB of the future | Wiltfong Whiparound
On the latest Wiltfong Whiparound, 247Sports Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong looks at who Michigan could target to replace J.J. McCarthy as the next Wolverines signal caller.
'He's a monster down there': Freshman Malik Reneau stars in exhibition game
“At six-nine and 235 pounds, he’s a monster down there.” Junior forward Jordan Geronimo summed up freshman Malik Reneau with one comment. The rookie center made the most of his exhibition game start in the absence of preseason All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis. Reneau posted a double-double in the form of 14 points and 11 rebounds in the lopsided 78-42 win over Marian University.
ESPN
'Boom!' Ravens' Lamar Jackson is 'a home run just waiting to happen'
TAMPA, Fla. -- On Thursday night, the Baltimore Ravens headed to the locker room at halftime without a touchdown and without their top two targets in the passing game. But they did have quarterback Lamar Jackson. "Lamar is truly a home run just waiting to happen. You never know when...
Comments / 0