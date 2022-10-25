ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

What did Bob Huggins think of the super secret scrimmage performance?

West Virginia's men's basketball team took part in their annual 'secret' scrimmage last week, playing against the University of Dayton. By all reports - meaning Mike's report - the Mountaineers won the game. On Thursday afternoon, Head Coach Bob Huggins was asked for his take on the game, and he was pretty blunt about his team's performance. Check out what he had to say in the video above.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

On a jubilant night for Miami, coach Mario Cristobal reiterates the Hurricanes 'need to be the gold standard'

Miami pulled off the stunner of the 2023 cycle on Thursday night, landing 5-star cornerback Cormani McClain over in-state foe Florida and Alabama in an absolute shocker. The Gators were the unanimous favorite in the 247Sports Crystal Ball and all the pre-announcement tea leaves were coming up orange and blue. It's not too different from when Arik Gilbert chose LSU, which caught even the LSU staff by surprise.
FLORIDA STATE
AdWeek

Veteran WBAL Anchor Stan Stovall to Retire at End of November

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WBAL veteran news anchor Stan Stovall said he is retiring at the end November. “Stovall is one of the most well-known and...
BALTIMORE, MD
247Sports

'He's a monster down there': Freshman Malik Reneau stars in exhibition game

“At six-nine and 235 pounds, he’s a monster down there.” Junior forward Jordan Geronimo summed up freshman Malik Reneau with one comment. The rookie center made the most of his exhibition game start in the absence of preseason All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis. Reneau posted a double-double in the form of 14 points and 11 rebounds in the lopsided 78-42 win over Marian University.
BLOOMINGTON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy