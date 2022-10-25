Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The price movement of Ethereum shows worn-out bulls following an extraordinary increase over the previous five days. Given the tremendous obstacle this uptrend is currently facing, it will probably retrace to reliable support levels in order to refuel. The subsequent increase might push ETH to crucial psychological thresholds.

1 DAY AGO