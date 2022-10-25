Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nsudemons.com
NSU concludes fall season with Bearkat Invitational
HUNTSVILLE, Texas—A day after the scheduled start, the Northwestern State tennis team wraps up its fall season with the Bearkat Invitational. The two-day event begins on Saturday at 9 a.m. and will likely conclude between 4:30-5:30. In addition to NSU and host Sam Houston State, Tyler Junior College, UTSA...
nsudemons.com
Draguicevich breaks goals record with hat trick as NSU wins on memorable Senior Night
NATCHITOCHES—Senior Night could not have been more fitting. Olivia Draguicevich, one of seven seniors being honored as part of a storied senior class, posted a hat trick in the final regular season game of her career, breaking the school record for goals in a career with her 36th. The...
nsudemons.com
Demons PR at the Southland Conference Cross Country Championship
THIBODAUX -- Xavier Wilson and Ava-Grace Herbert led Northwestern State in the Southland Conference Cross Country Championship hosted by Nicholls State University. Xavier Wilson, a junior from Bossier City, Louisiana, paced the Demons across the finish line in the 8-kilometer championship race. Wilson placed 52nd in the 82-runner field. He...
nsudemons.com
Lady Demons drop match to Islanders
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – Despite inconsistent offense throughout the day, Northwestern State pushed Texas A&M-Corpus Christi to the end in two of three sets but were unable to force extra serves or sets in a 3-0 (25-23, 25-13, 25-23) loss on Saturday afternoon. The Lady Demons (13-11, 6-7) started...
nsudemons.com
Seven seniors to be honored as NSU finishes regular season against Southeastern Louisiana
NATCHITOCHES—When the current senior class arrived, the Northwestern State women's soccer program had just finished over .500 once in the previous nine years. In the past four seasons, this class has led NSU (10-3-3 overall, 5-3-3 Southland Conference) to a 44-20-8 record with a conference regular season and tournament championship and another trip to the SLC Tournament title game in 2019.
nsudemons.com
Freshmen find their footing as open week arrives for Demons
NATCHITOCHES – Through eight games of a college football season, few freshmen feel like their class designation is an accurate one. That sentiment can be applied to several on the Northwestern State roster. While neither tight end Travon Jones nor cornerback Dante Thomas are true freshmen, the pair have...
nsudemons.com
Lady Demons fall in straight sets to Huskies
HOUSTON – Northwestern State could not overcome the quick start, relentless attack and tough bounces in Houston on Thursday, falling to HCU in straight sets 3-0 (25-11, 25-14, 25-19). The Huskies (17-8, 9-3) came out of the gate fast with two kills in their first two points but the...
Comments / 0