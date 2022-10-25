NATCHITOCHES—When the current senior class arrived, the Northwestern State women's soccer program had just finished over .500 once in the previous nine years. In the past four seasons, this class has led NSU (10-3-3 overall, 5-3-3 Southland Conference) to a 44-20-8 record with a conference regular season and tournament championship and another trip to the SLC Tournament title game in 2019.

