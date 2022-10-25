ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northwest, NC

WITN

D.H. Conley basketball star Silver commits to UNCW

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -D.H. Conley senior Kylah Silver announced her commitment Monday to play college basketball at UNC Wilmington. The division one bound Vikings star got her 1000th career point last winter. She made the announcement on social media. Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!
WILMINGTON, NC
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina

If you live in North Carolina and you also love to go out with your friends and family from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood spots in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
HARRISBURG, NC
WECT

More than 230 students absent from Wrightsboro Elementary

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - More than 200 students were not in class at Wrightsboro Elementary on Tuesday, according to a New Hanover County Schools spokesperson. A total of 231 students were absent from the school on Tuesday. The school reported 193 absences Monday, and 89 students were out last Friday. There also were 35 staff members absent Monday.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Wilmington introduces new park ranger for Greenfield Park

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington launched a program to hire a full-time park ranger last year, and they say the program has already seen success. The park ranger, Ben Rickman, has responded to overnight sleeping in the park, off-leash dogs, and illegal alcohol use. In August, he...
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

Fire at 100-year-old Duplin County home under investigation

BEULAVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Duplin County fire officials are investigating after a home was badly damaged Tuesday night. Duplin County Fire Marshall Matthew Barwick told WNCT’s Claire Curry they responded to the fire at 141 N. Blizzardtown Rd. in Beulaville around 11 p.m. The home, which was believed to be around 100 years old, suffered […]
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

At least one dead after fiery SC crash in early-morning fog

NICHOLS, SC (WWAY) — At least one person has died following an early morning crash along a foggy stretch of highway, according to the South Carolina Dept. of Public Safety. The Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to the scene at 5:41 a.m. Wednesday. They say the fiery crash...
NICHOLS, SC
WECT

Crews fight fire near 17th Street

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A section of 17th Street just east of its intersection with Shipyard Blvd in both directions was closed due to a nearby fire on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Wilmington Fire Department, the fire has been contained, and N.C. Forest Service is on the way. The...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

New Harris Teeter holds grand opening in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A new Harris Teeter store opened its doors on Tuesday night, Oct. 25, and is offering a special deal through the end of November. The new store is located in The Crossroads at Independence on 3860 Carolina Beach Road. Per an announcement from the company, they will be offering double fuel points on purchases with a Harris Teeter VIC card.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

County working to address Northside food discrepancy as new grocery store opens

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With new housing going up in southeastern North Carolina, it’s natural for new grocery stores, restaurants, and shopping centers to follow. “When you look at what’s happening with the new Harris Teeter, you’ve got River Lights, that community there, and others that have been built on that side of the county, new apartments that have been built in that area. There are a whole lot of residences are popping up which I think justifies for them,” New Hanover County Commissioner Jonathan Barfield said.
WILMINGTON, NC
coastalreview.org

Dock debris following Ian ‘worst we’ve seen,’ crews say

Joe Huie was not expecting this. Sections of docks and roofs, lumber and handrails tossed by Hurricane Ian-driven waves and wind-littered soundfront shorelines in southern Brunswick County. “This is the worst we’ve seen so far,” Huie said. The debris field scattered along sound banks back into marshlands from Brick Landing...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
whqr.org

Takeaways from Novant Health's latest update

John Gizdic, the executive vice president and chief business development officer for Novant Health spoke on the difficulties the hospital has had to deal with due to the pandemic. He did, however, clarify that this was not unique to New Hanover County: “Our industry has faced unprecedented challenges over the...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Police searching for man suspected of armed robbery at CVS

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is searching for a man in connection to an armed robbery at a CVS in the evening on Tuesday, October 25. “WPD units responded to the CVS Pharmacy at 3302 Market Street in reference to an armed robbery. Prior to officers’ arrival, the man walked into the pharmacy and brandished a knife and demanded money. He then fled with cash,” stated the WPD in the release.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Columbus County Sheriff resigns effective immediately

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Suspended Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene submitted his resignation in a county courtroom during a hearing on the petition to remove him from office on Monday, October 24. Just as the state prepared to call its first witness in the hearing, Greene’s attorney announced the...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Woman arrested on drug charges after car flips in Wilmington chase

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A woman has been arrested on felony drug charges following a short chase in Wilmington. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, FBI Safe Streets, and the Wilmington Police Department were investigating possible drug activity just before 2:00 p.m. on Monday. Task force members attempted...
WILMINGTON, NC

