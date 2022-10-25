Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
4 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
Popular supermarket chain opening another new location in North Carolina
The Canetuck Rosenwald School will celebrate 100 years on Nov. 5, 2022
WITN
D.H. Conley basketball star Silver commits to UNCW
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -D.H. Conley senior Kylah Silver announced her commitment Monday to play college basketball at UNC Wilmington. The division one bound Vikings star got her 1000th career point last winter. She made the announcement on social media. Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!
3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you also love to go out with your friends and family from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood spots in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wrightsboro Elementary sees rising absence numbers, 231 students out Tuesday
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Over 200 students were absent from a Wilmington elementary school on Tuesday. According to a New Hanover County Schools spokesperson, 231 students were missing on Tuesday, following 193 absences on Monday and 89 students out on Friday. These numbers are only for students marked absent...
WECT
More than 230 students absent from Wrightsboro Elementary
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - More than 200 students were not in class at Wrightsboro Elementary on Tuesday, according to a New Hanover County Schools spokesperson. A total of 231 students were absent from the school on Tuesday. The school reported 193 absences Monday, and 89 students were out last Friday. There also were 35 staff members absent Monday.
North Carolina sheriff who disparaged Black employees resigns
WHITEVILLE, N.C. — A suspended North Carolina sheriff has resigned in the aftermath of a leaked audio recording in which he called Black employees by derogatory names and said they should be fired, his attorney announced Monday. Attorney Michael Mills made the announcement during a hearing on whether Jody...
WECT
Wilmington introduces new park ranger for Greenfield Park
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington launched a program to hire a full-time park ranger last year, and they say the program has already seen success. The park ranger, Ben Rickman, has responded to overnight sleeping in the park, off-leash dogs, and illegal alcohol use. In August, he...
Fire at 100-year-old Duplin County home under investigation
BEULAVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Duplin County fire officials are investigating after a home was badly damaged Tuesday night. Duplin County Fire Marshall Matthew Barwick told WNCT’s Claire Curry they responded to the fire at 141 N. Blizzardtown Rd. in Beulaville around 11 p.m. The home, which was believed to be around 100 years old, suffered […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Road closures expected this week around Canal Drive due to abnormally high tides
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Several road closures are expected at times this week due to higher than normal tides. A new moon cycle starting Tuesday combined with the moon reaching ‘perigee’ — its closest point of approach to the Earth during the month — will lead to the flooding concerns.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
At least one dead after fiery SC crash in early-morning fog
NICHOLS, SC (WWAY) — At least one person has died following an early morning crash along a foggy stretch of highway, according to the South Carolina Dept. of Public Safety. The Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to the scene at 5:41 a.m. Wednesday. They say the fiery crash...
WECT
Jody Greene says he will continue to run for sheriff in Columbus County
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Less than eight hours after resigning from office during a hearing to decide whether he should be removed as Columbus County Sheriff, Jody Greene posted on social media that he has no plans to resign his candidacy and will continue his campaign for reelection. This...
WECT
Crews fight fire near 17th Street
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A section of 17th Street just east of its intersection with Shipyard Blvd in both directions was closed due to a nearby fire on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Wilmington Fire Department, the fire has been contained, and N.C. Forest Service is on the way. The...
WECT
New Harris Teeter holds grand opening in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A new Harris Teeter store opened its doors on Tuesday night, Oct. 25, and is offering a special deal through the end of November. The new store is located in The Crossroads at Independence on 3860 Carolina Beach Road. Per an announcement from the company, they will be offering double fuel points on purchases with a Harris Teeter VIC card.
WECT
County working to address Northside food discrepancy as new grocery store opens
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With new housing going up in southeastern North Carolina, it’s natural for new grocery stores, restaurants, and shopping centers to follow. “When you look at what’s happening with the new Harris Teeter, you’ve got River Lights, that community there, and others that have been built on that side of the county, new apartments that have been built in that area. There are a whole lot of residences are popping up which I think justifies for them,” New Hanover County Commissioner Jonathan Barfield said.
coastalreview.org
Dock debris following Ian ‘worst we’ve seen,’ crews say
Joe Huie was not expecting this. Sections of docks and roofs, lumber and handrails tossed by Hurricane Ian-driven waves and wind-littered soundfront shorelines in southern Brunswick County. “This is the worst we’ve seen so far,” Huie said. The debris field scattered along sound banks back into marshlands from Brick Landing...
whqr.org
Takeaways from Novant Health's latest update
John Gizdic, the executive vice president and chief business development officer for Novant Health spoke on the difficulties the hospital has had to deal with due to the pandemic. He did, however, clarify that this was not unique to New Hanover County: “Our industry has faced unprecedented challenges over the...
WECT
Pender County Sheriff’s Office conducts DWI checkpoint during ‘Booze It and Lose It’ campaign
HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office conducted a DWI checkpoint at 11793 US Hwy 17 in Hampstead on Saturday, October 22, as part of their ‘Booze It and Lose It’ campaign against driving under the influence of alcohol and/or narcotics. The following charges in...
WECT
Free fillings, tooth removals and cleanings to be offered at free dental clinic
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development has announced a free mobile dental clinic for people with or without insurance on Friday, Nov. 11 and Saturday, Nov. 12 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The clinic, hosted by Mt. Calvary and Wrightsville Baptist Church, will be...
WECT
Police searching for man suspected of armed robbery at CVS
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is searching for a man in connection to an armed robbery at a CVS in the evening on Tuesday, October 25. “WPD units responded to the CVS Pharmacy at 3302 Market Street in reference to an armed robbery. Prior to officers’ arrival, the man walked into the pharmacy and brandished a knife and demanded money. He then fled with cash,” stated the WPD in the release.
WECT
Columbus County Sheriff resigns effective immediately
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Suspended Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene submitted his resignation in a county courtroom during a hearing on the petition to remove him from office on Monday, October 24. Just as the state prepared to call its first witness in the hearing, Greene’s attorney announced the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Woman arrested on drug charges after car flips in Wilmington chase
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A woman has been arrested on felony drug charges following a short chase in Wilmington. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, FBI Safe Streets, and the Wilmington Police Department were investigating possible drug activity just before 2:00 p.m. on Monday. Task force members attempted...
