Ars Technica
Report: Google will graciously let Android OEMs build Amazon Fire devices
Can Android manufacturers ship devices that run Android forks? That's a tough and scary question for OEMs to ask, and Google has probably liked it that way. The contracts Android OEMs sign with Google—which are needed to license the Play Store and other Google apps—says, flatly, "no forks." Google says forking Android would damage the Android ecosystem, so OEMs must pledge to never be involved in the production of a device that runs a fork of Android. Some regulatory bodies—namely in the EU—have ruled that the "no forks" clause of the Android contract is not legal and that Google can't punish OEMs that stray outside the walled garden. The EU doesn't control the whole world, though, so while Google can't punish manufacturers inside the EU, what happens in the rest of the world?
Twitter, Under Musk, to Start Charging Verified Users Monthly Fees: Report
How much do you value a blue check-mark? Would you pay $4.99 to remain a verified Twitter user? How about $19.99? That’s the price being weighed in a new plan being hashed out at new platform owner Elon Musk’s request, according to a Sunday night report from tech outlet The Verge. The option to go Twitter Blue already formally exists, with a $4.99 monthly plan in place that allows users to unlock additional features; the revamped, more expensive version must be delivered by next Monday, with the team behind it being told they’ll be fired otherwise, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke to The Verge, which also obtained internal correspondence to that effect. The outlet’s report follows a report by tech newsletter Platformer, published hours earlier, that Twitter was “strongly considering” implementing a forcible pay-to-play verification feature. About an hour after Platformer went to press, Musk tweeted, seemingly in reference to an unrelated subject: “The whole verification process is being revamped right now.”Read it at The Verge
Ars Technica
Meet the Windows servers that have been fueling massive DDoSes for months
A small retail business in North Africa, a North American telecommunications provider, and two separate religious organizations: What do they have in common? They’re all running poorly configured Microsoft servers that for months or years have been spraying the Internet with gigabytes-per-second of junk data in distributed-denial-of-service attacks designed to disrupt or completely take down websites and services.
Ars Technica
Testing suggests faulty cable may be to blame for melting RTX 4090 connectors
Earlier this week, a couple of Reddit users reported that the power connectors for their expensive new Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPUs had partially melted and that Nvidia was looking into the issue. Since then, at least nine additional Reddit users have posted about the same problem with the 16-pin power connector (a thread collecting all information on the problem is here).
Ars Technica
Meta Quest Pro review: For those with more money than sense
At this point in the history of tech product marketing, consumers generally know what it means when a company sticks the word “Pro” at the end of a device name. From iPads and AirPods to the Microsoft Surface and Galaxy Watch, “Pro” models generally offer the same underlying device and core platform with a few “nice to have” top-of-the-line features for enthusiast users who want the best experience.
