ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Fan walking 4,500 miles from Spain to Qatar for the World Cup feared missing in Iran - as his 'deeply worried' family issue plea for help after three weeks of radio silence

By Ben Nagle For Dailymail.Com, Associated Press
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

A Spanish man trekking from Madrid to Doha, Qatar, for the 2022 World Cup has not been heard from since the day after he crossed into Iran three weeks ago, his family said on Monday.

Santiago Sanchez, an experienced trekker, former paratrooper and fervent football fan, was last seen in Iraq after hiking through 15 countries and extensively sharing his journey on a popular Instagram account over the past nine months.

The 41-year-old had previously said his intention for his trip to Qatar was to learn how others lived before reaching the first World Cup host country in the Arab world, in time for Spain's first match on November 23.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qDADk_0iluX5AJ00
Santiago Sanchez was last pictured (above) on October 1, before crossing into Iran
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iPGqy_0iluX5AJ00
The Real Madrid fan is in the latter stages of a mammoth walk from Madrid to Doha in Qatar
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YrlGt_0iluX5AJ00
In this frame grab from video, the 41-year-old speaks to The Associated Press on a street in Sulaymaniyah, Iraq on September 28. He has not been heard from since crossing into Iran
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MMKVB_0iluX5AJ00
In this photo provided the the Sanchez Cogedor family, Sanchez poses with his sister Natalia
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QIQmw_0iluX5AJ00
The parents of Sanchez look at a photo of their son on a phone in their home in Henches, Spain

'The idea of the journey is to motivate and inspire other people to show that they can go very far with very little,' he told the AP from Sulaymaniyah, a Kurdish city in northeastern Iraq.

However, Sanchez's family last heard from him in an audio message on October 2, a day after he crossed the Iraq-Iran border. He planned to go to the Iran's capital, Tehran, where a television station wanted to interview him. His next step would have been Bandar Abbas, a port in southern Iran, where he would travel by boat to Qatar.

'We are deeply worried, we can't stop crying, my husband and I,' his mother, Celia Cogedor, told The Associated Press.

Sanchez's parents reported him missing on October 17, and they said Spain's police and diplomats were helping the family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HhRPO_0iluX5AJ00
Sanchez has been travelling by foot to Qatar ahead of Spain's first game of the tournament
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kl3W1_0iluX5AJ00
Sanchez's disappearance stirs fears about his fate in a country convulsed by mass unrest
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NKTV2_0iluX5AJ00
Sanchez smiles in this undated family photo provided the the Sanchez Cogedor family

'After a few days, we didn't worry about him not posting; it matched what he had said. But after eight or nine days, my daughter and his closest friends ... we already began to think that we had to report his disappearance,' his mother said.

Spain's Foreign Ministry said it had no information about Sanchez's whereabouts, adding that the Spanish ambassador to Tehran was handling the matter. Calls to the Iranian Foreign Ministry seeking comment were not immediately returned.

In his final Instagram post, Sanchez shared photos from his final stop in northern Iraq, and said he was 'spending the night there before crossing to Iran where a family is waiting for me who found out about my trip and they wanted to share a day with me.'

He then ended the post with: 'Travel but do not run away from anything and less from yourself. Lose yourself to find yourself.'

Sanchez previously spent time in Iran in 2019, when he biked a similar route to get from Madrid to Saudi Arabia.

'He has not been making propaganda, neither for nor against any situation,' his parents added. 'The only thing that moves him is supporting Real Madrid -- and walking to get on time to the World Cup in Qatar.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bwSx6_0iluX5AJ00
The 41-year-old is an experienced trekker, former paratrooper and fervent soccer fan
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rXl0H_0iluX5AJ00
Santiago Sanchez Sr, his worried father, shows a phone with a family photo of his son

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Fernandinho is relishing life back in his native Brazil after ending his nine-year stay with Man City and insists he 'paved the way' for his countrymen to play in England... as he admits his former side are 'one of few' he sits down to watch

Roots have always been important to Fernandinho. It was this way at Athletico Paranaense where he started and for eight years at Shakhtar Donetsk before his move to Manchester City. He became the Premier League’s most decorated Brazilian and an idol at City and is now back in Brazil to...
Daily Mail

'If he has no intention, why does he keep talking about it?' Joe Biden says he fears Vladimir Putin WILL put his nuclear threats into action after Russian leader delivered deluded rant to the world

President Joe Biden said on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin's angry rhetoric over nuclear weapons and threats to the world suggested he was preparing to use weapons of mass destruction. For weeks, U.S. officials have said they have not seen evidence that Russia has changed its nuclear posture despite...
Daily Mail

Princess Diana's 'Cad' lover James Hewitt, 64, puts his life on the line helping rescue locals in war-torn Ukraine – five years after suffering a heart attack and stroke

The former lover of Princess Diana James Hewitt, 64, has set up a not-for-profit to help vulnerable people escape from war-torn Ukraine, alongside the son of a decorated British commander who founded a similar fund in Afghanistan. Mr Hewitt has helped set up HOP, Humanitarian Online Payments, an organisation which...
Daily Mail

China 'no longer deserves benefit of the doubt': Bombshell Senate report concludes that COVID 'most likely' leaked from lab - as lawmakers point the finger at Beijing

The Covid pandemic was most likely the result of a lab leak, according to a bombshell Senate report. Policymakers said there was 'substantial' evidence of an accident at a research facility — while evidence for a natural spillover is 'still missing'. The interim report concluded that China 's unwillingness...
Daily Mail

'LIV Golf to us is Death Golf': 9/11 victims' families hit out at Saudi-backed series on the opening day of the rebel tour's finale at Donald Trump's Miami course

The 9/11 Justice Group has labeled LIV Golf 'Death Golf' on the opening day of the final event of the Saudi-backed rebel series. LIV Golf's Team Championship, the finale of the series, began Friday at former President Donald Trump's Miami course and like all seven previous events, it has faced criticism and accusations of 'sportswashing'.
MIAMI, FL
Daily Mail

Putin's forces have looted the BODY of 18th century prince Grigory Potemkin from cathedral in Ukraine: Pro-Russian official claims they are 'protecting' remains of a national hero

The remains of an 18th century prince were taken from a cathedral in Ukraine, along with other historic artefacts, a pro-Russian official has admitted. Forces have claimed that they took the monument to Grigory Potemkin, a Russian war hero, and a bag containing his skull and bones from St Catherine's Cathedral in Kherson in order to 'protect' the remains.
Daily Mail

'I won't rule myself out': Defiant Reece James REFUSES to shut the door on World Cup hopes despite being on crutches and in a knee brace with less than a month until England's World Cup opener... as Chelsea star vows to do all he can to make it to Qatar

Chelsea and England defender Reece James has refused to give up on his World Cup hopes despite currently being sidelined with a knee injury. James injured himself against AC Milan in the Champions League earlier this month and is still on crutches, while his knee remains in a brace. Chelsea...
Daily Mail

Organisers of The Open dismiss Donald Trump's claim they want to return the Major to his Turnberry venue in Scotland after the former US president boasted it is the 'No 1 course in Europe'

Organisers of The Open have dismissed claims by Donald Trump that they want to return to his Turnberry course in Ayrshire. In the wake of last year's Capitol riots, the R&A said they would not countenance staging golf's oldest major at the Trump venue 'until we are convinced that the focus will be on the championship, the players and the course itself and we do not believe that is achievable in the current circumstances'.
Daily Mail

British man, 28, is rescued in his trunks by fishermen after surviving 'for DAYS' clinging to a buoy in the sea - eating seaweed and mussels - when his kayak overturned trying to cross the English Channel to France

A British man whose kayak capsized when crossing the English Channel to France was rescued this morning after fishermen found him clinging to a buoy for dear life. The paddler, 28, miraculously survived for around 48 hours in the middle of the sea only by eating seaweed and mussels, reports said, after he departed from Dover and and ran into trouble in the dangerous shipping lane.
The Independent

South Korean families desperate for answers after loved ones crushed in Seoul tragedy

The loved ones of victims killed in a stampede in South Korea are searching for answers as the death toll tops 150. Partygoers, mostly teenagers and young adults, flooded the streets of the neighbourhood of Itaewon, Seoul to enjoy the country’s first Halloween celebrations since the lifting of Covid restrictions. But the night took a tragic turn as the crowd surged into “a hell-like” chaos and revellers fell on each other “like dominos”. Philomene Aby headed to a South Korean community centre to search for any news of her 22-year-old son, who went missing in the wake of...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

At least 32 killed when suspension bridge in India collapses

At least 32 people were killed Sunday after a suspension bridge collapsed in a western area of India, authorities said. Dozens of people were critically injured when the bridge fell in the state of Gujarat, two government officials told Reuters. The bridge spans the Macchu River in the Morbi district, The Hindu newspaper reported.
Daily Mail

'No Euro, no entry': Experts counter Nicola Sturgeon's claim that an independent Scotland could avoid adopting the Euro as its currency

Nicola Sturgeon has been taken to task by experts over her claims that an independent Scotland could avoid joining the Euro. The First Minister was yesterday quizzed by Douglas Ross, Leader of the Scottish Conservatives, following a report in The Times that the country would have to adopt the currency if it wished to be a member of the European Union.
Daily Mail

Iranian protesters say 17-year-old female student died after being hit by riot police baton as Revolutionary Guards chief warns: 'Today is the last day of riots'

A 17-year-old girl has reportedly been beaten to death with a police riot bat while walking home from school during protests for women's rights in Iran. Local protesters say teenager Sadaf Movahedi was bludgeoned last Monday night 'by suppressive forces' trying to keep the public under control. They allege her...
The Independent

Firebombing targets migrants at processing centre in Dover

A man has firebombed a reception centre for small boat migrants in Kent.Police said up to three incendiary devices were thrown at the Western Jet Foil facility in Dover, where asylum seekers are processed after being rescued in the English Channel.A witness from the Reuters news agency said the perpetrator drove to a nearby petrol station and killed himself but police have not confirmed the suspect’s death.One minor injury was reported at the centre, where almost 1,000 people were brought to shore on Saturday.A spokesperson for Kent Police said the force was called at around 11.20am on Sunday.“Officers established...
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

675K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy