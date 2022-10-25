Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
The Witcher Renewed for Season 4 by Netflix, Liam Hemsworth to Replace Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia
Netflix's The Witcher will officially be returning for a fourth season, but it will be doing so with a new Geralt of Rivia as Liam Hemsworth will be replacing Henry Cavill after Season 3. Netflix shared the news alongside quotes from both Cavill and Hemsworth. “My journey as Geralt of...
IGN
Charon's Staircase - Official Launch Trailer
Charon's Staircase is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via the Epic Games Store and Steam. Watch the trailer for another look at the creepy world of Charon's Staircase and learn more about Agent Desmond's mission in this first-person horror mystery game, where you uncover dark secrets in a fictional government facility.
IGN
The Shining’s Shelley Duvall is Returning to Film for the First Time in 20 Years in New Horror Movie
Shelley Duvall, the actress who played Wendy Torrance in The Shining, is returning to film for the first time in 20 years in the upcoming horror film The Forest Hills. As reported by Deadline, Duvall will star in the indie horror-thriller from writer-director Scott Goldberg, and she will join a cast that includes Edward Furlong, Chiko Mendez, and Dee Wallace. As for the film itself, it "follows a disturbed man who is tormented by nightmarish visions, after enduring head trauma while camping in the Catskill Mountains."
IGN
Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania Adds The Good Place Star in Mystery Role
Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania has added The Good Place star, William Jackson Harper. According to Variety, Harper will be joining the MCU in an unknown role that’s apparently a “closely guarded secret”. Harper is best known for the role of Chidi Anagonye in the hit comedy series The Good Place and also starred in the 2019 folk horror, Midsommar.
IGN
Yes, Star Trek: Lower Decks’ Space Lamps are Super Important to the Show
Warning: Full spoilers follow for Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3. As creator Mike McMahan’s Star Trek: Lower Decks finishes its third season this week, the showrunner is keeping his eye on the important things – like picking out the correct desk lamps for the season finale’s big briefing room scene.
IGN
Amanda the Adventurer - Announcement Trailer
Watch the announcement trailer for Amanda the Adventurer, an upcoming found footage style horror title where players embark on what at first appears to be a wholesome, friendship-filled journey. Amanda the Adventurer will be released on PC in 2023.
IGN
Saturnalia - Official Launch Trailer
Saturnalia is available now on PC via Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch. Explore the colorful, strange world of Saturnalia in this launch trailer for the survival horror adventure game set in the Italian region of Sardinia in the year 1989.
IGN
New to Disney+ in November 2022: Disenchanted, Willow, The Santa Clauses, and More
Disney+ in November is all about beloved stories returning for a new tale, including the sequel to Enchanted called Disenchanted, a Willow TV series based on the 1988 film of the same name, and a new show that is based on The Santa Clause films starring Tim Allen. Oh, and Zootopia is getting a series of shorts that will shine the light on some wonderful animals.
11 Utterly Terrifying Facts And Behind The Scenes Stories From Classic Horror Movies
In the movie The Poltergeist, JoBeth Williams's character falls into a swimming pool full of bones. It turns out that the filmmakers thought making prop bones was too expensive, so they decided to use real human bones in the scene, but chose not to tell Williams that she was swimming in actual human remains until shooting wrapped on the scene.
IGN
All Genshin Future Star Locations - Star-Seeker's Sojourn Day 1-7
The Genshin Impact Star-Seeker's Sojourn event has begun! This limited-time Genshin Impact 3.1 event requires you to search for Future Star locations on behalf of NPC Banu, using a gadget to unveil where the star is hiding. After finding the star location, you must solve a puzzle to obtain the star itself.
IGN
Jesper Kyd Shares His Thoughts on the Popularity of Assassin’s Creed, Warhammer, His Work on Tumbbad and the Changing Landscape of Video Game Scores
Legendary composer Jesper Kyd has long been associated with iconic gaming franchises starting from Hitman in the early 2000s. However, it was his work for the scores on Assassin's Creed that catapulted the Danish musician to new heights. The Ubisoft franchise recently reached the 15-year mark in 2022, and to...
IGN
Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Official 'Time' Teaser Trailer
Here's another look at Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in its new teaser trailer. The upcoming movie stars Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, Danai Gurira, Tenoch Huerta, Martin Freeman, and more. Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters on November 11, 2022.
IGN
Dracula City Master - Launch Trailer
Check out the launch trailer for Dracula City Masters, the idle horror tower defense game available now on iOS and Android. In Dracula City Masters, players get a chance to overtake villages and cities with hordes of hungry vampires with a thirst for human blood. Players will spawn vampires with a tap of the finger and grow more powerful as they conquer new cities and increase their vampire armies.
IGN
Simpsons Goes Anime, Fallout 4 Next-Gen Upgrade, & More! | IGN The Weekly Fix
Wanna catch up on all the highlights from this week? From The Simpsons going anime, to Fallout 4 getting a next-gen upgrade, tune in for the Weekly Fix - the only show packed with the recommended weekly dose of gaming, entertainment, and esports news!. 00:37 - Fallout 4 Getting a...
IGN
George R.R. Martin and Neil Gaiman Agree: Be Faithful to the Source Material
Authors George R.R. Martin and Neil Gaiman have both stepped into the TV industry to produce adaptations of their own novels, and they can agree on one thing: it's good for creators of adaptations to remain faithful to the source material. On Thursday night, the two held a conversation about...
Comments / 0