Shelley Duvall, the actress who played Wendy Torrance in The Shining, is returning to film for the first time in 20 years in the upcoming horror film The Forest Hills. As reported by Deadline, Duvall will star in the indie horror-thriller from writer-director Scott Goldberg, and she will join a cast that includes Edward Furlong, Chiko Mendez, and Dee Wallace. As for the film itself, it "follows a disturbed man who is tormented by nightmarish visions, after enduring head trauma while camping in the Catskill Mountains."

1 DAY AGO