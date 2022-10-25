ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

EXCLUSIVE: West End star Carrie Fletcher is engaged to director boyfriend Joel Montague after five months of dating

By Sarah Packer, Chief Showbiz Reporter
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Tom Fletcher's sister Carrie is engaged to her partner after five months of dating, MailOnline can reveal.

The West End star, 30, and Joel Montague are set to wed after the director asked Carrie to marry him with an emerald engagement ring.

Carrie, who's the younger sister of McFly frontman Tom, 37, told her Instagram followers she had the 'best weekend of her life' and said 'it's all I've ever wanted' in a post dedicated to fiancé Joel last week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13omMt_0iluVpk400
'It's all I've ever wanted': Tom Fletcher's sister Carrie is engaged to her partner after five months of dating, MailOnline can reveal
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=401sXS_0iluVpk400
'Over the moon': The West End star, who's the younger sister of McFly frontman Tom, and Joel Montague, are set to wed after the director asked Carrie to marry him with an emerald engagement ring

A source told MailOnline: 'Carrie and Joel are over the moon.

'They make each other so happy and can't wait to spend the rest of their lives together.

'Tom is so excited for Joel to join the family and now everyone, Giovanna, and the children, are looking forward to celebrating the couple's wedding day.'

Carrie is currently on holiday at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, alongside brother Tom, sister-in-law Giovanna, and their children Buzz, eight, Buddy, six, and Max, four.

The family jetted to the States to spend the half term break together and continue celebrating Carrie's 30th birthday.

  • Carrie Hope Fletcher: 'My bullies were the making of me'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xPxEQ_0iluVpk400
Beautiful: Carrie showed off her emerald engagement ring on Instagram story as she holidayed in the States with brother Tom and his family 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ub07I_0iluVpk400
'Best weekend of my life': Carrie reflected on the life changing weekend she had with partner Joel, sharing an image of the skyline to her Instagram profile 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1StK7G_0iluVpk400
Celebration: Carrie posted on Instagram stories following her 30th birthday last week and a balloon congratulating the couple on their engagement could be seen in the background
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17328m_0iluVpk400
Happy times: Carrie is currently on holiday at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, alongside brother Tom, sister-in-law Giovanna, and their three children Buzz, Buddy, and Max 

Carrie shared a black and white photo with fiancé Joel on Instagram last week, captioning the image: 'What a day. First Joel took me for an incredible meal @coppaclub where the food and cocktails were unreal…

'Then seeing as we were so close to the Tower of London, we bought tickets and went for a little wander through history.

'Then we got the boat to Westminster and walked back to Victoria Palace for Joel's first show back at Hamilton.

'We took a lot of photos throughout the day, but this is my favourite… Just love and peace and happiness. It's all I've ever wanted.

'All anyone wants really but sadly so few find. I count myself one of the lucky ones.'

Carrie split from her ex-partner, actor Oliver Ormson, earlier this year.

Oliver, who's currently playing Hans in Frozen the Musical, shared a photo of the former couple in October 2020 alongside the caption: 'Happy Anniversary! I love you.'

The pair also holidayed together in Disney World, Florida, in 2019, with Carrie referring to being back at the entertainment park for the second time this week.

Theatre star Carrie has played Éponine in Les Misérables and appeared in the title role of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella before the production closed.

The famous composer's revamped version of the fairy tale ended in June, with Andrew admitting opening his new musical during the pandemic, when theatres were shut, was a 'costly mistake.'

Carrie's husband-to-be is an actor and director having performed in West End shows School of Rock, The Producers, and Carousel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xpAKP_0iluVpk400
'Love and peace and happiness': Carrie shared a loved up post dedicated to Joel in August, saying she 'couldn't be prouder' of her boyfriend, who 'deserves the world' 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42FY78_0iluVpk400
Former lovers: Carrie split from her ex-partner, actor Oliver Ormson, who's currently playing Hans in Frozen the Musical, earlier this year

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Tony Armstrong blasts Australians after Indigenous schoolboy, 15, was allegedly bashed to death with a metal bar: 'It's not Hollywood enough'

Tony Armstrong has declared the alleged murder of an Indigenous boy 'isn't Hollywood enough' for Australians to care about during a fiery rant on live TV. The ABC News Breakfast presenter hosted The Project on Thursday night, telling the panel he was 'so angry' about the death of Cassius Turvey, who died after allegedly being brutally bludgeoned with a metal pole.
SheKnows

Anne Hathaway's New Cover Story Proves She Can Pull Off Any Style As She Wows In Her Most Dramatic Looks Yet

Join us in swooning over Anne Hathaway’s impeccable and daring fashion sense, yet again. This time, though, Hathaway has rocked her most dramatic looks ever, and we don’t know which one is our favorite. In case you missed it, the WeCrashed star just graced the cover of Vogue Hong Kong, and when we say these photos are breathtaking, we’re not exaggerating. Now, Hathaway has rocked some colorful, dramatic looks before, but her new cover shoot proves she can wow in any color and any style. She uploaded a series of photos from the shoot onto her Instagram with the caption, “@voguehongkong...
Daily Mail

DAN WOOTTON: To be published just four months after the death of the Queen and just months before his father's coronation, Prince Harry's shameless Me Me Me-moir Spare will be the most damaging chapter yet in his mission to bring down the Royal Family

Prince Harry appears to want to bring down the Royal Family. Sadly, no other conclusion can be drawn from his ghoulish decision to press ahead with the publication of his expected monarchy and family-bashing autobiography just four months after the death of Queen Elizabeth the Great and four months before the historic coronation of his father King Charles.
Daily Mail

Nicky Hilton shows off her impeccable style in a purple gown with feathers at the American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala in NYC... three months after giving birth to her third child

Nicky Hilton wowed in a purple sequined gown with feathers on the sleeves to the American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala in New York City, just three months after giving birth to her third child with husband James Rothschild. While attending the world premiere of Christopher Rudd’s ballet Lifted, featuring an...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

'It's highly insensitive': Netflix bosses in hot water for 'rewriting history' in The Crown as show changes the Queen's Annus Horribilis speech given in 1992

Netflix has been criticised for making up royal scenes for The Crown and have reportedly been forced to rewrite the Queen's historic Annus Horribilis speech. In November 1992 her Majesty spoke at London's Guildhall after a number of scandals and just four days after the fire which burnt down part of her home at Windsor Castle.
Daily Mail

'My husband takes pics of us when we sleep': Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria shares snap with new baby Ilaria - as actor waits to see if he'll face charges over Rust shooting

Hilaria Baldwin shared a snap of herself co-sleeping with baby daughter Ilaria on Friday taken by husband Alec - as the actor waits to see if he will face charges in the death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The yoga instructor, 38, lauded her 64-year-old husband for snapping the candid...
VERMONT STATE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

675K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy