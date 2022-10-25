EXCLUSIVE: West End star Carrie Fletcher is engaged to director boyfriend Joel Montague after five months of dating

Tom Fletcher's sister Carrie is engaged to her partner after five months of dating, MailOnline can reveal.

The West End star, 30, and Joel Montague are set to wed after the director asked Carrie to marry him with an emerald engagement ring.

Carrie, who's the younger sister of McFly frontman Tom, 37, told her Instagram followers she had the 'best weekend of her life' and said 'it's all I've ever wanted' in a post dedicated to fiancé Joel last week.

'It's all I've ever wanted': Tom Fletcher's sister Carrie is engaged to her partner after five months of dating, MailOnline can reveal

'Over the moon': The West End star, who's the younger sister of McFly frontman Tom, and Joel Montague, are set to wed after the director asked Carrie to marry him with an emerald engagement ring

A source told MailOnline: 'Carrie and Joel are over the moon.

'They make each other so happy and can't wait to spend the rest of their lives together.

'Tom is so excited for Joel to join the family and now everyone, Giovanna, and the children, are looking forward to celebrating the couple's wedding day.'

Carrie is currently on holiday at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, alongside brother Tom, sister-in-law Giovanna, and their children Buzz, eight, Buddy, six, and Max, four.

The family jetted to the States to spend the half term break together and continue celebrating Carrie's 30th birthday.

Beautiful: Carrie showed off her emerald engagement ring on Instagram story as she holidayed in the States with brother Tom and his family

'Best weekend of my life': Carrie reflected on the life changing weekend she had with partner Joel, sharing an image of the skyline to her Instagram profile

Celebration: Carrie posted on Instagram stories following her 30th birthday last week and a balloon congratulating the couple on their engagement could be seen in the background

Happy times: Carrie is currently on holiday at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, alongside brother Tom, sister-in-law Giovanna, and their three children Buzz, Buddy, and Max

Carrie shared a black and white photo with fiancé Joel on Instagram last week, captioning the image: 'What a day. First Joel took me for an incredible meal @coppaclub where the food and cocktails were unreal…

'Then seeing as we were so close to the Tower of London, we bought tickets and went for a little wander through history.

'Then we got the boat to Westminster and walked back to Victoria Palace for Joel's first show back at Hamilton.

'We took a lot of photos throughout the day, but this is my favourite… Just love and peace and happiness. It's all I've ever wanted.

'All anyone wants really but sadly so few find. I count myself one of the lucky ones.'

Carrie split from her ex-partner, actor Oliver Ormson, earlier this year.

Oliver, who's currently playing Hans in Frozen the Musical, shared a photo of the former couple in October 2020 alongside the caption: 'Happy Anniversary! I love you.'

The pair also holidayed together in Disney World, Florida, in 2019, with Carrie referring to being back at the entertainment park for the second time this week.

Theatre star Carrie has played Éponine in Les Misérables and appeared in the title role of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella before the production closed.

The famous composer's revamped version of the fairy tale ended in June, with Andrew admitting opening his new musical during the pandemic, when theatres were shut, was a 'costly mistake.'

Carrie's husband-to-be is an actor and director having performed in West End shows School of Rock, The Producers, and Carousel.

'Love and peace and happiness': Carrie shared a loved up post dedicated to Joel in August, saying she 'couldn't be prouder' of her boyfriend, who 'deserves the world'