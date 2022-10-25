ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KULR8

UM granted $1.4 M for maternal healthcare to invest in rural areas

MISSOULA, Mont. - The University of Montana is combining forces with the medical field once again to bring more maternal related services to those in more rural areas of the Treasure State. The CDC is granting UM’s rural institution $1.4 million for the next five years to make this happen....
MISSOULA, MT
KULR8

Doctors express opposition to Born Alive bill

HELENA, Mont. - Doctor William Gallea, an emergency physician and former president of the Montana Medical Association expressed his opposition to LR-131, also referred to as the Born Alive bill. "Montana's healthcare providers should not face 20 years in prison for providing quality care,” Gallea said. The bill states...
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

Vaping Might Trigger Irregular Heartbeat, Animal Studies Show

FRIDAY, Oct. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- In another strike against electronic cigarettes, a new mouse study has found that they can cause an irregular heartbeat, also called a cardiac arrhythmia. Researchers from the University of Louisville's Christina Lee Brown Envirome Institute, in Kentucky, found that exposure to the aerosols...
LOUISVILLE, KY

