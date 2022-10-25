Read full article on original website
Healthcare providers emphasize safe sleep for infants during SIDS Awareness Month
BILLINGS, Mont. - As part of SIDS (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome) Awareness Month, healthcare providers at St. Vincent Healthcare emphasized safe sleep habits for infants. Registered Nurse with St. Vincent Healthcare Tina Benson said there are several things you can do to make sure your baby is getting safe sleep.
UM granted $1.4 M for maternal healthcare to invest in rural areas
MISSOULA, Mont. - The University of Montana is combining forces with the medical field once again to bring more maternal related services to those in more rural areas of the Treasure State. The CDC is granting UM’s rural institution $1.4 million for the next five years to make this happen....
Doctors express opposition to Born Alive bill
HELENA, Mont. - Doctor William Gallea, an emergency physician and former president of the Montana Medical Association expressed his opposition to LR-131, also referred to as the Born Alive bill. "Montana's healthcare providers should not face 20 years in prison for providing quality care,” Gallea said. The bill states...
Florida takes next step to ban gender-affirming treatments for kids
The rulemaking is the latest step taken by the DeSantis administration to tighten regulatory controls over gender-affirming care.
Vaping Might Trigger Irregular Heartbeat, Animal Studies Show
FRIDAY, Oct. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- In another strike against electronic cigarettes, a new mouse study has found that they can cause an irregular heartbeat, also called a cardiac arrhythmia. Researchers from the University of Louisville's Christina Lee Brown Envirome Institute, in Kentucky, found that exposure to the aerosols...
