Firefighters tackle huge blaze at industrial site after massive explosion as person is rushed to hospital

By Brittany Chain For Mailonline
 5 days ago

One person has been taken to hospital and people have been warned to keep their windows and doors closed after a fire broke out in an industrial area in Wales.

The situation is now under control after the blaze on the Antelope Industrial Park, Rhydymwyn, North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement on Tuesday.

Thick smoke was seen billowing out of the scene from about 7.50am, prompting an alert from authorities for residents in the area to 'close windows and doors and keep away from the area'.

One person has been taken to hospital and people have been warned to keep their windows and doors closed after a fire broke out in an industrial area in Wales

An air ambulance crew touched down a short time later and left the scene with one person, who was taken to Wrexham Maelor Hospital for treatment.

A spokesperson said: We were called at approximately 7:50am this morning to reports of a fire on Antelope Industrial Estate in Mold.

'We deployed an emergency ambulance and were supported by Wales Air Ambulance and the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service. One patient was conveyed by road to Wrexham Maelor Hospital for further treatment.'

