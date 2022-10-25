Read full article on original website
Red Wings: 3 Potential Landing Spots for Adam Erne
Before the start of the 2022-23 season, I noted that Adam Erne was one of the Detroit Red Wings’ biggest bounce-back candidates. So far, he’s well on his way to doing so, as he already has two goals and five points in eight games. Keep in mind, Erne had just 19 points to go along with a minus-22 rating last season, so this kind of start is very encouraging to see. However, could his rise in play lead to him being moved by this season’s trade deadline? I’d certainly say there’s a chance.
3 Takeaways From Kraken’s 5-4 Loss to Canucks – 10/27/22
The Seattle Kraken remain winless against the Vancouver Canucks after dropping a volatile matchup, 5-4. The Canucks got their first win of the season, improving to 1-5-2, while the Kraken saw themselves falling to 3-4-2. All in all, this was a really entertaining hockey game to watch, and it highlighted...
Bruins’ Four-Game Road Trip Provides Early Season Challenge
Eight games into the 2022-23 NHL regular season, the biggest surprise team might be the Boston Bruins. Beginning the season with key injuries, they have jumped out to a 7-1-0 record, including going 6-0-0 at the TD Garden. After completing their four-game homestand with a 5-1win over the Detroit Red Wings, they hit the road for a four-game road trip.
Canadiens’ Silver-Linings Playbook Starts with Price News
In an ideal world, Carey Price would still be playing in net for the Montreal Canadiens. Even though Price is not retiring officially speaking though, he made it very clear talking to the media earlier this week that his playing career is likely over, going so much as to mention the possibility of winning a Stanley Cup in a different capacity.
4 Devils Takeaways From 1-0 Win Over the Avalanche
After an impressive bounce-back win against the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night, the New Jersey Devils made a statement on Friday evening, defeating the Colorado Avalanche — the defending Stanley Cup champions — 1-0 at the Prudential Center. It wasn’t the usual high-paced affair we’ve seen from the Devils so far this season, but that’s what was most impressive about their victory. Here are four takeaways and a few quick hits from last night’s win.
Stars’ Rookie Wyatt Johnston Making Strong Early Impression
The start of the Dallas Stars 2022-23 regular brings mixed emotions for those who follow the franchise closely. Beginning the campaign with points in five consecutive games while scoring 18 goals in four winning efforts instilled extreme optimism in the hearts of many. However, a lackluster end to a long road trip and an injury to the team’s best player, Miro Heiskanen, served as a “back to reality” moment. Still, there is one pleasant surprise that continues to bring about a buzz. That is the emergence of 19-year-old center Wyatt Johnston.
3 Takeaways From Kraken’s 3-1 Win Over Penguins – 10/29/22
The Seattle Kraken shook off their loss to the Vancouver Canucks, defeating the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-1 in an entertaining matchup. The Penguins, losers of three straight coming in, drop a fourth consecutive contest and fall to 4-4-1. The Kraken have climbed back up to .500, improving to a 4-4-2 record.
NHL Rumors: Bruins, Canucks, Senators, Sharks, Maple Leafs
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there was a trade in the NHL on Thursday as the Vancouver Canucks and Boston Bruins made a deal. Meanwhile, the Ottawa Senators are not looking to go out and replace the injured Josh Norris. The San Jose Sharks have let the other teams in the NHL know that all of their players (sans one) are available and is the seat Sheldon Keefe is sitting on in Toronto officially hot?
Islanders Waiving Bellows the Latest in Bizarre Lamoriello Moves
Over the offseason, it was unclear whether Kieffer Bellows had a future on the New York Islanders roster. After three seasons with the team, he failed to establish himself as a regular but at 24 years old he showed signs of promise and proved he could contribute in a minor role to the forward unit.
Is There a Controversy Brewing in Goal for Edmonton Oilers?
One would think that four consecutive wins and three in a row on the road would have fans in Edmonton happy. Yet, for some reason, a developing storyline surrounding the Oilers is in the net where there’s a bit of a storm brewing when it comes to who the starter might be.
3 Takeaways From Flyers’ Loss to Hurricanes
The Philadelphia Flyers blew a lead in the final minutes and lost 4-3 to the Carolina Hurricanes in overtime at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday night. The home team battled back from a two-goal deficit to take a 3-2 third-period lead, but a goal by Martin Necas with 2:05 remaining and an overtime winner by Brent Burns sealed the win for the Hurricanes. Both teams sit with identical records at the top of the Metropolitan Division through eight games.
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Samsonov, Tavares, Marner & Kral
Last night, the Toronto Maple Leafs lost their third-straight road hockey game. This time they were beaten by the Los Angeles Kings by a score of 4-2. It was not a pretty game for the team. However, there’s no time to wallow. Tonight the Maple Leafs shuffle into Anaheim to...
5 Observations From Capitals’ First 8 Games
It’s difficult to forecast how the season will unfold for the Washington Capitals. They’ve thrilled and frustrated their supporters in equal measure through their first eight games, which is fitting for a team playing at the .500 mark. If the first three weeks of the campaign are any...
Blue Jackets’ Merzlikins Deserves to Escape Columbus Drama
The Columbus Blue Jackets haven’t started the season strong, however, on Saturday evening (Oct. 29) things took a turn that many would’ve never expected. Jeering is a common practice in sports, especially when specific players or the whole team are struggling. However, there is a line that should never be crossed, and it appears to have been crossed when it comes to Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins and his family.
Flames’ Top Line Has Taken Major Step Back From Last Season
The Calgary Flames had a very good team last season that won their division and pushed on to the second round of the playoffs. That team was led by their top line of Johnny Gaudreau, Elias Lindholm, and Matthew Tkachuk. Two of the three were forced to be replaced this past offseason.
Blues’ Perron Decision Being Tested Early
St. Louis Blues general manager Doug Armstrong made a difficult decision this offseason. Evaluating a team that had exploded the season prior offensively but struggled in front of its own net, he had to choose between two unrestricted free agents (UFAs) to keep on his team. One was a relative newcomer, Nick Leddy, whom Armstrong acquired from the Detroit Red Wings in the closing minutes of the trade deadline. The other was a beloved fan favorite, David Perron, who had played for five different NHL teams at that point in his career but only ever signed a contract with the Blues.
Red Wings’ Most Valuable Trade Assets
Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman is known for his patience, but patience does not mean passivity. His offseason makeover proved that he is ready to be more active in building this team into a playoff contender. Whether it’s for the future or for more immediate help, it’s not hard to imagine Yzerman making one or more trades this season.
Meet Your New Bruins: Michael DiPietro & Jonathan Myrenberg
On Thursday night (Oct. 27), the Boston Bruins dominated the Detroit Red Wings and defeated them by a final score of 5-1. With the win, the Bruins improved to 7-1-0 and now have the most points in the NHL. Brad Marchand’s surprising return proved to be excellent as well, as the superstar winger scored two goals and added an assist. However, that is not where the night ended. In the middle of the contest, the Bruins traded Jack Studnicka to the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for prospects Michael DiPietro and Jonathan Myrenberg.
Wild Gameday Preview: Detroit Red Wings – 10/29/22
The Minnesota Wild are going into tonight’s game with a winning streak for the first time this season. Their recent play has been reminiscent of the 2021-22 team that broke team records for wins and most points in a single season, helping to quell the fears that rose from three losses in a row to start the 2022-23 campaign.
Blue Jackets’ Power Play Is Holding Team Back
The Columbus Blue Jackets currently sit at 3-5, reeling after a loss to a struggling Arizona Coyotes team. Numerous issues are present within the team, including lackluster play between the pipes and a porous effort in the defensive zone. Still, the glaring issue involves special teams, and it is not...
