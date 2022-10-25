ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

Cowboys: Latest news gives massive opportunity for dynamic player

Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard provide the Dallas Cowboys with one of the best rushing one-two punches in football. Elliott is the physical bruiser, while Pollard is the dynamic and explosive playmaker. The two complement each other very well. And with Dak Prescott becoming healthier, the Cowboys have the chance...
atozsports.com

Cowboys’ underdog is acing his new assignment

Wide receiver Noah Brown didn’t have the smoothest start to his career with the Dallas Cowboys due to multiple injuries. The worst came in 2019 when the former seventh-round pick missed the entire season after having multiple operations to repair a knee issue. Despite these setbacks, Brown did enough...
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Broncos: NFL great publicly mocks Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos have been the laughingstock of the league this season. Usually, it’s a team like the New York Jets, the New York Giants, or even the team the Broncos play next in the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, this is what we have come to. If...
DENVER, CO
atozsports.com

A new development could spell trouble for the Eagles vs Steelers

The Philadelphia Eagles (6-0) look to improve upon their flawless record as they host their in-state rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-5). Though these two teams have had contrasting seasons up to this point, the Eagles could be in for a rude awakening with the latest news coming out of Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
atozsports.com

Jerry Jones hints at what kind of move Cowboys want to make

The Dallas Cowboys made a trade on Tuesday. Dallas acquired run-stuffing defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins from the Las Vegas Raiders. The Cowboys parted ways with a late draft selection in the deal. While that kind of trade won’t make the headlines, it was a necessary move. Dallas has a weakness...
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Chiefs traded for a playmaker but received a headache in return

The Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) traded for former first-rounder Kadarius Toney on Thursday, hoping the electric wideout can add another element to an already stout offense. The final receipt reads Toney for the Chiefs’ third- and sixth-round picks in 2023. The third-rounder is a compensatory pick, therefore, the Chiefs still have a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Steelers have found a successor for longtime starter

What at the time seemed like a bargain signing by the Pittsburgh Steelers has become one of the most important players on Mike Tomlin’s defense. Especially during the absence of T.J. Watt, the Steelers have had to turn elsewhere to bring back their usual old-school identity built on competent defense. Only this time, they’ve found it inside rather than on the edge.
PITTSBURGH, PA
atozsports.com

Chiefs’ move makes sense for one reason no one is thinking about

The Kansas City Chiefs just made a move before the November 1 trade deadline. We knew it would get crazy, but this move really shakes things up. The Chiefs traded for former Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney. The New York Giants will receive the Chiefs 2023 third round and a conditional 2023 sixth round pick.
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Bears listed as a trade fit for talented young tight end

The Chicago Bears haven’t been mentioned as a team that could be active leading up the NFL trade deadline. Well, at least in terms of incoming personnel. This is a team that’s focused on pushing bad contracts out, to free up more financial flexibility for the future, where the organization can then try their hardest to fill whatever holes they have on the roster.
CHICAGO, IL
atozsports.com

Saints’ HC continues to play games regarding former star WR

Injuries have been a plague for some of the top players for the New Orleans Saints in 2022. Wideout Michael Thomas is a part of that group. Unfortunately, missing time has become a pattern for Thomas over the past few seasons. As formerly one of the top wide receivers in...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
atozsports.com

REPORT: Malik Willis to start for Titans, Tannehill dealing with 2 issues

The Tennessee Titans will face the Houston Texans in an AFC South showdown in Week 8. It sounds like the Titans could be without their starting quarterback. According Tom Pelissero, Tennessee may have to turn to rookie QB Malik Willis tomorrow. Ryan Tannehill is dealing with multiple ailments, an ankle...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

NFL insider confirms suspicion surrounding Buccaneers’ star

Tampa Bay Buccaneers have more bad news, on top of their loss last night to the Baltimore Ravens. After Shaq Barrett was carted to the locker room with what the team called an “ankle injury”, the notion was that it was another important Buccaneers defender that went down with an unfortunate injury.
TAMPA, FL
atozsports.com

Brutal Thursday’s news will force major changes for Bengals

Just when everything was shaping up on offense for the Cincinnati Bengals, they receive one of the toughest blows imaginable. Wide Receiver Ja’Marr Chase is expected to miss 4-6 weeks with a hip injury. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Chase originally injured his hip against the New Orleans Saints...
CINCINNATI, OH
atozsports.com

Buccaneers: Tom Brady sets another NFL record

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are leading the Baltimore Ravens, 10-3, at halftime in a game that they need to win in the worst way. The Buccaneers were able to get off to a hot start by scoring on their first offensive drive of the game, but things quickly cooled as they gained just 32-yards on final three drives of the first half, as compared to 120-yards on their first two drives that resulted in 10 points.
TAMPA, FL
atozsports.com

Titans catch break during toughest stretch of season

The Tennessee Titans (4-2) look to continue to build a cushion before the team’s toughest stretch of the season. Following this Sunday’s divisional test on the road at the Houston Texans (1-3-1), the Titans will have a five-game gauntlet against some of the NFL’s most dangerous teams.
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Saints’ starter had no idea what was coming

The New Orleans Saints recently made a big decision concerning Week 8. There were a lot of questions going on surrounding the team, and they were finally answered. However, the player it pertained to wasn’t even notified. The Saints have a very talented roster, and despite what the record...

Comments / 0

Community Policy