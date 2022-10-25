Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
atozsports.com
Cowboys: Latest news gives massive opportunity for dynamic player
Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard provide the Dallas Cowboys with one of the best rushing one-two punches in football. Elliott is the physical bruiser, while Pollard is the dynamic and explosive playmaker. The two complement each other very well. And with Dak Prescott becoming healthier, the Cowboys have the chance...
atozsports.com
Saints’ star makes massive guarantee about game versus Raiders
The New Orleans Saints are in a rough patch. The defense has not played well over there last month. Injuries are piling up. They needed a leader to step up, and Alvin Kamara did that last week when he addressed the team after their loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Now,...
atozsports.com
Cowboys’ underdog is acing his new assignment
Wide receiver Noah Brown didn’t have the smoothest start to his career with the Dallas Cowboys due to multiple injuries. The worst came in 2019 when the former seventh-round pick missed the entire season after having multiple operations to repair a knee issue. Despite these setbacks, Brown did enough...
atozsports.com
Why the Chiefs might not be done improving their offense after completing big trade on Thursday
The Kansas City Chiefs made a significant trade on Thursday by acquiring wide receiver Kadarius Toney from the New York Giants for a 2023 third-round pick and a 2023 sixth-round pick. Toney was the No. 20 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, but injuries have kept him from reaching...
atozsports.com
Broncos: NFL great publicly mocks Russell Wilson
Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos have been the laughingstock of the league this season. Usually, it’s a team like the New York Jets, the New York Giants, or even the team the Broncos play next in the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, this is what we have come to. If...
atozsports.com
A new development could spell trouble for the Eagles vs Steelers
The Philadelphia Eagles (6-0) look to improve upon their flawless record as they host their in-state rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-5). Though these two teams have had contrasting seasons up to this point, the Eagles could be in for a rude awakening with the latest news coming out of Pittsburgh.
atozsports.com
Jerry Jones hints at what kind of move Cowboys want to make
The Dallas Cowboys made a trade on Tuesday. Dallas acquired run-stuffing defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins from the Las Vegas Raiders. The Cowboys parted ways with a late draft selection in the deal. While that kind of trade won’t make the headlines, it was a necessary move. Dallas has a weakness...
atozsports.com
Chiefs traded for a playmaker but received a headache in return
The Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) traded for former first-rounder Kadarius Toney on Thursday, hoping the electric wideout can add another element to an already stout offense. The final receipt reads Toney for the Chiefs’ third- and sixth-round picks in 2023. The third-rounder is a compensatory pick, therefore, the Chiefs still have a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
atozsports.com
Steelers have found a successor for longtime starter
What at the time seemed like a bargain signing by the Pittsburgh Steelers has become one of the most important players on Mike Tomlin’s defense. Especially during the absence of T.J. Watt, the Steelers have had to turn elsewhere to bring back their usual old-school identity built on competent defense. Only this time, they’ve found it inside rather than on the edge.
atozsports.com
Cowboys: Jerry Jones is putting unreasonable pressure on one of his veteran players
The Dallas Cowboys are always the center of attention, in large part sometimes because of what team owner Jerry Jones says. On Friday, he was at it again. Jones made an appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas. When discussing fifth-year wide receiver Michael Gallup, Jones made an eye-opening comment.
atozsports.com
Chiefs’ move makes sense for one reason no one is thinking about
The Kansas City Chiefs just made a move before the November 1 trade deadline. We knew it would get crazy, but this move really shakes things up. The Chiefs traded for former Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney. The New York Giants will receive the Chiefs 2023 third round and a conditional 2023 sixth round pick.
atozsports.com
Bears listed as a trade fit for talented young tight end
The Chicago Bears haven’t been mentioned as a team that could be active leading up the NFL trade deadline. Well, at least in terms of incoming personnel. This is a team that’s focused on pushing bad contracts out, to free up more financial flexibility for the future, where the organization can then try their hardest to fill whatever holes they have on the roster.
atozsports.com
Saints’ HC continues to play games regarding former star WR
Injuries have been a plague for some of the top players for the New Orleans Saints in 2022. Wideout Michael Thomas is a part of that group. Unfortunately, missing time has become a pattern for Thomas over the past few seasons. As formerly one of the top wide receivers in...
atozsports.com
REPORT: Malik Willis to start for Titans, Tannehill dealing with 2 issues
The Tennessee Titans will face the Houston Texans in an AFC South showdown in Week 8. It sounds like the Titans could be without their starting quarterback. According Tom Pelissero, Tennessee may have to turn to rookie QB Malik Willis tomorrow. Ryan Tannehill is dealing with multiple ailments, an ankle...
atozsports.com
NFL insider confirms suspicion surrounding Buccaneers’ star
Tampa Bay Buccaneers have more bad news, on top of their loss last night to the Baltimore Ravens. After Shaq Barrett was carted to the locker room with what the team called an “ankle injury”, the notion was that it was another important Buccaneers defender that went down with an unfortunate injury.
atozsports.com
Brutal Thursday’s news will force major changes for Bengals
Just when everything was shaping up on offense for the Cincinnati Bengals, they receive one of the toughest blows imaginable. Wide Receiver Ja’Marr Chase is expected to miss 4-6 weeks with a hip injury. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Chase originally injured his hip against the New Orleans Saints...
atozsports.com
Buccaneers: Tom Brady sets another NFL record
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are leading the Baltimore Ravens, 10-3, at halftime in a game that they need to win in the worst way. The Buccaneers were able to get off to a hot start by scoring on their first offensive drive of the game, but things quickly cooled as they gained just 32-yards on final three drives of the first half, as compared to 120-yards on their first two drives that resulted in 10 points.
atozsports.com
Titans catch break during toughest stretch of season
The Tennessee Titans (4-2) look to continue to build a cushion before the team’s toughest stretch of the season. Following this Sunday’s divisional test on the road at the Houston Texans (1-3-1), the Titans will have a five-game gauntlet against some of the NFL’s most dangerous teams.
atozsports.com
Saints’ starter had no idea what was coming
The New Orleans Saints recently made a big decision concerning Week 8. There were a lot of questions going on surrounding the team, and they were finally answered. However, the player it pertained to wasn’t even notified. The Saints have a very talented roster, and despite what the record...
atozsports.com
How a decision in 2021 is paying major dividends for the Chiefs in 2022
The Kansas City Chiefs have a pretty different team now than what they had during the Super Bowl in 2020. You may remember, but after they lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they did a complete offensive line revamp, went and signed two starters up front and drafted two more.
Comments / 1