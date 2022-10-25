ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Uefa release statement slamming Benfica with Juventus clash in Champions League NOT having goal-line technology

By Etienne Fermie
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dy3Ic_0iluTH6I00

UEFA have confirmed that Benfica vs Juventus will go ahead WITHOUT goal-line technology.

The two sides will meet in Lisbon on Tuesday night as Champions League Group H approaches its climax.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GLdKT_0iluTH6I00
Benfica last met Juventus on September 14 Credit: Getty

All matches in Uefa's premier competition are supposed to go ahead with goal-line technology.

But works being carried out on Benfica's Estadio da Luz have rendered their tech dysfunctional.

Confirming the game would still go ahead, Uefa placed the blame squarely at the Portuguese club's feet.

They wrote in a statement: "Ahead of the Uefa Champions League match between SL Benfica and Juventus, the home club – without the knowledge of Uefa and Uefa's goal-line technology supplier – commissioned works in the Estadio do SL Benfica, which made the installed goal-line technology system dysfunctional.

"Unfortunately it will not be possible to replace and install a new system in time for the match and therefore the match will go ahead without the use of goal-line technology as per the Uefa Champions League regulations."

The match is set to be crucial with Juventus aiming to cling on to their hopes of qualifying for the round of 16.

Benfica go into the game second on eight points after four matches - level with top side Paris Saint-Germain.

Juventus, meanwhile, only have three points and anything other than a win will see them eliminated.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

The two sides met in Turin on September 14, with Benfica running out 2-1 winners.

Polish striker Arkadiusz Milik had given Massimiliano Allegri's side a fourth minute lead.

But former West Ham flop Joao Mario's penalty levelled the clash on the stroke of half-time - before David Neres struck a 55th-minute winner.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Watch raging Man Utd star Cristiano Ronaldo boot ball into the crowd after goal disallowed on return to team vs Sheriff

CRISTIANO RONALDO has exploded with rage again - booting the ball into the crowd after having a goal ruled out on his Manchester United recall. Having been briefly banished to the Under-21s for refusing to come on as a sub, Ronaldo reacted to his disallowed strike in even more bizarre fashion - although he was later in much better spirits when he hammered home to round off a 3-0 win over Sheriff Tiraspol.
The Independent

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold admits ‘something’s not going right’

Trent Alexander-Arnold says Liverpool believe in themselves but admitted it is clear “something’s not going right” at the moment.The Reds on Saturday suffered a second successive loss in the Premier League to a struggling side, being beaten 2-1 at home by Leeds a week on from the 1-0 reverse at Nottingham Forest.That left Jurgen Klopp’s men, who have lost four, won four and drawn four league games this term, ninth in the table, eight points outside the Champions League places. After hosting Napoli in the Champions League on Tuesday, they are next in league action at third-placed Tottenham on Sunday.Alexander-Arnold...
The US Sun

Martinez heartbroken as Villa No1 subbed after horror head injury as Olsen makes first appearance since Man City assault

DEVASTATED Emi Martinez was taken off with a horror head injury - giving Aston Villa's sub keeper Robin Olsen his first game since being assaulted at Manchester City in May. Villa skipper Martinez was helped from the pitch looked groggy after initially playing on for several minutes following a fierce collision with his own centre-back Tyrone Mings.
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
848K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy