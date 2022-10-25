ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, TX

Cen-Tex Mini Golf Celebrates 2nd Anniversary in Georgetown, TX

Cen-Tex Mini Golf is celebrating their 2nd anniversary in Georgetown, TX!. Owned and operated by Ted Hindes and Audrey Anderson, the business is Georgetown’s only miniature golf course and the only course of it’s kind in the world. “Cen-Tex Mini Golf is Georgetown’s biggest little secret,” Audrey Anderson,...
Thee Vibrancy Luxury Experiences Open in Georgetown, TX

Thee Vibrancy Luxury Experiences is open in Georgetown, TX!. Owned and operated by Purity Kimani, the business specializes in luxurious bubble picnics for special occasions such as date nights, anniversaries, birthdays, engagements or just for fun!. “I really enjoy decorating and making beautiful spaces as well as having a good...
Veterans Day in Georgetown, TX – 2022

The Veterans Day in Georgetown, TX guide is brought to you by the Georgetown, Texas Rotary Club and the Georgetown, TX Field of Honor. Learn more by visiting https://www.georgetownrotary.org or https://georgetowntxfieldofhonor.org. Veterans Day is here! Here at Hello Georgetown, we offer our deep and sincere gratitude for all of those...
K&M Steam Cleaning

K&M Steam Cleaning has been a leading Georgetown carpet cleaning company since 1996. Owner Ken Moncebaiz says that treating every customer’s home like he would his own mother’s, and training his entire team to do likewise, has been the “secret” to the company’s continual growth. We specialize in residential disinfecting, carpet cleaning, carpet stretching and repair, air duct cleaning, tile and grout cleaning, stone counter cleaning & restoration, stone floor & surface cleaning, Saltillo tile restoration, furniture & upholstery cleaning, dryer vent cleaning, pressure washing, and rug cleaning.
