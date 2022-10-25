Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
Neighbors Rescue Pets From Killingly House FireQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Major Accident Closes I-395 Northbound in KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Massachusetts witness photographs ‘blinking light’ UFOs nightlyRoger MarshMansfield, MA
History’s Villains: True CrimesWilliam Saint ValFall River, MA
Related
brownbears.com
Stothart scores six goals in win over MIT
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Brown men's water polo picked up a split on Saturday in its two NWPC matches, beating MIT and falling to Harvard. Ilias Stothart shined for the Bears in the win over the Engineers. "We played two tough games today and while we didn't get both wins,...
brownbears.com
Men's Hockey Drops Season-Opener at Yale
NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The Brown Bears (0-1-0, 0-1-0 ECAC) surrendered two goals in the second period as the Yale Bulldogs (1-0-0, 1-0-0 ECAC) opened the 2022-23 season with a 2-0 win Saturday night at Ingalls Rink. "The guys had a great week of preparation in terms of practice...
brownbears.com
Brown Upsets Harvard 2-1 in Overtime Thriller
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – A pair of power play goals, including the overtime game-winner from sophomore Cameron Sikich helped the Brown women's hockey team upset Harvard 2-1 on Saturday evening. Brown's third win in a row moves the Bears to 3-0-1 on the season. Harvard entered Saturday's game receiving votes...
brownbears.com
Strong Effort Helps Brown Upset Penn for Big Ivy League Win
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – A fast start by the Brown football team and a late score from Allen Smith helped the Bears upset Penn 34-31 on Saturday afternoon, handing the Quakers their first loss of the season. Brown (3-4) stormed out to a 24-7 lead in the second quarter before...
brownbears.com
Seelenfreund First-Half Goal Extends Women’s Soccer Ivy Record to 5-0-1
PHILADELPHIA – The defense stood tall in Brown's (11-2-2, 5-0-1 Ivy) 1-0 victory over Penn (3-5-7, 0-4-2 Ivy) on Sunday afternoon at Penn Park. The game, televised nationally on ESPNU, showed why the Bears are receiving national praise as Brown allowed just one shot in 90 minutes. With the...
brownbears.com
Women's tennis has strong showing against Columbia in day two of Bruno Quad
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown women's tennis continued its strong play in day two of the Brown Quad against Columbia. The Bears earned three doubles wins and three singles wins against the Lions. Brittany Lau and Addison Ahlstrom teamed for a 6-0 win at No. 1 doubles. Vivian Miller and...
brownbears.com
Women's Rugby Falls at Dartmouth in 15s Season Finale
HANOVER, N.H. – The Brown Bears closed the 2022 NIRA 15s season at Dartmouth on Saturday, falling 85-0 to the Big Green at Brophy Field. With the win, Dartmouth secures its second-straight unbeaten regular season and will look to repeat at NIRA 15s Champions later this fall. "The team...
brownbears.com
Women's Rugby Closes Regular Season at Dartmouth Saturday
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown women's rugby is set to close the 2022 NIRA 15s regular season slate with a road match against the Dartmouth Big Green (6-0) Saturday morning. Saturday's game is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at Brophy Field in Hanover, New Hampshire and will stream on ESPN+.
brownbears.com
Volleyball beats Columbia in four sets
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown volleyball got back on track with a four-set win over Columbia on Friday (Oct. 28). The Bears hit .346 against the Lions in the win. Brown was led by Sophia Miller who finished with 21 kills and hit .514. Kate Sheire was second on the team with 16 kills and hit .387. Both Jilienne Widener and Beau Vanderlaan had eight kills. The Bears' offense was guided by Ella Park who finished with 49 assists and had 10 digs for a double-double.
brownbears.com
Women's soccer heads to Penn Sunday
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown women's soccer team will travel to Penn for their final road Ivy contest of the season this Sunday, Oct. 30 at 2 p.m. The Bears sit atop the league table with 13 points through five matches. Harvard is in second with 11 points. The Crimson take on Dartmouth on Saturday and if they were to drop any points in the matchup, the Bears would have a chance to clinch their third straight Ivy title at Penn on Sunday. If Harvard wins, Brown would not have a chance to clinch until the final week of the regular season.
brownbears.com
Brown Wraps up Competition at Ivy League Heps
BRONX, N.Y. – The Brown men's and women's cross country programs concluded competition at the Ivy League Heptagonal Championships on Friday afternoon at Van Cortland Park. The men's and women's teams both took eighth place overall in their respective races, with Princeton taking the Ivy title on the men's side for the second straight year, and Harvard defending their Ivy title on the women's side.
brownbears.com
Women's tennis has solid day against Boston College to start Brown Quad
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown women's tennis earned several wins over Boston College to highlight day one of the Brown Quad on Friday. Brown started doubles play with a 6-1 win by Vivian Miller and Nora Lee winning at No. 2. BC won the No. 3 match 6-3 before Brown earned the doubles point with a 6-3 win by Addison Ahlstrom and Britany Lau.
brownbears.com
Men's water polo at MIT and Harvard on Saturday
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown men's water polo will hit the road on Saturday for two games as NWPC play resumes for the Bears. Brown will play at MIT and No. 16 Harvard. The game at MIT will begin at 10 a.m. and the game against Harvard will start at 3 p.m. Both games will be streamed online.
Comments / 0