PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown women's soccer team will travel to Penn for their final road Ivy contest of the season this Sunday, Oct. 30 at 2 p.m. The Bears sit atop the league table with 13 points through five matches. Harvard is in second with 11 points. The Crimson take on Dartmouth on Saturday and if they were to drop any points in the matchup, the Bears would have a chance to clinch their third straight Ivy title at Penn on Sunday. If Harvard wins, Brown would not have a chance to clinch until the final week of the regular season.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO