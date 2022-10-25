ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
interlochenpublicradio.org

Election 2022: Prop. 3 seeks to put abortion rights in MI Constitution

Michigan has been an abortion rights battleground since June, when the U.S. Supreme Court issued the Dobbs decision that overturned Roe v. Wade. Proposal 3 on the November ballot is an attempt to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution. But the issue is more complex than a single up-or-down...
interlochenpublicradio.org

Michigan election officials outline certification procedures ahead of midterms

Michigan officials are trying to get ahead of misinformation by explaining the process of certifying elections ahead of next month’s midterms. County canvassing boards certify results and send those to the Michigan Secretary of State and Bureau of Elections. Ottawa County Clerk Justin Roebuck said issues typically get worked...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy