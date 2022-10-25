Read full article on original website
Election 2022: Prop. 3 seeks to put abortion rights in MI Constitution
Michigan has been an abortion rights battleground since June, when the U.S. Supreme Court issued the Dobbs decision that overturned Roe v. Wade. Proposal 3 on the November ballot is an attempt to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution. But the issue is more complex than a single up-or-down...
Michigan election officials outline certification procedures ahead of midterms
Michigan officials are trying to get ahead of misinformation by explaining the process of certifying elections ahead of next month’s midterms. County canvassing boards certify results and send those to the Michigan Secretary of State and Bureau of Elections. Ottawa County Clerk Justin Roebuck said issues typically get worked...
NW Michigan Housing Summit: Working together to address the region's housing crisis
Housing in northern Michigan isn't just a crisis. "Lately, we've been saying it's almost reaching the point of an emergency," said Yarrow Brown, executive director of Housing North. "We are concerned that more and more people are going to be displaced, and we're just not seeing enough progress toward those housing units that we need."
Nature Conservancy of Michigan to preserve 31,000+ acres in Keweenaw Peninsula
More than 31,000 acres of heavily forested land in the Upper Peninsula is being sold to a conservation group. The land is located at the tip of the Keweenaw Peninsula. Helen Taylor is state director for the Nature Conservancy of Michigan. "It's an unfragmented wilderness that's one of the most...
