ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s foreign ministry says that a 75-year-old from Pakistan who was the oldest prisoner at the Guantanamo Bay detention center has been released and returned to his home country. The ministry says Saifullah Paracha was reunited with his family on Saturday, after spending more than 17 years in custody in the U.S. base in Cuba. Paracha had been held on suspicion of ties to al-Qaida since 2003, but was never charged with a crime. Last year in May, he was notified that he had been been approved for release. He was cleared by the prisoner review board, along with two other men in November 2020.

1 DAY AGO