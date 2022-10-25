ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Arsenal news LIVE: Guendouzi opens up on Arteta relationship, battle with Chelsea for Trossard, Asensio BLOW – updates

By Tony Robertson
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GDjnr_0iluQO6K00

FORMER Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi has opened up on his relationship with Mikel Arteta.

The French international spent two years on loan at Marseille before making the switch permanent.

He told BeIN Sports: "It’s true that I didn’t have the best relationship with [Arteta].

He preferred other players and I respect that decision.

"That’s why, afterwards, I also decided to leave because I was still young, I needed playing time to continue to progress."

Meanwhile, Chelsea are reportedly ready to battle with Arsenal for the signature of Leandro Trossard.

And one winger that the Gunners will definitely not be signing is Marco Asensio as the Real Madrid ace has signed a new contract at the Bernabeu.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Watch raging Man Utd star Cristiano Ronaldo boot ball into the crowd after goal disallowed on return to team vs Sheriff

CRISTIANO RONALDO has exploded with rage again - booting the ball into the crowd after having a goal ruled out on his Manchester United recall. Having been briefly banished to the Under-21s for refusing to come on as a sub, Ronaldo reacted to his disallowed strike in even more bizarre fashion - although he was later in much better spirits when he hammered home to round off a 3-0 win over Sheriff Tiraspol.
The US Sun

Martinez heartbroken as Villa No1 subbed after horror head injury as Olsen makes first appearance since Man City assault

DEVASTATED Emi Martinez was taken off with a horror head injury - giving Aston Villa's sub keeper Robin Olsen his first game since being assaulted at Manchester City in May. Villa skipper Martinez was helped from the pitch looked groggy after initially playing on for several minutes following a fierce collision with his own centre-back Tyrone Mings.
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
848K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy