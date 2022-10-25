ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Emotional Unai Emery insists he couldn't turn down a 'new opportunity' at Aston Villa as he bids farewell to his 'home' Villarreal during final press conference, the day after replacing Steven Gerrard and returning to the Premier League

By Pa Sport Staff, Sam Brookes For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

New Aston Villa manager Unai Emery insisted he had to take the job.

The former Arsenal boss will officially start work at Villa Park on November 1, once he has finalised a work permit, after agreeing to leave Villarreal.

He had spent two years with the Yellow Submarine, winning the Europa League in 2021, but believes Villa was too good a chance to turn down.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DGnYh_0iluPuwR00
Unai Emery bid farewell to Spanish side Villarreal at a press conference on Tuesday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H38ec_0iluPuwR00
Emery said he felt he had to take the 'new opportunity' presented to him by Aston Villa

He told a final press conference in Spain: 'I've had two and a half very nice years here. I've felt at home at heart, but I carry the profession inside me.

'Now I have a new opportunity, just like when I came here. I thought I should take it as a different sporting challenge.

'It is a personal and professional decision. I left home at the age of 24 and opened myself up to the professional world of football with all the consequences.'

Emery joins Villa with the club 15th in the Premier League after they sacked manager Steven Gerrard last week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TLHiS_0iluPuwR00
Emery is to replace Steven Gerrard who was sacked after their defeat to Fulham last week

Caretaker Aaron Danks guided the side to a 4-0 win over Brentford on Sunday and is due to be in charge again for Saturday's trip to Newcastle.

Emery rejected a move to St James' Park last year as he wanted to continue Villarreal's Champions League journey.

The Spanish outfit went on to make the semi-finals of the competition before being knocked out by Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

Emery departs Villarreal having guided them to consecutive seventh-placed finishes in LaLiga, winning 66 of his 132 matches in charge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cbZVb_0iluPuwR00
Unai Emery won the Europa League at Villarreal as his side beat Manchester United in the final

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Fernandinho is relishing life back in his native Brazil after ending his nine-year stay with Man City and insists he 'paved the way' for his countrymen to play in England... as he admits his former side are 'one of few' he sits down to watch

Roots have always been important to Fernandinho. It was this way at Athletico Paranaense where he started and for eight years at Shakhtar Donetsk before his move to Manchester City. He became the Premier League’s most decorated Brazilian and an idol at City and is now back in Brazil to...
Daily Mail

Samuel Eto'o gives withering assessment of his former Barcelona team-mate Thierry Henry in new documentary as he incredibly claims the Arsenal legend was 'not on my level'... and even suggests Nicolas Anelka was a better player

Samuel Eto'o has sensationally claimed that he was operating on a different level to his former Barcelona team-mate Thierry Henry. The ex-Cameroonian striker played alongside Henry for two seasons at Barca, but believes the Frenchman was not on 'my level'. He further claimed that the France and Arsenal record goalscorer...
Daily Mail

PETE JENSON: Ex-Barcelona coach Quique Setien reveals he should have WALKED OUT on the club before getting sacked in 2020... and insists the Catalan side 'still owe me money' after agreeing a 'payment plan'

Former Barcelona coach Quique Setien says he should have walked out on the club before they sacked him and admitted: ‘They still owe me money’. The new Villarreal manager has been two years out of the game since Barcelona replaced him with Ronald Koeman. Speaking to Spanish radio...
Daily Mail

'It doesn't discriminate with your status or how much money you earn': Graham Potter opens up on the mental health challenges managers face as the Chelsea boss recalls how he had to deal with losing his parents during his early months in charge of Brighton

Graham Potter opened up about the mental health challenges facing managers as he reflected on first learning about the intense scrutiny of life in the Premier League at Brighton. Potter proved he can handle the increased exposure and managing in the Premier League as Brighton developed impressively under his stewardship...
Daily Mail

'Stop playing with me!' Jake Paul insists fight with Anderson Silva is '1000 per cent happening' despite reports claiming the UFC legend could be pulled out over comments on being knocked out during sparring

Jake Paul has taken to Twitter to rubbish claims that his fight with Anderson Silva could be called off, instead stating it is '1000 per cent happening' this weekend. Silva, 47, sparked concerns in the lead-up to his showdown with Paul by suggesting he had been knocked out during sparring sessions, forcing the Arizona Boxing and MMA Commission to get together on Thursday and decide whether he should be allowed to compete.
Daily Mail

Emma Raducanu WITHDRAWS from GB's squad to play at next month's Billie Jean King Cup after struggling with her wrist injury in a huge blow for the event... with the British star suffering a bruising end to her season

The last embers of Emma Raducanu's season were extinguished on Friday night when she was forced to withdraw from the GB squad contesting next month's Billie Jean King Cup finals week in Glasgow. In a considerable blow for the event, the British number one revealed that the wrist injury which...
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

'I will not take a player who can't play at the start': Didier Deschamps warns Raphael Varane he won't pick unfit players for Qatar, leaving the defender's World Cup hopes in the balance, before claiming that his injury is 'less problematic'

Raphael Varane's hopes of going to the World Cup hang in the balance after France manager Didier Deschamps said that he would only select fit players. The Manchester United defender is currently recovering from a hamstring injury suffered during last Saturday's 1-1 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, which left the 29-year-old in tears.
Daily Mail

PLAYER RATINGS: Kevin De Bruyne steals the show with stunning free-kick while silky Bernardo Silva impresses once more... but Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Caglar Soyuncu endure afternoons to forget for Foxes

Kevin de Bruyne's sensational long-range free-kick earned Manchester City a narrow 1-0 win away at Leicester and moved them top of the Premier League. The Premier League champions were made to work hard at the King Power on Saturday, and in the end it took a moment of magic from De Bruyne to secure all three points.
Daily Mail

Wanderers star gives Socceroos coach a selection headache ahead of World Cup squad announcement after starring role in clinical A-League win over the Newcastle Jets

Western Sydney Wanderers star Brandon Borrello has done his World Cup selection chances with the Socceroos no harm after a starring performance against the Newcastle Jets. The winger, 27, scored a goal in the 51st minute and hit the woodwork in an impressive attacking display at Commbank Stadium. Borrello earnt...
Daily Mail

'He was asking why I didn't play like the last 15 minutes for the whole game': James Maddison opens up on his chat with Pep Guardiola after Man City's win at Leicester

Pep Guardiola cheekily quizzed James Maddison about Leicester’s tactics in Manchester City’s 1-0 win at The King Power on Saturday but said afterwards it was his team’s responsibility to break down opponents who want to defend. Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers switched to a back-five to try and...
Daily Mail

'He didn't give up... and in the end he got his reward': Erik ten Hag praises Cristiano Ronaldo's perseverance after he scored his first Old Trafford goal of the season in the 81st minute against Sheriff Tiraspol having missed a host of chances before

Erik ten Hag praised Cristiano Ronaldo's perseverance after the Manchester United star came in from the cold to score on his return last night. Ronaldo, who was banished from the first-team squad for refusing to come on as a substitute against Tottenham last week and leaving Old Trafford early, finally struck in the 81st minute after missing a string of chances and having a goal disallowed.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

675K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy