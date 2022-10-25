Emotional Unai Emery insists he couldn't turn down a 'new opportunity' at Aston Villa as he bids farewell to his 'home' Villarreal during final press conference, the day after replacing Steven Gerrard and returning to the Premier League

New Aston Villa manager Unai Emery insisted he had to take the job.

The former Arsenal boss will officially start work at Villa Park on November 1, once he has finalised a work permit, after agreeing to leave Villarreal.

He had spent two years with the Yellow Submarine, winning the Europa League in 2021, but believes Villa was too good a chance to turn down.

Unai Emery bid farewell to Spanish side Villarreal at a press conference on Tuesday

Emery said he felt he had to take the 'new opportunity' presented to him by Aston Villa

He told a final press conference in Spain: 'I've had two and a half very nice years here. I've felt at home at heart, but I carry the profession inside me.

'Now I have a new opportunity, just like when I came here. I thought I should take it as a different sporting challenge.

'It is a personal and professional decision. I left home at the age of 24 and opened myself up to the professional world of football with all the consequences.'

Emery joins Villa with the club 15th in the Premier League after they sacked manager Steven Gerrard last week.

Emery is to replace Steven Gerrard who was sacked after their defeat to Fulham last week

Caretaker Aaron Danks guided the side to a 4-0 win over Brentford on Sunday and is due to be in charge again for Saturday's trip to Newcastle.

Emery rejected a move to St James' Park last year as he wanted to continue Villarreal's Champions League journey.

The Spanish outfit went on to make the semi-finals of the competition before being knocked out by Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

Emery departs Villarreal having guided them to consecutive seventh-placed finishes in LaLiga, winning 66 of his 132 matches in charge.