ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

'I'd like to actually thank my complete lack of agility and speed': Tom Brady closes in on becoming the most sacked quarterback in NFL HISTORY... as he jokes he's 'not as excited' about his latest history-making achievement

By Jake Fenner For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Of all the records held by the greatest quarterback of all time, the record for most sacked QB in the history of the NFL probably isn't one he'd like to claim.

Yet for the 45 year old Tom Brady, he is just two sacks away from doing just that. It may come with the territory of being one of the oldest people to ever play in the NFL, but nonetheless, Brady will very likely pass former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger at 554 sacks.

On his 'Let's Go! With Tom Brady' podcast, his co-host Jim Grey jokingly informed the Bucs QB of his impending date with history.

'If you go down two more times you'll have been taken to the ground more than any quarterback in the history of the National Football League,' Gray told Brady.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aKUIc_0iluOuGS00
Buccaneers QB Tom Brady is closing in on the record for the most times sacked in NFL history
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d4MC7_0iluOuGS00
The 45-year-old is pulled to the ground by Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu on Sunday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MX083_0iluOuGS00
It's been a while since Brady was first sacked in a game against the Indianapolis Colts on September 30, 2001. Despite Brad Scioli's takedown, the Patriots won 44-13 in Foxborough

'Now you've played much longer than those others on the list, including [Brett] Favre and Peyton Manning and so forth. But you may as well put that in the bag with all of the other records that you have.'

The 22-year veteran joked that his not-so-impressive mobility on the field was what should be credited for his impending new accomplishment.

'I'd like to actually thank my complete lack of agility and speed for allowing me to knock on the door of this very esteemed NFL record,' Brady joked.

'So, I have some other cool ones. This one I'm probably not as excited about. Like we always say, "oh, you know, some things get better with age." I think the feeling you get when you're sacked is not one of those.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s8O76_0iluOuGS00
Brady credits his 'complete lack of agility and speed' as contributing factors to this record
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NyGwG_0iluOuGS00
Brady fumbles as he is sacked by Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed on October 2

'After as many times as I've been sacked at my age, I'd prefer to, let's just pass this record pretty quickly and hope I don't add too many more to that growing list over the second part of this season. Some would say, Jim, that I'm just trying to diversify the portfolio, so we'll leave it at that.'

Brady hasn't had the best of seasons so far, with his Bucs team currently 3-4 on the season and suffering a demoralizing defeat to the hapless Carolina Panthers by a 21-3 scoreline on Sunday.

'No one feels good about where we're at, no one feels good about how we've played or what we're doing,' Brady said after the game.

Tampa Bay looks to get back to its winning ways on Thursday night at home against the Baltimore Ravens.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SSdmL_0iluOuGS00
Another one: Brady is sacked by Rashan Gary of the Green Bay Packers on September 25
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uKBj3_0iluOuGS00
It's been a tough start to the campaign for Brady, with his Bucs now 3-4 after losing to Carolina

Comments / 45

TJ Notorious
4d ago

The current crop of geezer QBs are holding the GFL(Geriatric Football League) back. Apparently, Brady, Rodgers, and company are afraid there is life after QB.

Reply(1)
8
Rachel Lynette Payton
4d ago

easy to be the most sacked QB when you've played longer than any other QB.... RETIRE!!!!

Reply(3)
9
Tony Hill
4d ago

He's still the greatest QB to ever play the game, and I'm a life long Colts fan.

Reply(7)
16
Related
RadarOnline

‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
FLORIDA STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

Gisele Bündchen shades the heck out of Tom Brady in an Instagram post about ‘inconsistent’ partners amid divorce rumors

At this point, it seems inevitable that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen are headed for imminent divorce. Split rumors have been circling for weeks after it was first reported in September that the couple of more than 15 years were living apart following Brady’s decision to retire from the NFL and then hastily un-retire just 40 days later.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Surprising Pregame News

Based on some recent comments from retired NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, it's fair to say there was some (possibly one-sided) beef between the two veteran QBs. Fitzpatrick recently said that Brady had "no respect" for him during their years of NFL overlap. Fitzpatrick, now an analyst for Amazon Prime's Thursday...
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

3 reasons Tom Brady is regretting coming out of retirement

Tom Brady is recognized by most football fans to be the ‘GOAT’ or greatest of all-time. He has won seven Super Bowls, which is more than any franchise in NFL history. Over the years, we have been treated to greatness to a level rarely seen in professional sports. Brady had done a masterful job crafting his legacy as a leader, motivator and of course winner. He also created the idyllic image in American society as a good-looking, family man that has it all. However, on Friday morning that all came crashing down.
MICHIGAN STATE
TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
MIAMI, FL
Whiskey Riff

Tom Brady Could Lose A Whopping $200 Million Divorcing Gisele

Yikes, that’s a big wad of cash right there. It’s no secret at this point that Tom Brady is in hot water with his wife, Gisele Bundchen, as she’s upset about his decision to unretire and stick it out as the quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for one more year, after promising he’d be done after last year.
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Has Blunt Message For Russell Wilson

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith has never been one to hide his true feelings on a subject. During this Thursday's edition of "First Take," Smith addressed Wilson's horrible start with the Broncos. Smith pointed out that Denver's offense has struggled mightily with Wilson under center. "He looks bad," Smith said. "This...
DENVER, CO
thecomeback.com

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen make major matrimonial move

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, are filing a divorce settlement ending their 13-year marriage. TMZ first reported the news, saying that the divorce documents will formally be filed Friday in Florida. The news continues a string of bad news for the future...
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

NFL world trolls Tom Brady over divorce news

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen filed a divorce settlement in Florida on Friday, ending their 13-year marriage. TMZ first reported the news. The divorce comes with Brady fresh off a Thursday Night Football loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The loss marked the worst start...
TAMPA, FL
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

675K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy