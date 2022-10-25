Read full article on original website
Related
“I Am Your Father” – The Boogeyman To WWE SmackDown Star
The Boogeyman likes to warn people that he’s “coming to getcha” and he’s even shared an interesting message with a current WWE star. When The Boogeyman debuted on Smackdown in July 2005, he was known for being one of the most unique characters ever. Not only did he have a unique look, but the powerful wrestler also was known for freaking people out because he liked to eat worms.
WWE Hall Of Famer Leaves Twitter Following Elon Musk’s Acquisition
A WWE Hall of Famer has deleted his Twitter account following the purchase of the social media platform by the world’s richest man, Elon Musk. Over the past few months, Elon Musk has been causing controversy in the social media world with his attempts to buy Twitter. His lofty aspiration for “civilisation to have a common digital town square” has sparked concerns that he would allow conspiracy theories and hate speech to proliferate on the platform even more than it already does.
Current IMPACT Star Expected Back In WWE
A current IMPACT Wrestling performer is expected to return to WWE, having reportedly filmed an exit vignette during the latest IMPACT tapings. WWE has made several additions to its roster since Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque came to power in July. This has largely featured the return of several released Superstars, including Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Braun Strowman, The Good Brothers, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY, the majority of whom have been booked drastically different compared to their first WWE stints.
“Mother Is So Proud” – AJ Lee Reacts To Cora Jade’s Cosplay Of Her At NXT Live Event
AJ Lee is very proud of the look that WWE NXT superstar Cora Jade pulled off during a recent Halloween battle royal. Whether she was a good girl or a bad girl, AJ Lee always knew how to get reactions during her WWE run from 2009 to 2015. After starting on the NXT competition, she joined the main roster in 2011 and quickly became one of the most talked about women in the company.
Buff Bagwell On Failed WWE Run Leading To Depression & Drinking
Buff Bagwell is opening up about dealing with depression and drinking a lot of alcohol because of what happened to him during his very brief WWE career. In March 2001, WWE purchased their former rival promotion, World Championship Wrestling. Along with the purchase, WWE obtained the contracts of dozens of prominent wrestlers in the company. One of those wrestlers was Buff Bagwell.
Former WWE Superstar Congratulates Sheamus On Wedding (PHOTO)
With fellow wrestler Drew McIntyre appearing to be his best man, WWE Superstar Sheamus has tied the knot. To give the “Celtic Warrior” time off to get married and enjoy his honeymoon, GUNTHER and Imperium would take out the Irishman and it allowed WWE to write him off of television.
Michael Cole Mentions AEW Star Live During SmackDown
In a further sign of recent changes to the WWE product, Michael Cole has made reference to a current AEW star live on air. In the aftermath of Vince McMahon’s retirement on July 22nd, there have been many changes to the way WWE presents its TV shows. This has included small but welcome alterations to commentary and promos such as WWE Superstars being able to use words like ‘hospital’ instead of ‘local medical facility’, while ‘wrestling’ is no longer blacklisted.
Sasha Banks Reportedly Still With WWE
Having remained absent from the company since May 16, Sasha Banks is believed to still be under contract with the sports entertainment giant. The contractual status of Sasha Banks and Naomi has made for interesting reading ever since they walked out of WWE on May 16. Numerous reports have been issued since, largely stating that the former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions remain obligated to the sports entertainment giant.
Attitude Era Star Makes NJPW Return For First Time In 18 Years
One of the biggest names from WWE’s Attitude Era appeared on NJPW for the first time in almost two decades. Ken Shamrock was built up as a big star in WWE back when MMA was still growing. He was given a mild push and took part in some important moments, such as when he was the special guest referee in the Bret vs. Austin match at WrestleMania 13. But Shamrock wrestled in New Japan before his WWE stint and has returned to that company recently.
“He Almost Passed Out” – Matt Hardy Recalls Edge Nearly Collapsing Due To TV Prop Issues
Matt Hardy has revealed that something nearly went terribly during a match when Edge was performing under a mask. In 2000, the Hardy Boyz team of Matt & Jeff Hardy faced off against Edge & Christian many times. The Hardys were the popular guys while E&C were the crafty bad guys that made a lot of jokes.
Former WWE Star Returning To Smackdown (SPOILER)
A familiar face is expected to return to WWE Smackdown to participate in an open challenge against the Smackdown Women’s Champion. Former WWE women’s wrestler Tenille Dashwood, who wrestled as Emma in WWE, is at tonight’s Smackdown taping in St. Louis, Missouri according to a report from PWInsider’s Mike Johnson. The news was also confirmed by Fightful Select as well.
WWE Reportedly Interested In Bringing Back Another Female Wrestler
A new report has shed some light on another women’s wrestler that WWE might bring back soon. The October 28th edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown saw Emma make her return to the company after five years away. Since Triple H took over the WWE creative team in late July, several superstars from the past have come back including Dakota Kai, Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt and many more.
Fred Rosser Recalls Pitching Bob Backlund Story To Vince McMahon
Former WWE Superstar Fred Rosser (Darren Young) has revealed that he was the one that pitched Vince McMahon on the idea of working with Bob Backlund. Bob Backlund was a legendary WWE superstar that had two very different runs as the WWE Champion. From December 1979 to December 1983, Backlund was a babyface WWE Champion that held the title for an incredible 1,470 days. More than a decade later in 1994, Backlund held the WWE Tile (which he won in controversial fashion at Survivor Series 1994) for a whopping three days.
AEW Hid Top Star In Closet Prior To Dynamite Debut
It was revealed on a recent AEW podcast that one big name that recently debuted was hidden in a closet before making their Dynamite debut. The September 21st episode of Dynamite was arguably the biggest episode of AEW’s signature show. It was the Grand Slam episode held at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queen’s, New York.
Malakai Black Seemingly Teases AEW Return (VIDEO)
Malakai Black’s return to AEW could be coming soon based on a recent video posted to social featuring other members of his stable. Malakai Black has had an interesting 2022 as the leader of the House of Black group that was rumored to be leaving AEW, but then he vehemently denied that was going to happen.
Sami Zayn Claims Recent Segment Is Possibly One Of His Best Ever
Sami Zayn has had plenty of memorable segments during his time in WWE, however one of his recent SmackDown appearances ranks as one of his favorites. On the 23rd September edition of Friday Night SmackDown, it looked as if Sami Zayn might be about to get his marching orders from The Bloodline. Instead, he was granted the position of Honorary Uce, being presented with a t-shirt to mark the occasion.
WWE’s Shinsuke Nakamura Wrestling The Great Muta At NOAH The New Year 2023
Shinsuke Nakamura from WWE is going to be wrestling at the upcoming NOAH The New Year 2023 as part of The Great Muta’s retirement tour. It is very rare to see a contracted WWE superstar wrestling on another company’s show, but it’s going to happen on January 1st, 2023 when Shinsuke Nakamura will face the legendary Gret Muta at NOAH’s The New Year 2023 event. It will take place at Budokan Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The match was announced by Prowrestling NOAH on Twitter on Sunday morning.
Spoilers For November 4th Edition Of SmackDown
As WWE is heading to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel, the November 4th edition of SmackDown was taped in advance and we have the results right here. The November 4th episode of SmackDown opened with Liv Morgan taking on Sonya Deville in a No Disqualification match. The bout is said to involve numerous weapons and the finish came after Morgan dropped Deville onto a pile of chairs with Oblivion.
WWE Expected To Do More White Rabbit-Like Teases
The “White Rabbit” hole goes even deeper. With the success of each the “White Rabbit” mystery and the comeback of Bray Wyatt at WWE Extreme Rules, Paul “Triple H” Levesque is currently preparing more storylines around the mystery for World Wrestling Entertainment TV. According...
Jon Moxley Replacing Wheeler Yuta In AEW Rampage Match
Instead of Wheeler Yuta, Jon Moxley will be in action on Friday’s AEW Rampage. Wheeler Yuta, a current star in All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and a part of the Blackpool Combat Club faction, has addressed his double-booking Friday night for both AEW Rampage and NJPW. Tomorrow, Uncasville in Connecticut will be hosting Rampage.
