Bystander Intervention is a way for students and employees to step up when they see a potentially harmful situation that could lead to domestic violence and/or sexual assault. To help students understand the steps they can take, ACC’s clinical counselors will host Bystander Intervention Training workshops. In these courses, students will learn how to safely speak up and intervene and will leave with the tools and resources needed to become active bystanders.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO