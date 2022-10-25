Local and state lawmakers are calling on Jefferson City legislators to enact tougher gun safety laws in response to Monday's shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis. Missouri's gun laws currently rank among the least restrictive in the country. In real estate, Missouri's largest public company is continuing to offload office space. Clayton-based health insurer Centene is subleasing large blocks of space amid a shift to more employees working from home. And, a developer is looking to create a new Negro Leagues Baseball museum in St. Louis. Continue reading for these stories and the rest of your Thursday business news.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO