Boone County, MO

missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Developer plans new Negro Leagues Baseball museum; Centene offloads office space

Local and state lawmakers are calling on Jefferson City legislators to enact tougher gun safety laws in response to Monday's shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis. Missouri's gun laws currently rank among the least restrictive in the country. In real estate, Missouri's largest public company is continuing to offload office space. Clayton-based health insurer Centene is subleasing large blocks of space amid a shift to more employees working from home. And, a developer is looking to create a new Negro Leagues Baseball museum in St. Louis. Continue reading for these stories and the rest of your Thursday business news.
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Students express concern after white supremacist flyers found on MU's campus

COLUMBIA - Students are expressing concern after flyers promoting white supremacy were found throughout campus this week. An MU student organization, Mizzou Young Democratic Socialists of America, posted to its Instagram account Monday, with photos of the flyers that were found taped to light poles. Mizzou YDSA's post reads, "WHITE...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia fire crews respond to residential structure fire early Saturday morning

COLUMBIA, Mo. Saturday around 5:25 a.m, the Columbia Fire Department was dispatched to the 1000 block of South Eastwood Circle and Business Loop 70 for a reported residential structure fire. Columbia Fire said they got multiple reports and calls from drivers traveling along I-70 saying they could see the flames from the highway. Firefighters told The post Columbia fire crews respond to residential structure fire early Saturday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KYTV

Big changes on the way for the Ozarks

Wildfire in Cooper County, Mo. forces town evacuation, statewide mutual aid response. Fire departments from all over Missouri have been called to assist as a wildfire burns out of control in Wooldridge, Missouri. The city is roughly 20 miles west of Columbia. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm & windy Sunday before...
COOPER COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Deputies searching for man accused of hitting patrol vehicles during overnight chase across Mid-Missouri

AUDRAIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Deputies are searching for a man following an overnight chase across Mid-Missouri. Michael J. Brooks, formerly of Mexico, Missouri, is accused of leading law enforcement officers on a chase across parts of Montgomery, Callaway, and Audrain counties. According to the Audrain County Sheriff's Office, Brooks drove off after Montgomery City police The post Deputies searching for man accused of hitting patrol vehicles during overnight chase across Mid-Missouri appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Monday night fire displaces Jefferson City family

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The American Red Cross is helping a family after their home caught on fire Monday night. Crews responded to the house fire in the 800 block of E. McCarty Street around 8 p.m., according to the Jefferson City Fire Department. At the scene, firefighters found smoke in the back of the The post Monday night fire displaces Jefferson City family appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
abc17news.com

Miller County judge orders forfeiture of more than $12,000 in asset seizure

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Miller County judge ordered the forfeiture of $12,412.00 in a lawsuit filed by the Miller County Prosecuting Attorney. The lawsuit was filed under Missouri’s Criminal Activity Forfeiture Act (CAFA). Property and money seized under Missouri’s CAFA law, is distributed to public schools after it is paid out from investigating law enforcement agencies.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Funeral Announcements for October 24, 2022

The family of Caleb Garrett Brodersen, 16, of Florence, will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Scrivner-Page-Dady Funeral Home in Stover. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23 at Morgan County R-I High School in Stover. A celebration of life...
FLORENCE, MO
kwos.com

UPDATE: Barricaded Columbia suspect was paroled from prison in 2021

Columbia Police have identified the parolee who allegedly took a hostage Tuesday night before barricading himself inside a home near Douglass park for two-and-a-half hours. The incident happened in the 600 block of Lyon in the central city. The standoff closed several streets near Douglass park. CPD investigators are seeking...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Day after Wooldridge fire, full extent of damage becomes clearer

A large fire has destroyed or heavily damaged approximately 23 structures in the village of Wooldridge and has burned over 3,000 acres in mid-Missouri. The fire began Saturday afternoon in Wooldridge, which is in Cooper County, after a combine ignited a field it was harvesting. The flames spread from just south of Wooldridge to I-70.
COOPER COUNTY, MO

