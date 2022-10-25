Read full article on original website
Missouri Minute: Developer plans new Negro Leagues Baseball museum; Centene offloads office space
Local and state lawmakers are calling on Jefferson City legislators to enact tougher gun safety laws in response to Monday's shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis. Missouri's gun laws currently rank among the least restrictive in the country. In real estate, Missouri's largest public company is continuing to offload office space. Clayton-based health insurer Centene is subleasing large blocks of space amid a shift to more employees working from home. And, a developer is looking to create a new Negro Leagues Baseball museum in St. Louis. Continue reading for these stories and the rest of your Thursday business news.
Small Missouri town ‘devastated’ by wildfire Saturday
Roughly half of a small Missouri town burned Saturday after a wildfire spread quickly from a farm field and destroyed or heavily damaged 23 buildings.
Hundreds of Boone Electric Cooperative members lose power
Nearly 900 Boone Electric Cooperative members were without power at about 4:30 p.m. Monday afternoon. The post Hundreds of Boone Electric Cooperative members lose power appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Police called for ‘specific reported incident’ at Rock Bridge High School
Columbia police were called to help investigate a "specific reported incident" Tuesday at Rock Bridge High School, a Columbia Public Schools spokeswoman said. The post Police called for ‘specific reported incident’ at Rock Bridge High School appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Gas odor prompts Columbia elementary school evacuation
A north Columbia elementary school was evacuated Tuesday morning because of a gas smell. The post Gas odor prompts Columbia elementary school evacuation appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Parent asks for more transparency after law enforcement sent to Rock Bridge High School for possibly armed student
Columbia police were called to help investigate a "specific reported incident" Tuesday at Rock Bridge High School, a Columbia Public Schools spokeswoman said. The post Parent asks for more transparency after law enforcement sent to Rock Bridge High School for possibly armed student appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Students express concern after white supremacist flyers found on MU's campus
COLUMBIA - Students are expressing concern after flyers promoting white supremacy were found throughout campus this week. An MU student organization, Mizzou Young Democratic Socialists of America, posted to its Instagram account Monday, with photos of the flyers that were found taped to light poles. Mizzou YDSA's post reads, "WHITE...
Student with BB gun removed from Lewis & Clark Middle School, faces expulsion
Lewis & Clark Middle School in Jefferson City received a tip from a student that a classmate had a gun Tuesday but the weapon turned out to be a BB gun, police said. The post Student with BB gun removed from Lewis & Clark Middle School, faces expulsion appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CORRECTION: Columbia man arrested for alleged enticement of a child
CORRECTION: The suspect's name is actually Cory Rickabaugh. He's also from Fulton, not Columbia.
MU student identified as victim in Friday night shooting in downtown Columbia
COLUMBIA - One of the victims in Friday's shooting in downtown Columbia has been identified as MU student Jason Barry. The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. in the area of Hitt Street, in front of Hitt Mini Market, between Locust Street and Cherry Street. Barry, a senior at MU, said...
22-year-old identified as victim in fatal Clay County bridge collapse
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office issued an update Thursday that the victim of Wednesday’s fatal bridge collapse near Kearney, Missouri, was 22 years old.
Columbia fire crews respond to residential structure fire early Saturday morning
COLUMBIA, Mo. Saturday around 5:25 a.m, the Columbia Fire Department was dispatched to the 1000 block of South Eastwood Circle and Business Loop 70 for a reported residential structure fire. Columbia Fire said they got multiple reports and calls from drivers traveling along I-70 saying they could see the flames from the highway. Firefighters told The post Columbia fire crews respond to residential structure fire early Saturday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Big changes on the way for the Ozarks
Wildfire in Cooper County, Mo. forces town evacuation, statewide mutual aid response. Fire departments from all over Missouri have been called to assist as a wildfire burns out of control in Wooldridge, Missouri. The city is roughly 20 miles west of Columbia. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm & windy Sunday before...
Deputies searching for man accused of hitting patrol vehicles during overnight chase across Mid-Missouri
AUDRAIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Deputies are searching for a man following an overnight chase across Mid-Missouri. Michael J. Brooks, formerly of Mexico, Missouri, is accused of leading law enforcement officers on a chase across parts of Montgomery, Callaway, and Audrain counties. According to the Audrain County Sheriff's Office, Brooks drove off after Montgomery City police The post Deputies searching for man accused of hitting patrol vehicles during overnight chase across Mid-Missouri appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Monday night fire displaces Jefferson City family
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The American Red Cross is helping a family after their home caught on fire Monday night. Crews responded to the house fire in the 800 block of E. McCarty Street around 8 p.m., according to the Jefferson City Fire Department. At the scene, firefighters found smoke in the back of the The post Monday night fire displaces Jefferson City family appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Miller County judge orders forfeiture of more than $12,000 in asset seizure
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Miller County judge ordered the forfeiture of $12,412.00 in a lawsuit filed by the Miller County Prosecuting Attorney. The lawsuit was filed under Missouri’s Criminal Activity Forfeiture Act (CAFA). Property and money seized under Missouri’s CAFA law, is distributed to public schools after it is paid out from investigating law enforcement agencies.
Columbia doctor charged with rape to appear in court
A Columbia doctor is set to be arraigned Thursday in a rape case. The post Columbia doctor charged with rape to appear in court appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Funeral Announcements for October 24, 2022
The family of Caleb Garrett Brodersen, 16, of Florence, will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Scrivner-Page-Dady Funeral Home in Stover. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23 at Morgan County R-I High School in Stover. A celebration of life...
UPDATE: Barricaded Columbia suspect was paroled from prison in 2021
Columbia Police have identified the parolee who allegedly took a hostage Tuesday night before barricading himself inside a home near Douglass park for two-and-a-half hours. The incident happened in the 600 block of Lyon in the central city. The standoff closed several streets near Douglass park. CPD investigators are seeking...
Day after Wooldridge fire, full extent of damage becomes clearer
A large fire has destroyed or heavily damaged approximately 23 structures in the village of Wooldridge and has burned over 3,000 acres in mid-Missouri. The fire began Saturday afternoon in Wooldridge, which is in Cooper County, after a combine ignited a field it was harvesting. The flames spread from just south of Wooldridge to I-70.
