Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
247Sports
Auburn OL target announces top schools, sets commitment date
One of Auburn's top offensive line targets will come off the board on Nov. 6. DJ Chester, the No. 55 overall player and No. 7 offensive tackle in the Class of 2023, announced on Sunday his top schools and his plan to commit this Thursday at his high school, Eagle's Landing Christian Academy.
Arkansas 41, Auburn 27: Five Questions 'Answered'
The Arkansas Razorbacks improved to 5-3 (2-3 SEC) with a 41-27 victory over the Auburn Tigers (3-5, 1-4 SEC) inside Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn (Ala.). The win snapped the Hogs' six-game losing streak against the Tigers and was the first road victory for Arkansas in the series since 2012. The...
What they were saying about Arkansas' win over Auburn
Arkansas got its first win at Auburn in a decade and ended a 6-game losing streak against the Tigers with a dominant 41-27 win on Saturday afternoon at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn (Ala.). The Razorbacks were far from perfect in the first half but out-scored the Tigers 24-7 in the...
Comments / 0