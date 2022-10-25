Read full article on original website
UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 29, 2022) – Chase Brown threw for two touchdowns, while Tiovanni Knight, Dan Romano and Chance Strickland each ran for two scores, as Hope romped past the visiting Kalamazoo Hornets at Ray & Sue Smith Stadium on Saturday, 66-20. The Flying Dutchmen take on the Trine Thunder in Angola to end the season next Saturday, with broadcast time at 12:30 PM on The Lakeshore’s 92 7 The Van.
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 28, 2022) – The state will soon be accepting applications for scholarships for future teachers and stipends for full-time student teachers. Applications will open on Monday for the MI Future Educator Fellowships and MI Future Educator Stipend. The programs were created and funded in the education budget signed by Governor Whitmer earlier this year. It is part of the state’s effort to hire and train more qualified teachers. As part of the MI Future Educator Fellowships, up to 2,500 aspiring teachers will be awarded $10,000 in scholarships to help lower the cost of higher education.
