Let’s Go Way Back: Warrensburg By The Numbers 1886

It's always interesting to look at the history of a place and get a snapshot of what it was like back in the day. This time we're going way back in the day, 136 years ago, when the Missouri Pacific Railroad called in Warrensburg, and the town had "good prospects for securing the Chicago, Burlington and Quincy."
WARRENSBURG, MO
Two Injured In US 50 Rollover

Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2013 Dodge Avenger, driven by 19-year-old George W. Howard of Sedalia, passed an eastbound 2018 Jeep, driven by 57-year-old Laura A. Monsees of Raymore, on US 50, east of Route P around 8 p.m., when the vehicles struck each other near the center line. The Dodge began to slide, traveled off the right side of the roadway, and overturned.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
Marshall Man Injured When Harley Crashes in Howard County

A Marshall man was injured when his motorcycle crashed in Howard County Saturday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2008 Harley Davidson, driven by 40-year-old Jeffrey S. Pond of Marshall, was on Missouri 87, 10 miles north of Boonville around 5:30 p.m. when the Harley traveled off the left side of the roadway and overturned.
HOWARD COUNTY, MO
New Nurse Practitioner Joins Bothwell’s Warsaw clinic

Karen Walters, a board-certified Family Nurse Practitioner, has joined Bothwell Health Center-Truman Lake in Warsaw and will care for patients of all ages. As a nurse practitioner, Walters will provide patient care under the guidance and supervision of a collaborating physician. She can evaluate and treat illnesses and injuries, order and interpret labs and tests, prescribe and monitor medications and refills, and perform annual health exams, well-woman and physicals.
WARSAW, MO
Wanna Get Off The Naughty List? Volunteer With The Sedalia Christmas Parade

I don't know about you guys, but the Sedalia Christmas Parade was big deal to me every year as a kid. Every year, we'd look forward to that first weekend in December. Mom and I would bundle up in our long underwear and head over to Papa Jake's. Mom would get me some donut holes and a hot chocolate and we'd share them while watching the parade (our usual spot was right around the Hotel Bothwell). My sister and my Dad would go and pick out a Christmas Tree from one of the lots around town (probably from one of the Optimist groups) while we were at the Parade. They'd get it set up and have all the decorations out, and then when Mom and I got back, we'd all decorate the tree together.
SEDALIA, MO
Fugitive From Justice Arrested During Sedalia Traffic Stop

On Thursday around 5:30 p.m., Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1500 block of Thompson Boulevard after a wanted subject was seen inside the vehicle. The wanted subject used the identity of another, despite given multiple chances to properly identify herself. A fingerprint scanner was used, confirming the...
SEDALIA, MO
Warsaw Man Injured in Benton County Crash

A Warsaw man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Sunday in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 1994 Ford Ranger, driven by 40-year-old Travis B. Strong of Warsaw, was on Route Z at Missouri 7 around 5:30 p.m., when the truck ran off the right side of the roadway and crashed into a fence.
BENTON COUNTY, MO
Sedalia Police Reports For October 27, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Sunday night, Officers were dispatched to the area of South Grand Avenue and West Main Street in reference to a hit and run crash. When Officers arrived, they spoke with the caller, who said they had been hit by another vehicle and the vehicle drove off. As a result of the caller's and the passenger's statements, the vehicle was located and the subject was arrested. Further investigation Wednesday evening revealed the original caller had made a false report. The suspect was given multiple opportunities to correct his story, but chose to request the other individual be charged instead. Vince Reno Tibbitts, 37 of Sedalia, was arrested and transported to the Pettis County Jail on charges of Making a False Report. It has also been requested charges of Leaving the Scene of an Accident be dropped against the other individual, Jose Luis Matacua, 36, of Sedalia.
SEDALIA, MO
MSHP Arrest Reports for October, 27, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 28-year-old Courtney D. Clemens Sparks of Marshall at 10:56 p.m. Wednesday in Saline County. She was suspected of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and no proof of insurance. Sparks was taken to the Saline County Jail, where she was booked and released.
SALINE COUNTY, MO
Sedalia Man Charged With Making A False Report

Sunday night, Officers were dispatched to the area of South Grand Avenue and West Main Street in reference to a hit-and-run crash. When Officers arrived, they spoke with the caller, who said they had been hit by another vehicle and the vehicle drove off. As a result of the caller's...
SEDALIA, MO
Holden Man Injured When Car Hits Concrete Barriers

A Holden man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Monday night in Clay County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2009 Chevrolet, driven by 21-year-old Christopher J. Jewell of Holden, was on the I-35 ramp to I-29 just before 9 p.m., when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway, struck a concrete barrier, returned to the roadway, ran off the right side and struck another concrete barrier before coming to rest.
HOLDEN, MO
Alleged DWI Motorist Attempts to Walk Away From Crash Scene

On Monday just after midnight, Sedalia Police responded to a motor vehicle accident near 1700 South Engineer. Upon arrival, police made contact with the driver, who attempted to walk away from the accident scene. Investigation revealed that the driver, 36-year-old Rodolpho Moreno of Sedalia, was intoxicated. Moreno was arrested and...
Cole Camp Man Arrested for Aggravated DWI

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 41-year-old Jeremiah J. Casdorph of Cole Camp at 2:35 p.m. Monday in Benton County. He was wanted on a felony Benton County warrant. Casdorph was taken to the Benton County Sheriff's Office. His bond was set at $25,000. He faces charges of aggravated driving...
BENTON COUNTY, MO
Man Confesses to Starting Fire on Villa Drive

On Saturday at approximately 9:40 a.m., Pettis County Deputies were dispatched to a residential structure fire which was later determined to be Apartment 115, Villa Drive. Sgt. DeHaven arrived first, with Deputy Cunningham arriving shortly thereafter, and they found heavy smoke rolling from the apartment. Neighboring apartments were already evacuating/being...
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
Sedalia Man Arrested After Leaving the Scene of an Accident

Sedalia Police responded to a hit-and-run crash that occurred at Main and Grand on Monday night around 9 p.m.The complainant said that their vehicle was hit by another vehicle, which then drove off. Based upon the information the caller gave the officer, the officer was able to locate the suspect...
SEDALIA, MO
