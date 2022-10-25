Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rescued sea otter at the Shedd Aquarium needs your immediate attentionMark StarChicago, IL
The Media and The District Attorney...Silence...KnowingwhatyoudidLockport, IL
Charity Works To Let You Donate Leftover Candy To The TroopsJus4NetChicago, IL
Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practiceJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This is the most haunted restaurant in Illinois, according to Food NetworkJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Fugitive From Justice Arrested During Sedalia Traffic Stop
On Thursday around 5:30 p.m., Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1500 block of Thompson Boulevard after a wanted subject was seen inside the vehicle. The wanted subject used the identity of another, despite given multiple chances to properly identify herself. A fingerprint scanner was used, confirming the...
5 Missouri MLB Players Nominated For Silver Slugger Awards. Who Are They?
The World Series has been set, and unfortunately, no Missouri team will be represented. The St Louis Cardinals were eliminated and the Kansas City Royals are not close to competing for the crown anytime soon. But we can celebrate some nominations for some of their best players. The St. Louis...
Warsaw Man Injured in Benton County Crash
A Warsaw man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Sunday in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 1994 Ford Ranger, driven by 40-year-old Travis B. Strong of Warsaw, was on Route Z at Missouri 7 around 5:30 p.m., when the truck ran off the right side of the roadway and crashed into a fence.
Sedalia Police Reports For October 27, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Sunday night, Officers were dispatched to the area of South Grand Avenue and West Main Street in reference to a hit and run crash. When Officers arrived, they spoke with the caller, who said they had been hit by another vehicle and the vehicle drove off. As a result of the caller's and the passenger's statements, the vehicle was located and the subject was arrested. Further investigation Wednesday evening revealed the original caller had made a false report. The suspect was given multiple opportunities to correct his story, but chose to request the other individual be charged instead. Vince Reno Tibbitts, 37 of Sedalia, was arrested and transported to the Pettis County Jail on charges of Making a False Report. It has also been requested charges of Leaving the Scene of an Accident be dropped against the other individual, Jose Luis Matacua, 36, of Sedalia.
MSHP Arrest Reports for October, 27, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 28-year-old Courtney D. Clemens Sparks of Marshall at 10:56 p.m. Wednesday in Saline County. She was suspected of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and no proof of insurance. Sparks was taken to the Saline County Jail, where she was booked and released.
Sedalia Man Charged With Making A False Report
Sunday night, Officers were dispatched to the area of South Grand Avenue and West Main Street in reference to a hit-and-run crash. When Officers arrived, they spoke with the caller, who said they had been hit by another vehicle and the vehicle drove off. As a result of the caller's...
Holden Man Injured When Car Hits Concrete Barriers
A Holden man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Monday night in Clay County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2009 Chevrolet, driven by 21-year-old Christopher J. Jewell of Holden, was on the I-35 ramp to I-29 just before 9 p.m., when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway, struck a concrete barrier, returned to the roadway, ran off the right side and struck another concrete barrier before coming to rest.
Alleged DWI Motorist Attempts to Walk Away From Crash Scene
On Monday just after midnight, Sedalia Police responded to a motor vehicle accident near 1700 South Engineer. Upon arrival, police made contact with the driver, who attempted to walk away from the accident scene. Investigation revealed that the driver, 36-year-old Rodolpho Moreno of Sedalia, was intoxicated. Moreno was arrested and...
Cole Camp Man Arrested for Aggravated DWI
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 41-year-old Jeremiah J. Casdorph of Cole Camp at 2:35 p.m. Monday in Benton County. He was wanted on a felony Benton County warrant. Casdorph was taken to the Benton County Sheriff's Office. His bond was set at $25,000. He faces charges of aggravated driving...
Man Confesses to Starting Fire on Villa Drive
On Saturday at approximately 9:40 a.m., Pettis County Deputies were dispatched to a residential structure fire which was later determined to be Apartment 115, Villa Drive. Sgt. DeHaven arrived first, with Deputy Cunningham arriving shortly thereafter, and they found heavy smoke rolling from the apartment. Neighboring apartments were already evacuating/being...
Sedalia Man Arrested After Leaving the Scene of an Accident
Sedalia Police responded to a hit-and-run crash that occurred at Main and Grand on Monday night around 9 p.m.The complainant said that their vehicle was hit by another vehicle, which then drove off. Based upon the information the caller gave the officer, the officer was able to locate the suspect...
