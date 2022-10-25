ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Elko Daily Free Press

Marie Fischer: Media hype ignores much bigger issues than abortion

As we near the Nov. 8 elections, we are being bombarded with messaging in traditional and social media proclaiming abortion is among our most pressing issues. We are being told that if we believe in a woman’s right to choose and in women’s health, then we must vote a certain way. Abortion has been a hot social and political topic for more than 20 years.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy